Pornsearch

Easy way to search for porn content

If you have any suggestions of a website, open an issue!

Simple search

You can do it in two ways:

const Pornsearch = require ( 'pornsearch' ); const Searcher = new Pornsearch( 'tits' ); Searcher.videos() .then( videos => console .log(videos));

import Pornsearch from 'pornsearch' ; const Searcher = new Pornsearch( 'tits' ); Searcher.videos() .then( videos => console .log(videos));

or (my favourite)

const Pornsearch = require ( 'pornsearch' ).search( 'ass' ); Pornsearch.gifs() .then( gifs => console .log(gifs));

Support

Basic search

Site (Module name) Videos Gifs pornhub X X sex X X redtube X xvideos X youporn X motherless X

Videos structure

What will return in video search

Site (Module name) Title Url Thumbnail Duration pornhub X X X X sex X X X X redtube X X X X xvideos X X X X youporn X X X X motherless X X X X

Gifs structure

What will return in gif search

Site (Module name) Title Url Webm pornhub X X X sex X X

Installation

Via NPM:

$ npm install pornsearch

Via GIT:

$ git clone git://github.com/LucasLeandro1204/api.git node_modules/pornsearch

Usage

There's two ways to use Pornsearch:

You can create a new instance with two parameters: the first one is the query, what you want to search, the second one is the driver (Pornhub default).

const Pornsearch = require ( 'pornsearch' ); const Searcher = new Pornsearch(query, driver = 'pornhub' );

import Pornsearch from 'pornsearch' ; const Searcher = new Pornsearch(query, driver = 'pornhub' );

Or you can use the static search method, but you can pass only the query, the driver will be pornhub.

const Pornsearch = require ( 'pornsearch' ).search(query);

But you always can change the current driver:

Pornsearch.driver(driver);

An error will be thrown if Pornsearch don't support the driver you passed in

To know the current driver

Pornsearch.current();

Search

It's easy to search for porn content with Pornsearch =)

Check the support table to know what you can do

Pornsearch.videos() .then( videos => console .log(videos) .then( () => Pornsearch.gifs()) .then( gifs => console .log(gifs));

Specify the page to search on

Pornsearch.gifs( 3 );

Change de query

Pornsearch.search( 'pussy' ) .gifs() .then( gifs => console .log(gifs));

Log only url

Pornsearch.gifs( 3 ) .then( gifs => console .log(gifs.map( gif => gif.url)));

Output

Videos

To know what the current driver will return in video search check the videos structure

Gifs

To know what the current driver will return in gif search check the gifs structure

PORNHUB gifs in general are extremely heavy, so be a nice person and share webm (sex.com gifs are nice)

If has error in whenever search, will be throw an error: