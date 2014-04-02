node-poplib offers an MIT-licensed client library for the POP3 protocol. It is currently provides the following capabilities:
It complies to:
You have two installation options:
Via npm:
npm install poplib
Download the source and install it yourself
Connect to GMail's POP3 servers using the provided demo script as follows:
$ node demos/demo.js --host pop.gmail.com --port 995 --username user@gmail.com --password potato --tls on --debug on --networkdebug on
Server: '+OK Gpop ready for requests from 1.2.3.4 bh7pf61475604pab.24\r\n'
CONNECT success
Client: 'USER user@gmail.com\r\n'
Server: '+OK send PASS\r\n'
Client: 'PASS potato\r\n'
Server: '-ERR [AUTH] Username and password not accepted.\r\n'
LOGIN/PASS failed
Client: 'QUIT\r\n'
Server: '+OK Farewell.\r\n'
QUIT success
node-poplib is event based. It is best to illustrate via examples:
Here we initialize the client (for plain text transmission):
var POP3Client = require("poplib");
var client = new POP3Client(port, host, {
tlserrs: false,
enabletls: true,
debug: false
});
The third parameter,
options, takes three options. If
enabletls is true, the library will use a TLS connection. Note that you will have to set the correct port (generally 995). If
tlserrs is true, then TLS errors will be ignored. Finally, the
debug parameter prints out requests and responses.
Next, we trap several common states:
client.on("error", function(err) {
if (err.errno === 111) console.log("Unable to connect to server");
else console.log("Server error occurred");
console.log(err);
});
client.on("connect", function() {
console.log("CONNECT success");
client.login(username, password);
});
client.on("invalid-state", function(cmd) {
console.log("Invalid state. You tried calling " + cmd);
});
client.on("locked", function(cmd) {
console.log("Current command has not finished yet. You tried calling " + cmd);
});
The
error event is emitted when there is a network error. The underlying error object is passed back to user-code.
The
connect event is emitted when the connection to the remote server is successful.
The
invalid-state event is emitted when you try to carry out an action not allowed within your current state (eg, attempting to
RETR-ieve a message when authentication has not been completed).
The
locked event is emitted when you try to execute another command while the current command has not finished executing successfully (eg, attempting to
RETR-ieve a message while the remote server has not finished sending
LIST data).
On a successful connect, we try authenticating:
client.on("connect", function() {
console.log("CONNECT success");
client.login(username, password);
});
Note that on successful login, we try listing. For all events, the first received argument is always a boolean indicating whether the command succeeded. The last received argument is always the raw unparsed data received from the remote server. The intermediate arguments contain parsed data.
client.on("login", function(status, rawdata) {
if (status) {
console.log("LOGIN/PASS success");
client.list();
} else {
console.log("LOGIN/PASS failed");
client.quit();
}
});
// Data is a 1-based index of messages, if there are any messages
client.on("list", function(status, msgcount, msgnumber, data, rawdata) {
if (status === false) {
console.log("LIST failed");
client.quit();
} else {
console.log("LIST success with " + msgcount + " element(s)");
if (msgcount > 0)
client.retr(1);
else
client.quit();
}
});
client.on("retr", function(status, msgnumber, data, rawdata) {
if (status === true) {
console.log("RETR success for msgnumber " + msgnumber);
client.dele(msgnumber);
client.quit();
} else {
console.log("RETR failed for msgnumber " + msgnumber);
client.quit();
}
});
client.on("dele", function(status, msgnumber, data, rawdata) {
if (status === true) {
console.log("DELE success for msgnumber " + msgnumber);
client.quit();
} else {
console.log("DELE failed for msgnumber " + msgnumber);
client.quit();
}
});
client.on("quit", function(status, rawdata) {
if (status === true) console.log("QUIT success");
else console.log("QUIT failed");
});
login(username, password)
Self explanatory. This executes
USER and
PASS. Do not use over cleartext channels. Preferably don't use it at all as
auth() implements
AUTH which deprecates the need for USER and PASS. Emits
login event.
apop(username, password)
This executes
APOP. Requires server side support. Preferably don't use it as
auth() implements
AUTH which deprecates the need for USER and PASS. Emits
apop event.
auth(type, username, password)
This executes
AUTH. Requires server side support. Currently only "PLAIN" and "CRAM-MD5" types are supported. Emits
auth event.
stls()
This executes
STLS. Requires server side support (check using
capa() first). According to the RFC's, using
STLS is preferable to a purely TLS connection (although some servers only support purely TLS connections). Emits
stls event.
capa()
This executes
CAPA. Requires server side support. Emits
capa event.
list([msgnumber])
This executes
LIST. If the optional
msgnumber is provided, then
LIST msgnumber is executed. Emits
list event.
top(msgnumber, lines)
This executes
TOP. Requires server side support.
msgnumber and
lines must be provided. TEmits
top event.
stat()
This executes
STAT. Emits
stat event.
uidl([msgnumber])
This executes
UIDL. If the optional
msgnumber is provided, then
UIDL msgnumber is executed. Emits
uidl event.
retr(msgnumber)
This executes
RETR.
msgnumber must be provided. Emits
retr event.
dele(msgnumber)
This executes
DELE.
msgnumber must be provided. Emits
dele event.
rset()
This executes
RSET. Emits
rset event.
noop()
This executes
NOOP. Emits
noop event.
quit()
This executes
QUIT. Emits
quit event.
connect
The
connect event is emitted upon competion of connection attempt (initiated in the constructor). The arguments, in order, are:
login
The
login event is emitted upon competion of
login() method. The arguments, in order, are:
apop
The
apop event is emitted upon competion of
apop() method. The arguments, in order, are:
auth
The
auth event is emitted upon competion of
auth() method. The arguments, in order, are:
stls
The
stls event is emitted upon competion of
stls() method. The arguments, in order, are:
capa
The
capa event is emitted upon competion of
capa() method. The arguments, in order, are:
list
The
list event is emitted upon competion of
list() method. The arguments, in order, are:
list() method. If a valid msgnumber was provided, this value will naturally be
1 (else
null)
undefined)
null)
top
The
top event is emitted upon competion of
top() method. The arguments, in order, are:
undefined)
null)
stat
The
stat event is emitted upon competion of
stat() method. The arguments, in order, are:
count and
octet (else
null)
uidl
The
uidl event is emitted upon competion of
uidl() method. The arguments, in order, are:
undefined)
null)
retr
The
retr event is emitted upon competion of
retr() method. The arguments, in order, are:
msgnumber provided to the method
true, the results are returned as an ASCII string (else
null)
dele
The
dele event is emitted upon competion of the
dele() method. The arguments, in order, are:
msgnumber provided to the method
rset
The
rset event is emitted upon competion of the
rset() method. The arguments, in order, are:
noop
The
noop event is emitted upon competion of the
noop() method. The arguments, in order, are:
quit
The
quit event is emitted upon competion of the
quit() method. The arguments, in order, are:
error
The
error event is emitted if there is an
error event from the underlying socket. The original error object is passed as an argument.
invalid-state
The
invalid-state event is emitted when an action not allowed within the current state s attmempted (eg, attempting to
RETR-ieve a message when
AUTH-entication has not been completed).
locked
The
locked event is emitted when a method is called while existing execution has not finished executing (eg, attempting to
RETR-ieve a message while the remote server has not finished sending
LIST data).
Tests are in
tests. Demos are in
demos.
There is a full-featured POP3 client example in
demos/demo.js. There is also a simple example of downloading all emails in a POP3 server and saving it locally in an mbox formatted file in
demos/retrieve-all.js.
For testing purposes, you can use the following sendmail.sh script to pump email into your SMTP server for retrieval via POP3:
./sendmail.sh 10 "user@example.com" "this is my subject" "this is my body"
You can execute the test-runner as follows:
./runner.sh username password pop3server pop3port pop3tlsport testemail@address.com