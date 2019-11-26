Parsing Java's pom.xml and properly returning the json object, including attributes and values.
npm install --save pom-parser
var pomParser = require("pom-parser");
// The required options, including the filePath.
// Other parsing options from https://github.com/Leonidas-from-XIV/node-xml2js#options
var opts = {
filePath: __dirname + "/pom.xml", // The path to a pom file
};
// Parse the pom based on a path
pomParser.parse(opts, function(err, pomResponse) {
if (err) {
console.log("ERROR: " + err);
process.exit(1);
}
// The original pom xml that was loaded is provided.
console.log("XML: " + pomResponse.pomXml);
// The parsed pom pbject.
console.log("OBJECT: " + JSON.stringify(pomResponse.pomObject));
});
It should print the follow object with the following properties:
{
"project": {
"xmlns": "http://maven.apache.org/POM/4.0.0",
"xmlns:xsi": "http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance",
"xsi:schemaLocation": "http://maven.apache.org/POM/4.0.0 http://maven.apache.org/maven-v4_0_0.xsd",
"parent": {
"artifactid": "tynamo-parent",
"groupid": "org.tynamo",
"version": "0.0.9"
},
"modelversion": {
"_": "4.0.0",
"parallel": "now"
},
"groupid": "org.tynamo.examples",
"artifactid": "tynamo-example-federatedaccounts",
"version": "0.0.1-SNAPSHOT",
"packaging": "war",
"name": "Tynamo Example - Federated Accounts",
"properties": {
"tapestry-release-version": "5.3.1",
"gae.version": "1.3.0",
"gae.home": "${settings.localRepository}/com/google/appengine/appengine-api-1.0-sdk/${gae.version}/appengine-java-sdk-${gae.version}",
"gae.application.version": "0"
},
"build": {
"finalname": "federatedaccounts",
"resources": {
"resource": [
{
"directory": "src/main/resources"
},
{
"directory": "src/main/filtered-resources",
"filtering": "true"
}
]
},
"plugins": {
"plugin": [
{
"groupid": "org.apache.maven.plugins",
"artifactid": "maven-compiler-plugin",
"configuration": {
"source": "1.6",
"target": "1.6",
"optimize": "true"
}
},
{
"groupid": "net.kindleit",
"artifactid": "maven-gae-plugin",
"version": "0.8.0",
"configuration": {
"serverid": "tynamo-example-federatedaccounts"
}
},
{
"groupid": "org.apache.maven.plugins",
"artifactid": "maven-war-plugin",
"configuration": {
"webresources": {
"resource": {
"directory": "src/main/webapp",
"filtering": "true",
"includes": {
"include": "**/appengine-web.xml"
}
}
}
}
}
]
}
},
"reporting": {
"plugins": {
"plugin": {
"groupid": "org.apache.tapestry",
"artifactid": "tapestry-component-report",
"version": "${tapestry-release-version}",
"configuration": {
"rootpackage": "org.tynamo"
}
}
}
},
"dependencies": {
"dependency": [
{
"groupid": "com.google.appengine",
"artifactid": "appengine-api-1.0-sdk",
"version": "${gae.version}"
},
{
"groupid": "com.h2database",
"artifactid": "h2"
},
{
"groupid": "org.apache.tapestry",
"artifactid": "tapestry-core",
"version": "${tapestry-release-version}"
},
{
"groupid": "javax.servlet",
"artifactid": "servlet-api",
"version": "2.5",
"type": "jar",
"scope": "provided"
}
]
},
"profiles": {
"profile": {
"id": "repositories",
"repositories": {
"repository": {
"id": "maven-gae-plugin-repo",
"name": "maven-gae-plugin repository",
"url": "http://maven-gae-plugin.googlecode.com/svn/repository"
}
},
"pluginrepositories": {
"pluginrepository": {
"id": "maven-gae-plugin-repo",
"name": "maven-gae-plugin repository",
"url": "http://maven-gae-plugin.googlecode.com/svn/repository"
}
}
}
}
}
}
node-pom-parser is provided under the MIT license.
Pull requests are welcome!
develop branch for the next release!