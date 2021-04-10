A simple and fully customizable React Native component that implements a popup UI.
If using yarn:
yarn add popup-ui
If using npm:
npm i popup-ui
import { View, TouchableOpacity, Text } from 'react-native'
import { Root, Popup } from 'popup-ui'
Simply declare the method in your event
Popup.show({...}) in its component.
<Root>
<View>
<TouchableOpacity
onPress={() =>
Popup.show({
type: 'Success',
title: 'Upload complete',
button: false,
textBody: 'Congrats! Your upload successfully done',
buttonText: 'Ok',
callback: () => Popup.hide()
})
}
>
<Text>Open Popup</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
</Root>
You can also use the
Toast component.
// Is necessary make the import to Toast (import { Root, Toast } from 'popup-ui')
<Root>
<View>
<TouchableOpacity
onPress={() =>
Toast.show({
title: 'User created',
text: 'Your user was successfully created, use the app now.',
color: '#2ecc71'
})
}
>
<Text>Call Toast</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
</Root>
Popup contains a type-customization scheme
Type props.
Example success usage:
Popup.show({
type: 'Success'
})
Example warning usage:
Popup.show({
type: 'Warning'
})
Example error usage:
Popup.show({
type: 'Danger'
})
Popup contains a customization in
Background props.
Example usage:
Popup.show({
background: 'red'
})
Popup contains a callback function in button popup
Callback props.
Example usage:
Popup.show({
callback: Popup.hide()
})
|Name
|Description
|Default
|Type
|title
|Sets the main popup title
|Upload complete
|String
|type
|Defines the type (Success, Warning or Error)
|Success
|String
|textBody
|Defines the text body of popup
|String
|button
|Whether or not to display the
|true
|Bool
|buttonText
|Defines the text button of popup
|Ok
|String
|callback
|Defines the function of button
|Alert()
|Func
|background
|Sets the backgroundColor
|rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)
|String
|timing
|Sets the time for the popup to close by itself
|5000
|Number
|autoclose
|sets whether the popup will close automatically
|false
|Bool
|icon
|use costum icon
|false
|Component
|Name
|Description
|Default
|Type
|title
|Sets the main toast title
|String
|text
|Defines the text to toast
|String
|color
|Defines the color to title, border and iconC
|#e1e1e1
|String
|timing
|Define your timing to close toast
|6s
|Int
|icon
|Choose your the best icon to toast
|Component
Pull requests are always welcome! Feel free to open a new GitHub issue for any changes that can be made.
Rafael Augusto | https://linkedin.com/in/rafaelaugustos/