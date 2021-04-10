openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pu

popup-ui

by Rafael Augusto
1.2.2 (see all)

A simple and fully customizable React Native component that implements a popup UI.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

223

GitHub Stars

329

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-popup-ui

A simple and fully customizable React Native component that implements a popup UI.

  • Easy to customize, has prop to change background color
  • Function to close automatically
  • Receives callback prop to set button action

Example popup

Example OneExample TwoExample Three
examples/App.js examples/App.js examples/App.js

Example toast

Example OneExample TwoExample Three
examples/App.js examples/App.js examples/App.js

Installation

If using yarn:

yarn add popup-ui

If using npm:

npm i popup-ui

Usage

import { View, TouchableOpacity, Text } from 'react-native'
import { Root, Popup } from 'popup-ui'

Simply declare the method in your event Popup.show({...}) in its component.

<Root>
    <View>
        <TouchableOpacity
            onPress={() =>
              Popup.show({
                type: 'Success',
                title: 'Upload complete',
                button: false,
                textBody: 'Congrats! Your upload successfully done',
                buttonText: 'Ok',
                callback: () => Popup.hide()
              })
            }
        >
            <Text>Open Popup</Text>
        </TouchableOpacity>
    </View>
</Root>

You can also use the Toast component.

    // Is necessary make the import to Toast (import { Root, Toast } from 'popup-ui')
    <Root>
        <View>
            <TouchableOpacity
                onPress={() => 
                    Toast.show({
                        title: 'User created',
                        text: 'Your user was successfully created, use the app now.',
                        color: '#2ecc71'
                    })
                }
            >
                <Text>Call Toast</Text>
            </TouchableOpacity>
        </View>
    </Root>

Popup contains a type-customization scheme Type props.

Example success usage:

Popup.show({
    type: 'Success'
})

Example warning usage:

Popup.show({
    type: 'Warning'
})

Example error usage:

Popup.show({
    type: 'Danger'
})

Popup contains a customization in Background props.

Example usage:

Popup.show({
    background: 'red'
})

Popup contains a callback function in button popup Callback props.

Example usage:

Popup.show({
    callback: Popup.hide()
})

Documentation

NameDescriptionDefaultType
titleSets the main popup titleUpload completeString
typeDefines the type (Success, Warning or Error)SuccessString
textBodyDefines the text body of popupString
buttonWhether or not to display thetrueBool
buttonTextDefines the text button of popupOkString
callbackDefines the function of buttonAlert()Func
backgroundSets the backgroundColorrgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)String
timingSets the time for the popup to close by itself5000Number
autoclosesets whether the popup will close automaticallyfalseBool
iconuse costum iconfalseComponent

Toast Component

NameDescriptionDefaultType
titleSets the main toast titleString
textDefines the text to toastString
colorDefines the color to title, border and iconC#e1e1e1String
timingDefine your timing to close toast6sInt
iconChoose your the best icon to toastComponent

Contributing

Pull requests are always welcome! Feel free to open a new GitHub issue for any changes that can be made.

Author

Rafael Augusto | https://linkedin.com/in/rafaelaugustos/

Roadmap

  • Toast
  • Alert/Confirm
  • Create a function to close toast with gesture

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial