Popover Component

Pretty small (7.5kb minified, 2.6kb gzipped), pretty reliable popovers. Loosely follows Backbone's/Ampersand's View Conventions, but doesn't require to be used with either one.

Take a look at test/test.html or the demo site for examples. Both use the entirely optional themed version, so don't let that fool you ;-).

Installation

npm install --save popover

or download popover.built.js

Usage

Get it in your page either by script tag or module loader/browserify. You'll also need at least popover.css or style them yourself.

var popover = new Popover({ button : document .querySelector( '#triggering-button' ), position : 'left|top|right|bottom' , className : 'optional space-delimited css-classes' , align : 'left|top|right' , template : 'HTMLString|DOMElement' }) popover.render()

API

popover.setButton('String|DOMElement') : Attaches popover to given element

: Attaches popover to given element popover.setContent('String|HTMLString|DOMElement') : Sets the content of the popover

: Sets the content of the popover popover.render() : Renders, positions and displays the popover

: Renders, positions and displays the popover popover.remove() : Removes the popover from the DOM

: Removes the popover from the DOM popover.el : The popover DOM element

The methods are chainable. So, for example popover.setContent('foo').setButton('#button').render().el will work.

Events

shown the popover is shown

the popover is shown removed the popover is removed

Templates

Standard template:

< div class = "popover" > < div class = "popover-arrow" > </ div > < div class = "popover-content" > </ div > </ div >

If you're passing in a custom template, at least .popover-content has to be present. The popover comes with minimal styles, feel free to adapt it to your needs. For your convenience there is a themed version in popover-theme.css .

Contributors

License

ISC