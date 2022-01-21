Ponyfill and helpers for Error Causes
ErrorWithCause, creating an error with a cause
const { ErrorWithCause } = require('pony-cause');
try {
// Something that can break
} catch (err) {
throw new ErrorWithCause('Failed doing what I intended', { cause: err });
}
stackWithCauses, getting full stack trace for error + all causes
const { stackWithCauses } = require('pony-cause');
try {
// Something that can break
} catch (err) {
console.log('We had a mishap:', stackWithCauses(err));
}
The output is similar to
VError.fullStack() but resolves causes in both Error Causes style,
.cause, and VError style,
.cause().
Note:
stackWithCauses has protection against circular causes
Output looks like:
Error: something really bad happened here
at Object.<anonymous> (/examples/fullStack.js:5:12)
at Module._compile (module.js:409:26)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:416:10)
at Module.load (module.js:343:32)
at Function.Module._load (module.js:300:12)
at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:441:10)
at startup (node.js:139:18)
at node.js:968:3
caused by: Error: something bad happened
at Object.<anonymous> (/examples/fullStack.js:3:12)
at Module._compile (module.js:409:26)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:416:10)
at Module.load (module.js:343:32)
at Function.Module._load (module.js:300:12)
at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:441:10)
at startup (node.js:139:18)
at node.js:968:3
messageWithCauses, getting an error message which includes all causes
const { messageWithCauses, ErrorWithCause } = require('pony-cause');
try {
try {
throw new Error('First error');
} catch (err) {
throw new ErrorWithCause('Second error', { cause: err });
}
} catch (err) {
// Logs: "Second error: First error"
console.log(messageWithCauses(err));
}
The output is similar to the standard
VError behaviour of appending
message with the
cause.message, separating the two with a
: .
Since Error Causes doesn't do this,
messageWithCauses exist to mimic that behaviour.
It respects
VError messages, it won't append any error message of their causes, though it will walk past the
VError causes to see if there's a non-VError cause up the chain and then append that.
The reason to use this method is explained by
VError:
The idea is that each layer in the stack annotates the error with a description of what it was doing. The end result is a message that explains what happened at each level.
If an inner error has a message
ENOENT, stat '/nonexistent', an outer error wraps it and adds
Can't perform X and maybe one more error wraps that and adds
Can't start program, then
messageWithCauses will join those three errors together when providing it with the outer most error and return
Can't start program: Can't perform X: ENOENT, stat '/nonexistent' which provides details about both cause and effect as well as the connection between the two – each which on their own would be a lot harder to understand the impact of.
Note:
messageWithCauses has protection against circular causes
getErrorCause, getting the cause of an error
const { getErrorCause } = require('pony-cause');
try {
// Something that can break
} catch (err) {
const cause = getErrorCause(err);
}
The output is similar to
VError.cause() but resolves causes in both Error Causes style,
.cause, and VError style,
.cause().
Always return an
Error, a subclass of
Error or
undefined. If a cause in Error Causes style cause is not an
Error or a subclass of
Error, it will be ignored and
undefined will be returned.
findCauseByReference, finding a specific type of error in the cause chain
const { findCauseByReference } = require('pony-cause');
try {
// Something that can break
} catch (err) {
/** @type {MySpecialError} */
const specialErr = findCauseByReference(err, MySpecialError);
if (specialErr && specialErr.specialProperty === 'specialValue') {
// Its okay, chill!
} else {
throw err;
}
}
Used to find a specific type of error in the chain of causes in an error.
Similar to
VError.findCauseByName but resolves causes in both Error Causes style,
.cause, and VError style,
.cause() + takes a reference to the Error class that you are looking for rather than simply the name of it, as that enables the TypeScript types to properly type the returned error, typing it with the same type as the reference.
Can be useful if there's some extra data on it that can help determine whether it's an unexpected error or an error that can be handled.
If it's an error related to a HTTP request, then maybe the request can be retried? If its a database error that tells you about a duplicated row, then maybe you know how to work with that? Maybe forward that error to the user rather than show a
500 error?
Note:
findCauseByReference has protection against circular causes
verror – a module which has long enabled error causes in javascript. Superseded by the new Error Cause proposal. Differs in that
.cause represents a function that returns the cause, its not the cause itself.
@netflix/nerror – a Netflix fork of
verror
error-cause – strict polyfill for the Error Cause proposal. Provides no helpers or similar to achieve
VError-like functionality, which
pony-cause does.