Utilities for dealing with ports in Node apps.

import * as ports from 'port-authority' ; async function start ( port ) { if (port) { const available = await ports.check(port); if (!available) { console .log( `> Port ${port} is unavailable` ); return ; } } else { port = await ports.find( 3000 ); } const proc = child_process.fork( 'server.js' , [], { env : { PORT : port } }); try { await ports.wait(port, { timeout : 5000 }); console .log( `> Server is running on port ${port} ` ); } catch (err) { console .log( `> Could not find server on port ${port} ` ); proc.kill(); } } start();

There are existing libraries to do this stuff, but I couldn't find any that do all the things that port-authority does, with treeshakeable functions and a modern Promise-based API.

Additional functions

On Unix-like systems, you can also do the following:

const pid = await ports.blame(n); const killed = await ports.kill(n);

PRs welcome to make this work on all operating systems.

License

LIL