Polymorph

Morph SVG Paths

Features

morphs between two or more svg paths using a simple function

handles variable length paths and holes in paths

compatible with Just Animate, Popmotion, nm8, TweenRex, and other animation libraries

Super tiny, about 6k minified

Free for commercial and non-commercial use under the MIT license

Flubber (53kb) Polymorph (6kb)

Get Started

Read the full documentation to get started or check out the demos below.

Demos

License

This library is licensed under MIT.

Have a question or something to contribute?

Please create an issue for questions or to discuss new features.

Special Thanks

Special thanks to @shshaw for the amazing logo and artwork!