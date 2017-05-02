Ponte is a multi-transport Internet of Things / Machine to Machine broker. As the current state it supports MQTT and REST APIs over HTTP and CoAP.
Ponte is under active development, but it should work :). If you plan to use Ponte in production let us know, we'll be more than happy to help you getting started and solve any issue you'll find out.
A test instance of ponte is available at ponte.eclipse.org, on HTTP, MQTT and CoAP standard ports.
Report bugs at the Eclipse Bugzilla and join the mailing list.
Ponte is a node.js application, so it needs node.js to run. The currently recommended version is node 4.3.1, which is the Longtime Support Version. Ponte is tested against versions 0.12, 4.3.1 and 5. Attention: you should currently not use ponte with node 5.7
$ npm install ponte bunyan -g
$ ponte -v | bunyan
Then you can connect to it with your preferred MQTT, CoAP or HTTP client.
$ ./bin/ponte --help
Usage: ponte [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-m, --mqtt-port <n> the mqtt port to listen to
-p, --http-port <n> the http port to listen to
-a, --coap-port <n> the coap port to listen to
--host <host> the host to listen to
--coap-host <host> the host to listen to for coap requests
--mqtt-host <host> the host to listen to for mqtt requests
--http-host <host> the host to listen to for http requests
-d, --db <path> the path were to store the database
-c, --config <c> the config file to use (override every other option)
-v, --verbose set the bunyan log to INFO
--very-verbose set the bunyan log to DEBUG
Start ponte:
$ ponte -v | bunyan
Publish from HTTP:
$ curl -X PUT -d 'world' http://localhost:3000/resources/hello
The messages from HTTP are retained, which means that are sent to every new subscriber.
Subscribe using
mosquitto_sub (mosquitto):
$ mosquitto_sub -t "hello" -v
hello world
In order to publish a message that can be read from HTTP,
a MQTT client needs to set the retain flag.
This is how it is done using
mosquitto_pub:
$ mosquitto_pub -t hello-from-mqtt -m "world" -r
Reading the published value is an HTTP GET away:
$ curl http://localhost:3000/resources/hello-from-mqtt
world
You can send CoAP messages from the command line using coap-cli In the following example we do a CoAP PUT to a resource:
$ echo -n 'world' | coap put coap://localhost/r/hello
Subscribe using
mosquitto_sub (mosquitto):
$ mosquitto_sub -t "hello" -v
hello world
In order to publish a message that can be read from CoAP,
a MQTT client needs to set the retain flag.
This is how it is done using
mosquitto_pub:
$ mosquitto_pub -t hello-from-mqtt -m "world" -r
In order to receive the live updates with CoAP, we need to use the observe switch:
$ coap -o coap://localhost/r/hello-from-mqtt
Ponte can be run in embbedded mode, by listening to specific events:
var ponte = require("ponte");
var opts = {
logger: {
level: 'info'
},
http: {
port: 3000 // tcp
},
mqtt: {
port: 3001 // tcp
},
coap: {
port: 3000 // udp
},
persistence: {
type: 'level',
path: './db'
}
};
var server = ponte(opts);
server.on("updated", function(resource, buffer) {
console.log("Resource Updated", resource, buffer);
});
// Stop the server after 1 minute
setTimeout(function() {
server.close(function() {
console.log("server stopped");
});
}, 60 * 1000);
Ponte can be run on top of MongoDB with the following configuration:
module.exports = {
persistence: {
// same as http://mcollina.github.io/mosca/docs/lib/persistence/mongo.js.html
type: "mongo",
url: "mongodb://localhost:27017/ponte"
},
broker: {
// same as https://github.com/mcollina/ascoltatori#mongodb
type: "mongo",
url: "mongodb://localhost:27017/ponte"
},
logger: {
level: 30, // or 20 or 40
name: "MongoPonte"
}
};
Launch it with
$ ponte -c config.js.
Ponte can be run on top of Redis with the following configuration:
module.exports = {
persistence: {
// same as http://mcollina.github.io/mosca/docs/lib/persistence/redis.js.html
type: "redis",
host: "localhost"
},
broker: {
// same as https://github.com/mcollina/ascoltatori#redis
type: "redis",
host: "localhost"
},
logger: {
level: 20,
name: "Config Test Logger"
}
};
Launch it with
$ ponte -c config.js.
Ponte can be run on top of MQTT broker while using Redis (or similarly MongoDB) with the following configuration:
module.exports = {
persistence: {
// same as http://mcollina.github.io/mosca/docs/lib/persistence/redis.js.html
type: "redis",
host: "localhost"
},
broker: {
// same as https://github.com/mcollina/ascoltatori#mqtt
type: "mqtt",
port: "2883",
host: "localhost"
},
logger: {
level: 20,
name: "Config Test Logger"
}
};
module.exports = {
coap: {
/**
* @param {Object} req The incoming message @link https://github.com/mcollina/node-coap#incoming
* @param {Function} callback The callback function. Has the following structure: callback(error, authenticated, subject)
*/
authenticate: function(req, callback) {
// Examples:
// Error: callback(error);
// Authenticated: callback(null, true, { username: 'someone' });
// Not authenticated: callback(null, false);
},
/**
* @param {Object} subject The subject returned by the authenticate function
* @param {string} topic The topic
* @param {Function} callback The callback function. Has the following structure: callback(error, authorized)
*/
authorizeGet: function(subject, topic, callback) {
// Examples:
// Error: callback(error);
// Authorized: callback(null, true);
// Not authorized: callback(null, false);
},
/**
* @param {Object} subject The subject returned by the authenticate function
* @param {string} topic The topic
* @param {Buffer} payload The payload
* @param {Function} callback The callback function. Has the following structure: callback(error, authorized)
*/
authorizePut: function(subject, topic, payload, callback) {
// Examples:
// Error: callback(error);
// Authorized: callback(null, true);
// Not authorized: callback(null, false);
}
},
http: {
/**
* @param {Object} req The request object
* @param {Function} callback The callback function. Has the following structure: callback(error, authenticated, subject)
*/
authenticate: function(req, callback) {
// See coap.authenticate
},
/**
* @param {Object} subject The subject returned by the authenticate function
* @param {string} topic The topic
* @param {Function} callback The callback function. Has the following structure: callback(error, authorized)
*/
authorizeGet: function(subject, topic, callback) {
// See coap.authorizeGet
},
/**
* @param {Object} subject The subject returned by the authenticate function
* @param {string} topic The topic
* @param {string} payload The payload
* @param {Function} callback The callback function. Has the following structure: callback(error, authorized)
*/
authorizePut: function(subject, topic, payload, callback) {
// See coap.authorizePut
}
},
mqtt: {
/**
* @link https://github.com/mcollina/mosca/wiki/Authentication-&-Authorization
*/
authenticate: function(client, username, password, callback) {
// ...
},
authorizePublish: function(client, topic, payload, callback) {
// ...
},
authorizeSubscribe: function(client, topic, callback) {
// ...
}
}
}
Launch it with
$ ponte -c config.js.
Ponte is based on Ascoltatori, so it supports the same backends:
Ponte requires a persistent storage for HTTP syndication and MQTT support. At the current state, it uses Mosca persistence layer. Thus, it offers several persitence options:
All of them can be configured from the configuration file, under the
persistence key. The only exception is LevelUp, which can be specified
by using the
--db option from the command line.
These are the new features you should expect in the coming months:
Any help is very welcome, so feel free to submit a pull-request.
Ponte is a proposal at Eclipse, and this is a pure-JS rewrite of QEST in Javascript and on top of Mosca. You can find the Eclipse Project Proposal here: http://eclipse.org/proposals/technology.ponte/
$ npm i -g standard
Ponte is dual licensed under the "Eclipse Public License - v 1.0" and the "Eclipse Distribution License - v 1.0".