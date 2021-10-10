Advanced HTTP requests in node.js and browsers, using Servie.
npm install popsicle --save
import { fetch } from "popsicle";
const res = await fetch("http://example.com");
const data = await res.text();
Popsicle is a universal package, meaning node.js and browsers are supported without any configuration. This means the primary endpoint requires some
domtypes in TypeScript. When in a node.js or browser only environments prefer importing
popsicle/dist/{node,browser}instead.
Popsicle re-exports
Request,
Response,
Headers and
AbortController from
servie. The
fetch function accepts the same arguments as
Request and returns a promise that resolves to
Response. You can use the
Signal event emitter (from
AbortController#signal) to listen to request life cycle events.
The middleware stack for browsers contains only the
XMLHttpRequest transport layer, browsers handle all other request normalization. This means a smaller and faster package for browsers.
The middleware stack for node.js includes normalization to act similar to browsers:
User-Agent (Learn more)
gzip,
deflate and
brotli (Learn more)
Important: If you are doing anything non-trivial with Popsicle, please override the
User-Agentand respect
robots.txt.
import { fetch, AbortController } from "popsicle";
const controller = new AbortController();
setTimeout(() => controller.abort(), 500);
const res = fetch("http://example.com", {
signal: controller.signal,
});
Transports can return an error. The built-in codes are documented below:
Build the functionality you require by composing middleware functions and using
toFetch. See
src/node.ts for an example.
See Throwback for more information:
type Plugin = (
req: Request,
next: () => Promise<Response>
) => Promise<Response>;
This project is written using TypeScript and publishes the types to NPM alongside the package.
$http service
MIT