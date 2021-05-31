openbase logo
polymer-webpack-loader

by Banno
2.0.3

WebPack Loader for Polymer Web Components

4.2K

191

9mos ago

10

9

Apache-2.0

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

polymer-webpack-loader

Polymer component loader for webpack.

The loader processes Polymer 3 template elements to minify the html and add images, fonts and imported stylesheets to the webpack dependency graph.

Looking for the Polymer 2 version? See the Polymer 2 branch

Configuring the Loader

{
  test: /\.js$/,
  options: {
    htmlLoader: Object (optional)
  },
  loader: 'polymer-webpack-loader'
},

Options

htmlLoader: Object

Options to pass to the html-loader. See html-loader.

Use with Babel (or other JS transpilers)

If you'd like to transpile the contents of your element you can chain an additional loader.

module: {
  loaders: [
    {
      test: /\.html$/,
      use: [
        // Chained loaders are applied last to first
        { loader: 'babel-loader' },
        { loader: 'polymer-webpack-loader' }
      ]
    }
  ]
}

// alternative syntax

module: {
  loaders: [
    {
      test: /\.html$/,
      // Chained loaders are applied right to left
      loader: 'babel-loader!polymer-webpack-loader'
    }
  ]
}

Boostrapping Your Application

The webcomponent polyfills must be added in a specific order. If you do not delay loading the main bundle with your components, you will see the following exceptions in the browser console:

Uncaught TypeError: Failed to construct 'HTMLElement': Please use the 'new' operator, this DOM object constructor cannot be called as a function.

Reference the demo html file for the proper loading sequence.

Maintainers


Bryan Coulter
Chad Killingsworth
Rob Dodson

