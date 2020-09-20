Get information on network port numbers and services, based on IANA's public listing.
npm i port-numbers
const {getService, getPort} = require('port-numbers');
getService(6379);
// { name: 'redis', description: 'An advanced key-value cache and store' }
getService(26257);
// { name: 'cockroach', description: 'CockroachDB' }
getService(123, 'udp');
// { name: 'ntp', description: 'Network Time Protocol' }
getPort('redis');
// { port: 6379, protocol: 'tcp', description: 'An advanced key-value cache and store' }
getPort('cockroach');
// { port: 26257, protocol: 'tcp', description: 'CockroachDB' }
getPort('ntp', 'udp');
// { port: 123, protocol: 'udp', description: 'Network Time Protocol' }
port Number : the port to lookup. Required.
protocol String : the protocol. Default:
tcp.
service String : the service to lookup. Required.
protocol String : the protocol. Default:
tcp.
© silverwind, distributed under BSD licence