pj

polymorph-js

by Christopher Wallis
1.0.2 (see all)

Get Your SVG into Shape!

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.9K

GitHub Stars

220

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Polymorph

Morph SVG Paths

Features

  • morphs between two or more svg paths using a simple function
  • handles variable length paths and holes in paths
  • compatible with Just Animate, Popmotion, nm8, TweenRex, and other animation libraries
  • Super tiny, about 6k minified
  • Free for commercial and non-commercial use under the MIT license

Flubber (53kb)

Polymorph (6kb)

Get Started

Read the full documentation to get started or check out the demos below.

Demos

License

This library is licensed under MIT.

Have a question or something to contribute?

Please create an issue for questions or to discuss new features.

Special Thanks

Special thanks to @shshaw for the amazing logo and artwork!

