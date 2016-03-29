openbase logo
portastic

by Alan Hoffmeister
1.0.1

Find open ports programmatically with Node.js

Overview

16.6K

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

portastic

Pure javascript swiss knife for port management. Find open ports, monitor ports and other port relates things.

API

  • portastic.test(port, [interface , [callback]])

Test if a port is open. If a callback is provided it will be called with an error parameter and a second parameter with a boolean that tells if the port is open or not. If a callback is not provided the return value will be a promise that will be fullfied with the result.

var portastic = require('portastic');

portastic.test(8080)
  .then(function(isOpen){
    console.log('Port 8080 is %s', isOpen ? 'open' : 'closed');
  });
  • portastic.find(options, [interface, [callback]])

Retrieve a list of open ports between min and max, if a callback is not provided this method will resolve a promise with the results. Options can be:

  • min The minimum port number to start with
  • max The maximum port number to scan
  • retrieve How many ports to collect
var portastic = require('portastic');

portastic.find({
    min: 8000,
    max: 8080
  })
  .then(function(ports){
    console.log('Ports available between 8000 and 8080 are: %s',
      ports.join(', '));
  });
  • portastic.filter(ports..., [interface, [callback]])

Test a list of ports and return the open ones. If a callback is not provided this method will resolve a promise with the results

var portastic = require('portastic');

portastic.filter([8080, 8081, 8082])
  .then(function(ports){
    console.log('The available ports are: %s', ports.join(', '));
  });
  • portastic.Monitor(ports...)

Monitor is an EventEmitter that emits open when a monitored port is available and close when the port has closed.

var portastic = require('portastic');
var monitor = new portastic.Monitor([8080, 8081, 8082]);

monitor.on('open', function(port){
  console.log('Port %s is open', port);
});

monitor.on('close', function(port){
  console.log('Port %s is closed', port);
});

setTimeout(function(){
  monitor.stop(); // Stops the monitoring after 5 seconds
}, 5000);

Command line

It's also possible to use portastic as a command line utility, you just need to install it globally with npm install -g portastic. Here is the help command output.


Usage: portastic [options] [command]


Commands:

  test|t <port>                 Test if a port is closed or open
  find|f [options] <min> <max>  Find ports that are available to use
  filter|i <ports...>           Find ports that are open whithin a list of ports
  monitor|m <ports...>          Monitor a list of ports and logs to the terminal when port state had changed

Options:

  -h, --help     output usage information
  -V, --version  output the version number

Testing

git clone git@github.com:alanhoff/node-portastic.git
cd node-portastic
npm install && npm test

Debugging

To see debug messages you must set your enviroment variable DEBUG to * or portastic:*, example:

DEBUG=portastic:\* npm test

License (ISC)

Copyright (c) 2015, Alan Hoffmeister <alanhoffmeister@gmail.com>

Permission to use, copy, modify, and distribute this software for any
purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above
copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES
WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF
MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR
ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES
WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN
ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF
OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.

