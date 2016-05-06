Pretty small (7.5kb minified, 2.6kb gzipped), pretty reliable popovers. Loosely follows Backbone's/Ampersand's View Conventions, but doesn't require to be used with either one.
Take a look at
test/test.html or the demo site for examples. Both use the entirely optional themed version, so don't let that fool you ;-).
npm install --save popover
or download
popover.built.js
Get it in your page either by script tag or module loader/browserify.
You'll also need at least
popover.css or style them yourself.
var popover = new Popover({
button: document.querySelector('#triggering-button'),
position: 'left|top|right|bottom',
className: 'optional space-delimited css-classes',
align: 'left|top|right', // optionally aligns popover relative to button
template: 'HTMLString|DOMElement' // optional
})
popover.render()
popover.setButton('String|DOMElement'): Attaches popover to given element
popover.setContent('String|HTMLString|DOMElement'): Sets the content of the popover
popover.render(): Renders, positions and displays the popover
popover.remove(): Removes the popover from the DOM
popover.el: The popover DOM element
The methods are chainable. So, for example
popover.setContent('foo').setButton('#button').render().el will work.
shown the popover is shown
removed the popover is removed
Standard template:
<div class="popover">
<div class="popover-arrow"></div>
<div class="popover-content"></div>
</div>
If you're passing in a custom template, at least
.popover-content has to be present.
The popover comes with minimal styles, feel free to adapt it to your needs. For your convenience
there is a themed version in
popover-theme.css.
ISC