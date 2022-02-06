How to write cross-platform Node.js code.

Why you should care: according to the 2018 Node.js user survey, 24% of Node.js developers use Windows locally and 41% use Mac. In production 85% use Linux and 1% use BSD.

Table of contents

Summary

See also

cross-platform-terminal-characters: All the characters that work on most terminals

https://github.com/bcoe/awesome-cross-platform-nodejs

https://github.com/Microsoft/nodejs-guidelines

https://shapeshed.com/writing-cross-platform-node/

Support

For any question, don't hesitate to submit an issue on GitHub.

Everyone is welcome regardless of personal background. We enforce a Code of conduct in order to promote a positive and inclusive environment.

Contributing

This project was made with ❤️. The simplest way to give back is by starring and sharing it online.

If the documentation is unclear or has a typo, please click on the page's Edit button (pencil icon) and suggest a correction.

If you would like to help us fix an error or add more information, please check our guidelines. Pull requests are welcome!

Thanks go to these wonderful people: