portable-node-guide

by ehmicky
1.4.1

📗 How to write cross-platform Node.js code

Deprecated!
This package was renamed to 'cross-platform-node-guide'

Readme

How to write cross-platform Node.js code.

Why you should care: according to the 2018 Node.js user survey, 24% of Node.js developers use Windows locally and 41% use Mac. In production 85% use Linux and 1% use BSD.

Table of contents

Summary

🤖 Development environment

📝 File encoding

📂 Filesystem

💻 Terminal

🔒 Security

📡 Networking / IPC

🎛️ System

See also

Support

For any question, don't hesitate to submit an issue on GitHub.

Everyone is welcome regardless of personal background. We enforce a Code of conduct in order to promote a positive and inclusive environment.

Contributing

This project was made with ❤️. The simplest way to give back is by starring and sharing it online.

If the documentation is unclear or has a typo, please click on the page's Edit button (pencil icon) and suggest a correction.

If you would like to help us fix an error or add more information, please check our guidelines. Pull requests are welcome!

Thanks go to these wonderful people:

ehmicky
ehmicky
💻 🎨 🤔 📖		 thatalextaylor
thatalextaylor
🤔 📖		 Ben Noordhuis
Ben Noordhuis
🤔 📖		 Steve Lee
Steve Lee
🤔 📢		 Michael J. Ryan
Michael J. Ryan
🤔		 Fabio Spampinato
Fabio Spampinato
🤔		 AyrA
AyrA
🤔
Felix Becker
Felix Becker
📖 🤔		 Nicola Dal Maso
Nicola Dal Maso
🤔

