poplar-annotation

by synyi
2.0.3 (see all)

A web-based annotation tool for natural language processing (NLP)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

67

GitHub Stars

431

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

GPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Poplar

license version

A web-based annotation tool for natural language processing (NLP) needs, inspired by brat rapid annotation tool.

screenshot

Poplar is the new version of synyi-annotation-tool and not production ready. Please report an issue if you find any problems.

Demo

See https://synyi.github.io/poplar/

Quick start

Install

npm i poplar-annotation

or if you'd like to use yarn

yarn add poplar-annotation

Create

import {Annotator} from 'poplar-annotation'
/**
  * Create an Annotator object
  * @param data          can be JSON or string
  * @param htmlElement   the html element to bind to
  * @param config        config object
  */
new Annotator(data: string, htmlElement: HTMLElement, config?: Object)

More info

View our API Reference here.

Want to contribute?

See our Developer's Guide.

Support

Poplar is led by AI team at Synyi

Contact us

