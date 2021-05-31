Polymer component loader for webpack.

The loader processes Polymer 3 template elements to minify the html and add images, fonts and imported stylesheets to the webpack dependency graph.

Looking for the Polymer 2 version? See the Polymer 2 branch

Configuring the Loader

{ test : /\.js$/ , options : { htmlLoader : Object (optional) }, loader : 'polymer-webpack-loader' },

Options

htmlLoader: Object

Options to pass to the html-loader. See html-loader.

Use with Babel (or other JS transpilers)

If you'd like to transpile the contents of your element you can chain an additional loader.

module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.html$/ , use : [ { loader : 'babel-loader' }, { loader : 'polymer-webpack-loader' } ] } ] } module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.html$/ , loader : 'babel-loader!polymer-webpack-loader' } ] }

Boostrapping Your Application

The webcomponent polyfills must be added in a specific order. If you do not delay loading the main bundle with your components, you will see the following exceptions in the browser console:

Uncaught TypeError: Failed to construct 'HTMLElement' : Please use the 'new' operator , this DOM object constructor cannot be called as a function .

Reference the demo html file for the proper loading sequence.

Maintainers