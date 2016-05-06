openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pop

popover

by Clemens Stolle
2.4.1 (see all)

Small, composable popover component.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

746

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Popover Component

Pretty small (7.5kb minified, 2.6kb gzipped), pretty reliable popovers. Loosely follows Backbone's/Ampersand's View Conventions, but doesn't require to be used with either one.

Take a look at test/test.html or the demo site for examples. Both use the entirely optional themed version, so don't let that fool you ;-).

Installation

npm install --save popover

or download popover.built.js

Usage

Get it in your page either by script tag or module loader/browserify. You'll also need at least popover.css or style them yourself.

var popover = new Popover({
  button: document.querySelector('#triggering-button'),
  position: 'left|top|right|bottom',
  className: 'optional space-delimited css-classes',
  align: 'left|top|right', // optionally aligns popover relative to button
  template: 'HTMLString|DOMElement' // optional
})
popover.render()

API

  • popover.setButton('String|DOMElement'): Attaches popover to given element
  • popover.setContent('String|HTMLString|DOMElement'): Sets the content of the popover
  • popover.render(): Renders, positions and displays the popover
  • popover.remove(): Removes the popover from the DOM
  • popover.el: The popover DOM element

The methods are chainable. So, for example popover.setContent('foo').setButton('#button').render().el will work.

Events

  • shown the popover is shown
  • removed the popover is removed

Templates

Standard template:

<div class="popover">
  <div class="popover-arrow"></div>
  <div class="popover-content"></div>
</div>

If you're passing in a custom template, at least .popover-content has to be present. The popover comes with minimal styles, feel free to adapt it to your needs. For your convenience there is a themed version in popover-theme.css.

Contributors

License

ISC

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial