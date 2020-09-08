A web-based annotation tool for natural language processing (NLP) needs, inspired by brat rapid annotation tool.
Poplar is the new version of synyi-annotation-tool and not production ready. Please report an issue if you find any problems.
See https://synyi.github.io/poplar/
npm i poplar-annotation
or if you'd like to use yarn
yarn add poplar-annotation
import {Annotator} from 'poplar-annotation'
/**
* Create an Annotator object
* @param data can be JSON or string
* @param htmlElement the html element to bind to
* @param config config object
*/
new Annotator(data: string, htmlElement: HTMLElement, config?: Object)
View our API Reference here.
See our Developer's Guide.
Poplar is led by AI team at Synyi