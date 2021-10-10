openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

popsicle

by serviejs
12.1.0 (see all)

Simple HTTP requests for node and the browser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

326K

GitHub Stars

248

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js HTTP

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Popsicle

NPM version NPM downloads Build status Test coverage Bundle size

Advanced HTTP requests in node.js and browsers, using Servie.

Installation

npm install popsicle --save

Usage

import { fetch } from "popsicle";

const res = await fetch("http://example.com");
const data = await res.text();

Popsicle is a universal package, meaning node.js and browsers are supported without any configuration. This means the primary endpoint requires some dom types in TypeScript. When in a node.js or browser only environments prefer importing popsicle/dist/{node,browser} instead.

Popsicle re-exports Request, Response, Headers and AbortController from servie. The fetch function accepts the same arguments as Request and returns a promise that resolves to Response. You can use the Signal event emitter (from AbortController#signal) to listen to request life cycle events.

Browser

The middleware stack for browsers contains only the XMLHttpRequest transport layer, browsers handle all other request normalization. This means a smaller and faster package for browsers.

Node.js

The middleware stack for node.js includes normalization to act similar to browsers:

Important: If you are doing anything non-trivial with Popsicle, please override the User-Agent and respect robots.txt.

Recipes

Aborting a Request

import { fetch, AbortController } from "popsicle";

const controller = new AbortController();

setTimeout(() => controller.abort(), 500);

const res = fetch("http://example.com", {
  signal: controller.signal,
});

Errors

Transports can return an error. The built-in codes are documented below:

  • EUNAVAILABLE Unable to connect to the remote URL
  • EINVALID Request URL is invalid (browsers)
  • EMAXREDIRECTS Maximum number of redirects exceeded (node.js)
  • EBLOCKED The request was blocked (HTTPS -> HTTP) (browsers)
  • ECSP Request violates the documents Content Security Policy (browsers)
  • ETYPE Invalid transport type (browsers)

Customization

Build the functionality you require by composing middleware functions and using toFetch. See src/node.ts for an example.

Plugins

Creating Plugins

See Throwback for more information:

type Plugin = (
  req: Request,
  next: () => Promise<Response>
) => Promise<Response>;

TypeScript

This project is written using TypeScript and publishes the types to NPM alongside the package.

  • Superagent - HTTP requests for node and browsers
  • Fetch - Browser polyfill for promise-based HTTP requests
  • Axios - HTTP request API based on Angular's $http service

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

axiosPromise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js
GitHub Stars
91K
Weekly Downloads
25M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
1,742
Top Feedback
122Easy to Use
115Great Documentation
94Performant
node-fetchA light-weight module that brings the Fetch API to Node.js
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
37M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
27
Top Feedback
22Easy to Use
18Great Documentation
14Performant
node-forgeA native implementation of TLS in Javascript and tools to write crypto-based and network-heavy webapps
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
15M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
got
got🌐 Human-friendly and powerful HTTP request library for Node.js
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
22M
User Rating
4.1/ 5
8
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant
nee
needleNimble, streamable HTTP client for Node.js. With proxy, iconv, cookie, deflate & multipart support.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
superagentAjax for Node.js and browsers (JS HTTP client)
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
20
Top Feedback
7Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Performant
See 14 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial