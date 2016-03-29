portastic

Pure javascript swiss knife for port management. Find open ports, monitor ports and other port relates things.

API

portastic.test(port, [interface , [callback]])

Test if a port is open. If a callback is provided it will be called with an error parameter and a second parameter with a boolean that tells if the port is open or not. If a callback is not provided the return value will be a promise that will be fullfied with the result.

var portastic = require ( 'portastic' ); portastic.test( 8080 ) .then( function ( isOpen ) { console .log( 'Port 8080 is %s' , isOpen ? 'open' : 'closed' ); });

portastic.find(options, [interface, [callback]])

Retrieve a list of open ports between min and max , if a callback is not provided this method will resolve a promise with the results. Options can be:

min The minimum port number to start with

The minimum port number to start with max The maximum port number to scan

The maximum port number to scan retrieve How many ports to collect

var portastic = require ( 'portastic' ); portastic.find({ min : 8000 , max : 8080 }) .then( function ( ports ) { console .log( 'Ports available between 8000 and 8080 are: %s' , ports.join( ', ' )); });

portastic.filter(ports..., [interface, [callback]])

Test a list of ports and return the open ones. If a callback is not provided this method will resolve a promise with the results

var portastic = require ( 'portastic' ); portastic.filter([ 8080 , 8081 , 8082 ]) .then( function ( ports ) { console .log( 'The available ports are: %s' , ports.join( ', ' )); });

portastic.Monitor(ports...)

Monitor is an EventEmitter that emits open when a monitored port is available and close when the port has closed.

var portastic = require ( 'portastic' ); var monitor = new portastic.Monitor([ 8080 , 8081 , 8082 ]); monitor.on( 'open' , function ( port ) { console .log( 'Port %s is open' , port); }); monitor.on( 'close' , function ( port ) { console .log( 'Port %s is closed' , port); }); setTimeout( function ( ) { monitor.stop(); }, 5000 );

Command line

It's also possible to use portastic as a command line utility, you just need to install it globally with npm install -g portastic . Here is the help command output.

Usage : portastic [options] [command] Commands: test|t <port> Test if a port is closed or open find|f [options] <min> <max> Find ports that are available to use filter|i <ports .. .> Find ports that are open whithin a list of ports monitor|m <ports .. .> Monitor a list of ports and logs to the terminal when port state had changed Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number

Testing

git clone git@github.com:alanhoff/node-portastic.git cd node-portastic npm install && npm test

Debugging

To see debug messages you must set your enviroment variable DEBUG to * or portastic:* , example:

DEBUG=portastic:\* npm test

License (ISC)