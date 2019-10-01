Polymorph
Morph SVG Paths
Features
- morphs between two or more svg paths using a simple function
- handles variable length paths and holes in paths
- compatible with Just Animate, Popmotion, nm8, TweenRex, and other animation libraries
- Super tiny, about 6k minified
- Free for commercial and non-commercial use under the MIT license
|
Flubber (53kb)
|
Polymorph (6kb)
|
|
Get Started
Read the full documentation to get started or check out the demos below.
Demos
License
This library is licensed under MIT.
Have a question or something to contribute?
Please create an issue for questions or to discuss new features.
Special Thanks
Special thanks to @shshaw for the amazing logo and artwork!