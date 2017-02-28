This library was written by Ivan Kuckir.
PolyK is JavaScript tool for working with polygons. It uses several basic principles to be super simple and super universal:
npm
$ npm install --save polyk
bower
$ bower install polyk
web browser ES5
<script src="https://unpkg.com/polyk/dist/polyk.min.js"></script>
Checks, if polygon is simple. Polygon is simple, when its edges don't cross each other.
Parameters
Returns boolean true if Polygon is simple
Checks, if polygon is convex. Polygon is convex, when each inner angle is <= 180°.
Parameters
Returns boolean
Returns the area of polygon.
Parameters
Returns number
Returns the Axis-aligned Bounding Box of polygon
Parameters
Examples
//={x:0, y:0, width:0, height:0}
Returns AABB
Computes the triangulation. Output array is array of triangles (triangle = 3 indices of polygon vertices).
Works with simple polygons only.
Parameters
Examples
var ids = PolyK.Triangulate([0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1]);
//=[0, 1, 2, 0, 2, 3]
Returns Array<number> array of triangles (triangle = 3 indices of polygon vertices)
Slices the polygon with line segment A-B, defined by [ax,ay] and [bx,by]. A, B must not lay inside a polygon. Returns an array of polygons.
Works with simple polygons only.
Parameters
polygon Array<number> [x1, y1, x2, y2...]
startX number Start Coordinate [x]
startY number Start Coordinate [y]
endX number End Coordinate [x]
endY number End Coordinate [y]
Checks, if polygon contains [x, y].
Works with simple polygons only.
Parameters
Returns boolean depth
Finds the closest point of polygon, which lays on ray defined by x,y and dx,dy.
"dist" is the distance of the polygon point, "edge" is the number of the edge, on which intersection occurs, "norm" is the normal in that place, "refl" is reflected direction.
Works with simple polygons only.
Parameters
polygon Array<number> [x1, y1, x2, y2...]
originX number Origin [x]
originY number Origin [y]
directionX number Direction [x]
directionY number Direction [y]
isc
Examples
//={dist:0, edge:0, norm:{x:0, y:0}, refl:{x:0, y:0}}
Returns Raycast
Finds the point on polygon edges, which is closest to [x,y]. Returns an object in this format
"dist" is the distance of the polygon point, "edge" is the number of the closest edge, "point" is the closest point on that edge, "norm" is the normal from "point" to [x,y].
Parameters
Examples
//={dist:0, edge:0, point:{x:0, y:0}, norm:{x:0, y:0}}
Returns ClosestEdge
Reverse
Parameters