The loader processes Polymer 3 template elements to minify the html and add images, fonts and imported stylesheets to the webpack dependency graph.
Looking for the Polymer 2 version? See the Polymer 2 branch
{
test: /\.js$/,
options: {
htmlLoader: Object (optional)
},
loader: 'polymer-webpack-loader'
},
Options to pass to the html-loader. See html-loader.
If you'd like to transpile the contents of your element you can chain an additional loader.
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.html$/,
use: [
// Chained loaders are applied last to first
{ loader: 'babel-loader' },
{ loader: 'polymer-webpack-loader' }
]
}
]
}
// alternative syntax
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.html$/,
// Chained loaders are applied right to left
loader: 'babel-loader!polymer-webpack-loader'
}
]
}
The webcomponent polyfills must be added in a specific order. If you do not delay loading the main bundle with your components, you will see the following exceptions in the browser console:
Uncaught TypeError: Failed to construct 'HTMLElement': Please use the 'new' operator, this DOM object constructor cannot be called as a function.
Reference the demo html file for the proper loading sequence.
