Computes the normals of a polyline, using miter joins where multiple segments meet. This is mainly useful to expand thick lines in a vertex shader on the GPU.

var getNormals = require ( 'polyline-normals' ) var path = [ [ 0 , 122 ], [ 0 , 190 ], [ 90 , 190 ] ] var normals = getNormals(path, true )

See the 2d test for an example of how these lines would be extruded.

For more complex line joins and end caps, see extrude-polyline (which builds an indexed mesh).

Shader Example

For an example of how to use this within a shader, see three-line-2d.

Usage

For the given path, produces a new array of the same length with normal information for each point. The data contains a normal, [nx, ny] and the length of the miter (default to 1.0 where no join occurs).

[ [ [nx, ny], miterLength ], [ [nx, ny], miterLength ] ]

If closed is true, it assumes a segment will be drawn from the last point to the first point, and adjusts those normals accordingly.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.