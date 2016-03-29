Pure javascript swiss knife for port management. Find open ports, monitor ports and other port relates things.
portastic.test(port, [interface , [callback]])
Test if a port is open. If a callback
is provided it will be called with an
error parameter and a second parameter
with a
boolean that tells if the port is open or not. If a callback is not
provided the return value will be a promise that will be fullfied with the
result.
var portastic = require('portastic');
portastic.test(8080)
.then(function(isOpen){
console.log('Port 8080 is %s', isOpen ? 'open' : 'closed');
});
portastic.find(options, [interface, [callback]])
Retrieve a list of open ports between
min and
max, if a callback is not
provided this method will resolve a promise with the results. Options can be:
min The minimum port number to start with
max The maximum port number to scan
retrieve How many ports to collect
var portastic = require('portastic');
portastic.find({
min: 8000,
max: 8080
})
.then(function(ports){
console.log('Ports available between 8000 and 8080 are: %s',
ports.join(', '));
});
portastic.filter(ports..., [interface, [callback]])
Test a list of ports and return the open ones. If a callback is not provided this method will resolve a promise with the results
var portastic = require('portastic');
portastic.filter([8080, 8081, 8082])
.then(function(ports){
console.log('The available ports are: %s', ports.join(', '));
});
portastic.Monitor(ports...)
Monitor is an
EventEmitter that emits
open when a monitored port is
available and
close when the port has closed.
var portastic = require('portastic');
var monitor = new portastic.Monitor([8080, 8081, 8082]);
monitor.on('open', function(port){
console.log('Port %s is open', port);
});
monitor.on('close', function(port){
console.log('Port %s is closed', port);
});
setTimeout(function(){
monitor.stop(); // Stops the monitoring after 5 seconds
}, 5000);
It's also possible to use
portastic as a command line utility, you just need
to install it globally with
npm install -g portastic. Here is the help command
output.
Usage: portastic [options] [command]
Commands:
test|t <port> Test if a port is closed or open
find|f [options] <min> <max> Find ports that are available to use
filter|i <ports...> Find ports that are open whithin a list of ports
monitor|m <ports...> Monitor a list of ports and logs to the terminal when port state had changed
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
git clone git@github.com:alanhoff/node-portastic.git
cd node-portastic
npm install && npm test
To see debug messages you must set your enviroment variable
DEBUG to
* or
portastic:*, example:
DEBUG=portastic:\* npm test
