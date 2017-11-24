openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pol

polygonize

by Nicolas Cisco
1.0.4 (see all)

Javascript Implementation of GEOS's Polygonize function

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

795

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Polygonize

Build Status

Polygonizes a set of Geometrys which contain linework that represents the edges of a planar graph. It's basically an implementation of GEOS's Polygonizer.

Although, the algorithm is the same as GEOS, it isn't a literal transcription of the C++ source code. It was rewriten in order to get a more javascript like code.

JSDoc

/**
 * Polygonizes {@link LineString|(Multi)LineString(s)} into {@link Polygons}.
 *
 * Implementation of GEOSPolygonize function (`geos::operation::polygonize::Polygonizer`).
 *
 * Polygonizes a set of lines that represents edges in a planar graph. Edges must be correctly
 * noded, i.e., they must only meet at their endpoints.
 *
 * The implementation correctly handles:
 *
 * - Dangles: edges which have one or both ends which are not incident on another edge endpoint.
 * - Cut Edges (bridges): edges that are connected at both ends but which do not form part of a polygon.
 *
 * @name polygonize
 * @param {FeatureCollection|Geometry|Feature<LineString|MultiLineString>} geoJson Lines in order to polygonize
 * @returns {FeatureCollection<Polygon>} Polygons created
 * @throws {Error} if geoJson is invalid.
 */

Example

This example is the test found in test/in/complex.geojson.

const polygonize = require('polygonize'),
    fs = require('fs'),
    input = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync('./test/in/complex.geojson'));

console.log(JSON.stringify(polygonize(input)));

The input as GeoJson LineString:

Turned into polygons:

Documentation

Polygonizes (Multi)LineString(s) into Polygons.

Implementation of GEOSPolygonize function (geos::operation::polygonize::Polygonizer).

Polygonizes a set of lines that represents edges in a planar graph. Edges must be correctly noded, i.e., they must only meet at their endpoints.

The implementation correctly handles:

  • Dangles: edges which have one or both ends which are not incident on another edge endpoint.
  • Cut Edges (bridges): edges that are connected at both ends but which do not form part of a polygon.

Parameters

  • Throws Error if geoJson is invalid.

Returns FeatureCollection<Polygon> Polygons created

Installation

Install this module individually:

$ npm install polygonize

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial