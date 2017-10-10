Converts .jshintrc and .jscsrc files into .eslintrc and vice-versa

Polyjuice is a utility that converts JSHint and JSCS files into ESLint files and the other way around.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev polyjuice

Usage

var polyjuice = require ( 'polyjuice' ) var to_eslint = { jshint : polyjuice.from.jshint([ './.jshintrc' ]), jscs : polyjuice.from.jscs([ './.jscsrc' ]), both : polyjuice.to.eslint([ './.jshintrc' ], [ './.jscsrc' ]) } var to_jscs_and_jshint = { jshint : polyjuice.to.jshint([ './.eslintrc' )], jscs : polyjuice.to.jscs([ './.eslintrc' )], both : polyjuice.from.eslint([ './.eslintrc' ]) }

When using polyjuice.from.eslint an object with keys jscs and jshint is returned.

CLI

If installed globally, you can use polyjuice as a command line utility. You can check which rules have been discarded by adding --discarded or -d to your command.

To ESLint

You must provide the files to be assessed by using the options --jshint and --jscs , for instance:

$ polyjuice --jshint .jshintrc --jscs .jscsrc > .eslintrc

Note you are allowed to pass in any number of files

To JSHint and JSCS

You must provide the file to be assessed by using the option --eslint and also which output you want by using either --to-jshint or --to-jscs , for instance:

$ polyjuice --eslint .eslintrc --to-jshint > .jshintrc

Note you are allowed to pass in any number of files

Contributing

Contributions are always welcome! If you want to have a better understanding about the conversion files, I encourage you to take a look at the conversion page. You can also check the rules discarded when parsing JSCS, parsing JSHint and parsing ESLint.

Versions used

These are the versions used as source of the translation. Therefore, you may expect all rules up to those versions to have been mapped to the target tool.

ESLint: v1.7.2

JSCS: v3.0.2

JSHint: v2.9.2

License

MIT