This project has reached the end of its development. Feel free to browse the code, but please use other libraries in development like sweetalert.

Native Javascript Module to display beautiful popups. With react support!

Demo: http://chieforz.github.io/popupS

Features

Native Javascript / No jQuery dependency

Built in CSS spinner for asynchronous dialogs

Smart focus on form elements

AMD support

Installation

The plugin can be used as a Common JS module, an AMD module, or a global.

Usage with Browserify

Install with npm, use with Browserify

npm install popups

and in your code

var popupS = require ( 'popups' ); popupS.alert({ content : 'Hello World!' });

For the basic styling and fade in and out to be working, you have to include the popupS.css in your header.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "popupS.css" >

Usage as browser global

You can include popupS.js directly in a script tag. For the basic styling and fade in and out to be working, you have to include the popupS.css.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "popupS.css" > < script src = "popupS.js" > </ script > < script > popupS.alert({ content: 'Hello World!' }); </ script >

For both files popupS.js and popupS.css is a minified productive version in it's corresponding folder.

How to use

Create a popup window:

popupS.window({ mode : 'alert' , content : 'Hey' }); popupS.alert({ content : 'Hello' });

Here are multiple ways to create popupS:

Alerts

popupS.alert({ title : 'I am an' , content : 'Alert' });

Confirm

Confirm configuration involves the use of callbacks to be applied.

popupS.confirm({ content : '<b>Do you like what you see?</b>' , labelOk : 'Yes' , labelCancel : 'No' , onSubmit : function ( ) { console .log( ':)' ); }, onClose : function ( ) { console .log( ':(' ); } });

Prompt

Prompts are used for asking a single question.

popupS.prompt({ content : 'What is your name?' , placeholder : '>>>' , onSubmit : function ( val ) { if (val) { popupS.alert({ content : 'Hello, ' + val }); } else { popupS.alert({ content : ':(' }); } } });

Modal

With Modals you are in full control.

popupS.modal({ title : 'Himalaya' , content : { tag : 'img#himalaya.picture' , src : 'http://static.hdw.eweb4.com/media/wallpapers_1920x1080/nature/1/1/himalaya-nature-hd-wallpaper-1920x1080-6944.jpg' } });

there is some magic sugar involved. learn more about it here

Ajax

It can also work in asynchronous mode and retrieve content from external pages.

popupS.ajax({ title : 'Himalaya' , ajax : { url : 'http://static.hdw.eweb4.com/media/wallpapers_1920x1080/nature/1/1/himalaya-nature-hd-wallpaper-1920x1080-6944.jpg' } });

Options

popupS.window({ mode : 'alert' | 'confirm' | 'prompt' | 'modal' | 'modal-ajax' , title : 'Title' , content : 'Text' | '<div>html</div>' |{ tag : 'span#id.class' }, className : 'additionalClass' , placeholder : 'Input Text' , ajax : { url : 'http://url.com' , post : true , str : 'post=true' }, onOpen : function ( ) {}, onSubmit : function ( val ) {}, onClose : function ( ) {} });

Advanced Options

popupS.window({ additionalBaseClass : '' , additionalButtonHolderClass : '' , additionalButtonOkClass : '' , additionalButtonCancelClass : '' , additionalCloseBtnClass : '' , additionalFormClass : '' , additionalOverlayClass : '' , additionalPopupClass : '' , appendLocation : document .body, closeBtn : '×' , flagBodyScroll : false , flagButtonReverse : false , flagCloseByEsc : true , flagCloseByOverlay : true , flagShowCloseBtn : true , labelOk : 'OK' , labelCancel : 'Cancel' , loader : 'spinner' , zIndex : 10000 });

DOM Generation

The plugin is using some special magic to generating DOM Elements.

popupS.alert({ content : { tag : 'div#id.class.class2' , css : { width : '100px' }, html : '<h1>Hello</h1>' , children :[ { tag : 'label' , text : 'test' , htmlFor : 'input' , css : { width : '50%' } }, { tag : 'input#input' , type : 'checkbox' , css : { width : '50%' } } ] } });

All attributes, that can be applied via javascript are availabe to use. For example, as you can see in the example above: Instead of using the regular "for"-attribute on the label element, we have to use the "htmlFor"-attribute.

Note: If an assigned attribute is not an valid HTML attribute, it gets assigned as an 'data-'* atribute.

License

MIT