A simple and fully customizable React Native component that implements a popup UI.

Easy to customize, has prop to change background color

Function to close automatically

Receives callback prop to set button action

Installation

If using yarn:

yarn add popup-ui

If using npm:

npm i popup-ui

Usage

import { View , TouchableOpacity, Text } from 'react-native' import { Root, Popup } from 'popup-ui'

Simply declare the method in your event Popup.show({...}) in its component.

<Root> < View > <TouchableOpacity onPress={() => Popup. show ({ type : 'Success' , title: 'Upload complete' , button: false , textBody: 'Congrats! Your upload successfully done' , buttonText: 'Ok' , callback: () => Popup.hide() }) } > < Text > Open Popup</ Text > </TouchableOpacity> </ View > </Root>

You can also use the Toast component.

// Is necessary make the import to Toast ( import { Root, Toast } from 'popup-ui' ) <Root> < View > <TouchableOpacity onPress={() => Toast. show ({ title: 'User created' , text : 'Your user was successfully created, use the app now.' , color: '#2ecc71' }) } > < Text > Call Toast</ Text > </TouchableOpacity> </ View > </Root>

Popup contains a type-customization scheme Type props.

Example success usage:

Popup .show ({ type : 'Success' })

Example warning usage:

Popup .show ({ type : 'Warning' })

Example error usage:

Popup .show ({ type : 'Danger' })

Popup contains a customization in Background props.

Example usage:

Popup .show ({ background : 'red' })

Popup contains a callback function in button popup Callback props.

Example usage:

Popup .show ({ callback : Popup. hide () })

Documentation

Name Description Default Type title Sets the main popup title Upload complete String type Defines the type (Success, Warning or Error) Success String textBody Defines the text body of popup String button Whether or not to display the true Bool buttonText Defines the text button of popup Ok String callback Defines the function of button Alert() Func background Sets the backgroundColor rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5) String timing Sets the time for the popup to close by itself 5000 Number autoclose sets whether the popup will close automatically false Bool icon use costum icon false Component

Toast Component

Name Description Default Type title Sets the main toast title String text Defines the text to toast String color Defines the color to title, border and iconC #e1e1e1 String timing Define your timing to close toast 6s Int icon Choose your the best icon to toast Component

Contributing

Pull requests are always welcome! Feel free to open a new GitHub issue for any changes that can be made.

Author

Rafael Augusto | https://linkedin.com/in/rafaelaugustos/

Roadmap

Toast

Alert/Confirm

Create a function to close toast with gesture

License

MIT