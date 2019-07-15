openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pop

popups

by ChiefORZ
1.1.3 (see all)

A simple way to display beautiful popupS.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

667

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Dialog, React Lightbox, React Popup

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This project has reached the end of its development. Feel free to browse the code, but please use other libraries in development like sweetalert.

popupS

Native Javascript Module to display beautiful popups. With react support!

Demo: http://chieforz.github.io/popupS

Features

  • Native Javascript / No jQuery dependency
  • Built in CSS spinner for asynchronous dialogs
  • Smart focus on form elements
  • AMD support

Installation

The plugin can be used as a Common JS module, an AMD module, or a global.

Usage with Browserify

Install with npm, use with Browserify

> npm install popups

and in your code

var popupS = require('popups');

popupS.alert({
    content: 'Hello World!'
});

For the basic styling and fade in and out to be working, you have to include the popupS.css in your header.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="popupS.css">

Usage as browser global

You can include popupS.js directly in a script tag. For the basic styling and fade in and out to be working, you have to include the popupS.css.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="popupS.css">
<script src="popupS.js"></script>

<script>
    popupS.alert({
        content: 'Hello World!'
    });
</script>

For both files popupS.js and popupS.css is a minified productive version in it's corresponding folder.

How to use

Create a popup window:

popupS.window({
    mode: 'alert',
    content: 'Hey'
});

// or

popupS.alert({
    content: 'Hello'
});

Here are multiple ways to create popupS:

Alerts

popupS.alert({
    title:   'I am an',
    content: 'Alert'
});

Confirm

Confirm configuration involves the use of callbacks to be applied.

popupS.confirm({
    content:     '<b>Do you like what you see?</b>',
    labelOk:     'Yes',
    labelCancel: 'No',
    onSubmit: function() {
        console.log(':)');
    },
    onClose: function() {
        console.log(':(');
    }
});

Prompt

Prompts are used for asking a single question.

popupS.prompt({
    content:     'What is your name?',
    placeholder: '>>>',
    onSubmit: function(val) {
        if(val) {
            popupS.alert({
                content: 'Hello, ' + val
            });
        } else {
            popupS.alert({
                content: ':('
            });
        }
    }
});

With Modals you are in full control.

popupS.modal({
    title:   'Himalaya',
    content: {
        tag: 'img#himalaya.picture',
        src: 'http://static.hdw.eweb4.com/media/wallpapers_1920x1080/nature/1/1/himalaya-nature-hd-wallpaper-1920x1080-6944.jpg'
    }
});

there is some magic sugar involved. learn more about it here

Ajax

It can also work in asynchronous mode and retrieve content from external pages.

popupS.ajax({
    title:   'Himalaya',
    ajax: {
        url: 'http://static.hdw.eweb4.com/media/wallpapers_1920x1080/nature/1/1/himalaya-nature-hd-wallpaper-1920x1080-6944.jpg'
    }
});

Options

popupS.window({
    mode: 'alert'|'confirm'|'prompt'|'modal'|'modal-ajax',
    title: 'Title', 
    content : 'Text'|'<div>html</div>'|{tag : 'span#id.class'},
    className : 'additionalClass',  // for additional styling, gets append on every popup div
    placeholder : 'Input Text',     // only available for mode: 'prompt'
    ajax : {                        // only available for mode: 'modal-ajax'
        url : 'http://url.com', 
        post : true,
        str : 'post=true'
    },
    onOpen: function(){},      // gets called when popup is opened
    onSubmit: function(val){}, // gets called when submitted. val as an paramater for prompts
    onClose: function(){}      // gets called when popup is closed
});

Advanced Options

popupS.window({
    additionalBaseClass: '',            // classNames, that gets appended to the base
    additionalButtonHolderClass: '',    // classNames, that gets appended to the button holder
    additionalButtonOkClass: '',        // classNames, that gets appended to the ok button
    additionalButtonCancelClass: '',    // classNames, that gets appended to the cancel button
    additionalCloseBtnClass: '',        // classNames, that gets appended to the close button
    additionalFormClass: '',            // classNames, that gets appended to the form
    additionalOverlayClass: '',         // classNames, that gets appended to the overlay
    additionalPopupClass: '',           // classNames, that gets appended to the popup
    appendLocation: document.body,      // DOM Element, where the popup should sit
    closeBtn: '&times;',                // HTML String, to use for the close button
    flagBodyScroll: false,              // should the body be scrollable
    flagButtonReverse: false,           // should the buttons be reversed
    flagCloseByEsc: true,               // ability to clse with the esc key
    flagCloseByOverlay: true,           // ability to close with click on the overlay
    flagShowCloseBtn: true,             // should the close button be displayed
    labelOk: 'OK',                      // label for the ok button
    labelCancel: 'Cancel',              // label for the cancel button
    loader: 'spinner',                  // classname for spinner to use, take a look at the included css file for the possiblities
    zIndex: 10000                       // default z-index
});

DOM Generation

The plugin is using some special magic to generating DOM Elements.

popupS.alert({
    content: {
       
        tag: 'div#id.class.class2',
        css: {
            width: '100px'
        },
        html: '<h1>Hello</h1>',
        children:[
            {
                tag: 'label',
                text: 'test',
                htmlFor: 'input',
                css: {
                    width: '50%'
                }
            },
            {
                tag: 'input#input',
                type: 'checkbox',
                css: {
                    width: '50%'
                }
            }
        ]
        
    }
});

All attributes, that can be applied via javascript are availabe to use. For example, as you can see in the example above: Instead of using the regular "for"-attribute on the label element, we have to use the "htmlFor"-attribute.

Note: If an assigned attribute is not an valid HTML attribute, it gets assigned as an 'data-'* atribute.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-modalAccessible modal dialog component for React
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
2Performant
@reach/dialogThe Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
162K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
ram
react-aria-modalA fully accessible React modal built according WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices
GitHub Stars
915
Weekly Downloads
37K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/modal⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
230K
@chakra-ui/popover⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
228K
@react-aria/dialogA collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
82K
See 57 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial