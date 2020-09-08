Poplar

A web-based annotation tool for natural language processing (NLP) needs, inspired by brat rapid annotation tool.

Poplar is the new version of synyi-annotation-tool and not production ready. Please report an issue if you find any problems.

Demo

See https://synyi.github.io/poplar/

Quick start

Install

npm i poplar-annotation

or if you'd like to use yarn

yarn add poplar-annotation

Create

import {Annotator} from 'poplar-annotation' new Annotator(data: string , htmlElement: HTMLElement, config?: Object )

More info

View our API Reference here.

Want to contribute?

See our Developer's Guide.

Support

Poplar is led by AI team at Synyi

Contact us