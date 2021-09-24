PortalVue

A Portal Component for Vuejs, to render DOM outside of a component, anywhere in the document.

For more detailed documentation and additional Information, please visit the docs.

Looking for version 1.*? Docs for version 1 are here

Installation

npm i portal-vue yarn add portal-vue

import PortalVue from 'portal-vue' Vue.use(PortalVue)

Usage

< portal to = "destination" > < p > This slot content will be rendered wherever the < portal-target > with name 'destination' is located. </ p > </ portal > < portal-target name = "destination" > </ portal-target >

Nuxt module

Add portal-vue/nuxt to modules section of nuxt.config.js