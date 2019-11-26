Node.js pom.xml Parser

Parsing Java's pom.xml and properly returning the json object, including attributes and values.

Motivation

Your enterprise decided to move production code written in Java to Node.js

Your enterprise uses a centralized Nexus repository where your Java project uses pom.xml to manage app packaging.

Your enterprise still plans to use Nexus repository to package Node.js applications.

Your enterprise engineers want an API to retrieve information from the pom.xml file from those Node.js apps.

Features

Reads any pom.xml.

All xml elements are placed into properties.

All xml element attributes are merged into the parent element.

Both the xml string and the parsed object are returned.

You can provide parsing options.

Installation

npm install --save pom-parser

Use

Printing the object

var pomParser = require ( "pom-parser" ); var opts = { filePath : __dirname + "/pom.xml" , }; pomParser.parse(opts, function ( err, pomResponse ) { if (err) { console .log( "ERROR: " + err); process.exit( 1 ); } console .log( "XML: " + pomResponse.pomXml); console .log( "OBJECT: " + JSON .stringify(pomResponse.pomObject)); });

It should print the follow object with the following properties:

'_' represents the text value of an element with attributes and text values.

{ "project" : { "xmlns" : "http://maven.apache.org/POM/4.0.0" , "xmlns:xsi" : "http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance" , "xsi:schemaLocation" : "http://maven.apache.org/POM/4.0.0 http://maven.apache.org/maven-v4_0_0.xsd" , "parent" : { "artifactid" : "tynamo-parent" , "groupid" : "org.tynamo" , "version" : "0.0.9" }, "modelversion" : { "_" : "4.0.0" , "parallel" : "now" }, "groupid" : "org.tynamo.examples" , "artifactid" : "tynamo-example-federatedaccounts" , "version" : "0.0.1-SNAPSHOT" , "packaging" : "war" , "name" : "Tynamo Example - Federated Accounts" , "properties" : { "tapestry-release-version" : "5.3.1" , "gae.version" : "1.3.0" , "gae.home" : "${settings.localRepository}/com/google/appengine/appengine-api-1.0-sdk/${gae.version}/appengine-java-sdk-${gae.version}" , "gae.application.version" : "0" }, "build" : { "finalname" : "federatedaccounts" , "resources" : { "resource" : [ { "directory" : "src/main/resources" }, { "directory" : "src/main/filtered-resources" , "filtering" : "true" } ] }, "plugins" : { "plugin" : [ { "groupid" : "org.apache.maven.plugins" , "artifactid" : "maven-compiler-plugin" , "configuration" : { "source" : "1.6" , "target" : "1.6" , "optimize" : "true" } }, { "groupid" : "net.kindleit" , "artifactid" : "maven-gae-plugin" , "version" : "0.8.0" , "configuration" : { "serverid" : "tynamo-example-federatedaccounts" } }, { "groupid" : "org.apache.maven.plugins" , "artifactid" : "maven-war-plugin" , "configuration" : { "webresources" : { "resource" : { "directory" : "src/main/webapp" , "filtering" : "true" , "includes" : { "include" : "**/appengine-web.xml" } } } } } ] } }, "reporting" : { "plugins" : { "plugin" : { "groupid" : "org.apache.tapestry" , "artifactid" : "tapestry-component-report" , "version" : "${tapestry-release-version}" , "configuration" : { "rootpackage" : "org.tynamo" } } } }, "dependencies" : { "dependency" : [ { "groupid" : "com.google.appengine" , "artifactid" : "appengine-api-1.0-sdk" , "version" : "${gae.version}" }, { "groupid" : "com.h2database" , "artifactid" : "h2" }, { "groupid" : "org.apache.tapestry" , "artifactid" : "tapestry-core" , "version" : "${tapestry-release-version}" }, { "groupid" : "javax.servlet" , "artifactid" : "servlet-api" , "version" : "2.5" , "type" : "jar" , "scope" : "provided" } ] }, "profiles" : { "profile" : { "id" : "repositories" , "repositories" : { "repository" : { "id" : "maven-gae-plugin-repo" , "name" : "maven-gae-plugin repository" , "url" : "http://maven-gae-plugin.googlecode.com/svn/repository" } }, "pluginrepositories" : { "pluginrepository" : { "id" : "maven-gae-plugin-repo" , "name" : "maven-gae-plugin repository" , "url" : "http://maven-gae-plugin.googlecode.com/svn/repository" } } } } } }

License

node-pom-parser is provided under the MIT license.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome!