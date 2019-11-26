openbase logo
pom-parser

by intuit
1.2.0 (see all)

Parsing Java's pom.xml and properly returning the json object, including attributes and values.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Node.js pom.xml Parser

Build Status npm version Codacy Badge Coverage Status License

Parsing Java's pom.xml and properly returning the json object, including attributes and values.

NPM

Motivation

  • Your enterprise decided to move production code written in Java to Node.js
  • Your enterprise uses a centralized Nexus repository where your Java project uses pom.xml to manage app packaging.
  • Your enterprise still plans to use Nexus repository to package Node.js applications.
  • Your enterprise engineers want an API to retrieve information from the pom.xml file from those Node.js apps.

Features

  • Reads any pom.xml.
  • All xml elements are placed into properties.
  • All xml element attributes are merged into the parent element.
  • Both the xml string and the parsed object are returned.
  • You can provide parsing options.

Installation

npm install --save pom-parser

Use

  • Printing the object
var pomParser = require("pom-parser");
// The required options, including the filePath.
// Other parsing options from https://github.com/Leonidas-from-XIV/node-xml2js#options
var opts = {
  filePath: __dirname + "/pom.xml", // The path to a pom file
};
// Parse the pom based on a path
pomParser.parse(opts, function(err, pomResponse) {
  if (err) {
    console.log("ERROR: " + err);
    process.exit(1);
  }

  // The original pom xml that was loaded is provided.
  console.log("XML: " + pomResponse.pomXml);
  // The parsed pom pbject.
  console.log("OBJECT: " + JSON.stringify(pomResponse.pomObject));
});

It should print the follow object with the following properties:

  • '_' represents the text value of an element with attributes and text values.
{
  "project": {
    "xmlns": "http://maven.apache.org/POM/4.0.0",
    "xmlns:xsi": "http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance",
    "xsi:schemaLocation": "http://maven.apache.org/POM/4.0.0 http://maven.apache.org/maven-v4_0_0.xsd",
    "parent": {
      "artifactid": "tynamo-parent",
      "groupid": "org.tynamo",
      "version": "0.0.9"
    },
    "modelversion": {
      "_": "4.0.0",
      "parallel": "now"
    },
    "groupid": "org.tynamo.examples",
    "artifactid": "tynamo-example-federatedaccounts",
    "version": "0.0.1-SNAPSHOT",
    "packaging": "war",
    "name": "Tynamo Example - Federated Accounts",
    "properties": {
      "tapestry-release-version": "5.3.1",
      "gae.version": "1.3.0",
      "gae.home": "${settings.localRepository}/com/google/appengine/appengine-api-1.0-sdk/${gae.version}/appengine-java-sdk-${gae.version}",
      "gae.application.version": "0"
    },
    "build": {
      "finalname": "federatedaccounts",
      "resources": {
        "resource": [
          {
            "directory": "src/main/resources"
          },
          {
            "directory": "src/main/filtered-resources",
            "filtering": "true"
          }
        ]
      },
      "plugins": {
        "plugin": [
          {
            "groupid": "org.apache.maven.plugins",
            "artifactid": "maven-compiler-plugin",
            "configuration": {
              "source": "1.6",
              "target": "1.6",
              "optimize": "true"
            }
          },
          {
            "groupid": "net.kindleit",
            "artifactid": "maven-gae-plugin",
            "version": "0.8.0",
            "configuration": {
              "serverid": "tynamo-example-federatedaccounts"
            }
          },
          {
            "groupid": "org.apache.maven.plugins",
            "artifactid": "maven-war-plugin",
            "configuration": {
              "webresources": {
                "resource": {
                  "directory": "src/main/webapp",
                  "filtering": "true",
                  "includes": {
                    "include": "**/appengine-web.xml"
                  }
                }
              }
            }
          }
        ]
      }
    },
    "reporting": {
      "plugins": {
        "plugin": {
          "groupid": "org.apache.tapestry",
          "artifactid": "tapestry-component-report",
          "version": "${tapestry-release-version}",
          "configuration": {
            "rootpackage": "org.tynamo"
          }
        }
      }
    },
    "dependencies": {
      "dependency": [
        {
          "groupid": "com.google.appengine",
          "artifactid": "appengine-api-1.0-sdk",
          "version": "${gae.version}"
        },
        {
          "groupid": "com.h2database",
          "artifactid": "h2"
        },
        {
          "groupid": "org.apache.tapestry",
          "artifactid": "tapestry-core",
          "version": "${tapestry-release-version}"
        },
        {
          "groupid": "javax.servlet",
          "artifactid": "servlet-api",
          "version": "2.5",
          "type": "jar",
          "scope": "provided"
        }
      ]
    },
    "profiles": {
      "profile": {
        "id": "repositories",
        "repositories": {
          "repository": {
            "id": "maven-gae-plugin-repo",
            "name": "maven-gae-plugin repository",
            "url": "http://maven-gae-plugin.googlecode.com/svn/repository"
          }
        },
        "pluginrepositories": {
          "pluginrepository": {
            "id": "maven-gae-plugin-repo",
            "name": "maven-gae-plugin repository",
            "url": "http://maven-gae-plugin.googlecode.com/svn/repository"
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

License

node-pom-parser is provided under the MIT license.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome!

  • Please send PRs to the develop branch for the next release!
  • Make sure to watch all the Github Actions status are passing!

