popyt

Want to access data from the YouTube Data v3 API? Want a Node.js YouTube API wrapper with typings, promises, and caching? No problem! We've got ya covered. npm i popyt

Examples

Here are some basic methods:

Instantiate the object:

const { YouTube } = require ( 'popyt' ) const youtube = new YouTube(apiKey)

Instantiate the object without caching:

const { YouTube } = require ( 'popyt' ) const youtube = new YouTube(apiKey, undefined , { cache : false })

Get a video by ID:

const video = await youtube.getVideo( 'dQw4w9WgXcQ' ) console .log(video)

You can do the same thing with playlists, channels, and comments by replacing Video with any of them.

Get a video by URL:

const video = await youtube.getVideo( 'https://youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ' ) console .log(video)

Get a video by title (or similar title):

const video = await youtube.getVideo( 'never gonna give you up' ) console .log(video)

Search videos:

const videos = await youtube.searchVideos( 'never gonna give you up' , 12 ) console .log(videos)

Note: This wrapper does not implement every feature of the YouTube API. If you would like anything added, feel free to open an issue. The limits imposed by the wrapper are not imposed by YouTube.

Before committing: