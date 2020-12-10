polyline

A simple google-esque polyline implementation in Javascript. Compatible with nodejs ( npm install @mapbox/polyline and the browser (copy src/polyline.js )).

Encodes from / decodes into [lat, lng] coordinate pairs. Use fromGeoJSON() to encode from GeoJSON objects, or toGeoJSON to decode to a GeoJSON LineString.

Installation

npm install @ mapbox / polyline

Note that the old package polyline has been deprecated in favor of @mapbox/polyline (the old package remain but won't receive updates).

Example

var polyline = require ( '@mapbox/polyline' ); polyline.decode( '_p~iF~ps|U_ulLnnqC_mqNvxq`@' ); polyline.decode( 'cxl_cBqwvnS|Dy@ogFyxmAf`IsnA|CjFzCsHluD_k@hi@ljL' , 6 ); polyline.toGeoJSON( '_p~iF~ps|U_ulLnnqC_mqNvxq`@' ); polyline.encode([[ 38.5 , -120.2 ], [ 40.7 , -120.95 ], [ 43.252 , -126.453 ]]); polyline.fromGeoJSON({ "type" : "Feature" , "geometry" : { "type" : "LineString" , "coordinates" : [[ -120.2 , 38.5 ], [ -120.95 , 40.7 ], [ -126.453 , 43.252 ]] }, "properties" : {} });

API Documentation

Command line

Install globally or run ./node_modules/.bin/polyline .

Send input via stdin and use --decode , --encode , --toGeoJSON , or --fromGeoJSON flags. If omitted will default to --decode .

Example :