Easy way to search for porn content
You can do it in two ways:
const Pornsearch = require('pornsearch');
const Searcher = new Pornsearch('tits');
Searcher.videos()
.then(videos => console.log(videos));
// using import
import Pornsearch from 'pornsearch';
const Searcher = new Pornsearch('tits');
Searcher.videos()
.then(videos => console.log(videos));
or (my favourite)
const Pornsearch = require('pornsearch').search('ass');
Pornsearch.gifs()
.then(gifs => console.log(gifs));
|Site (Module name)
|Videos
|Gifs
|pornhub
|X
|X
|sex
|X
|X
|redtube
|X
|xvideos
|X
|youporn
|X
|motherless
|X
What will return in video search
|Site (Module name)
|Title
|Url
|Thumbnail
|Duration
|pornhub
|X
|X
|X
|X
|sex
|X
|X
|X
|X
|redtube
|X
|X
|X
|X
|xvideos
|X
|X
|X
|X
|youporn
|X
|X
|X
|X
|motherless
|X
|X
|X
|X
What will return in gif search
|Site (Module name)
|Title
|Url
|Webm
|pornhub
|X
|X
|X
|sex
|X
|X
Via NPM:
$ npm install pornsearch
Via GIT:
$ git clone git://github.com/LucasLeandro1204/api.git node_modules/pornsearch
There's two ways to use Pornsearch:
You can create a new instance with two parameters: the first one is the query, what you want to search, the second one is the driver (Pornhub default).
const Pornsearch = require('pornsearch');
const Searcher = new Pornsearch(query, driver = 'pornhub');
// Using import
import Pornsearch from 'pornsearch';
const Searcher = new Pornsearch(query, driver = 'pornhub');
Or you can use the static search method, but you can pass only the query, the driver will be pornhub.
const Pornsearch = require('pornsearch').search(query);
But you always can change the current driver:
Pornsearch.driver(driver);
An error will be thrown if Pornsearch don't support the driver you passed in
To know the current driver
Pornsearch.current();
It's easy to search for porn content with Pornsearch =)
Check the support table to know what you can do
Pornsearch.videos()
.then(videos => console.log(videos)
.then(() => Pornsearch.gifs())
.then(gifs => console.log(gifs));
Specify the page to search on
Pornsearch.gifs(3);
Change de query
Pornsearch.search('pussy')
.gifs()
.then(gifs => console.log(gifs));
Log only url
Pornsearch.gifs(3)
.then(gifs => console.log(gifs.map(gif => gif.url)));
To know what the current driver will return in video search check the videos structure
To know what the current driver will return in gif search check the gifs structure
PORNHUB gifs in general are extremely heavy, so be a nice person and share webm (sex.com gifs are nice)
If has error in whenever search, will be throw an error:
No results for search related to *query* in page *page*