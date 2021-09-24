openbase logo
by Thorsten Lünborg
2.1.7 (see all)

A feature-rich Portal Plugin for Vue 2, for rendering DOM outside of a component, anywhere in your app or the entire document.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

437K

GitHub Stars

3.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

PortalVue

A Portal Component for Vuejs, to render DOM outside of a component, anywhere in the document.

For more detailed documentation and additional Information, please visit the docs.

Looking for version 1.*? Docs for version 1 are here

Installation

npm i portal-vue

# or

yarn add portal-vue

import PortalVue from 'portal-vue'
Vue.use(PortalVue)

Usage

<portal to="destination">
  <p>This slot content will be rendered wherever the <portal-target> with name 'destination'
    is  located.</p>
</portal>

<portal-target name="destination">
  <!--
  This component can be located anywhere in your App.
  The slot content of the above portal component will be rendered here.
  -->
</portal-target>

Nuxt module

Add portal-vue/nuxt to modules section of nuxt.config.js

{
  modules: ['portal-vue/nuxt']
}

