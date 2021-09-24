A Portal Component for Vuejs, to render DOM outside of a component, anywhere in the document.
For more detailed documentation and additional Information, please visit the docs.
Looking for version 1.*? Docs for version 1 are here
npm i portal-vue
# or
yarn add portal-vue
import PortalVue from 'portal-vue'
Vue.use(PortalVue)
<portal to="destination">
<p>This slot content will be rendered wherever the <portal-target> with name 'destination'
is located.</p>
</portal>
<portal-target name="destination">
<!--
This component can be located anywhere in your App.
The slot content of the above portal component will be rendered here.
-->
</portal-target>
Add
portal-vue/nuxt to modules section of
nuxt.config.js
{
modules: ['portal-vue/nuxt']
}