Polygonize

Polygonizes a set of Geometrys which contain linework that represents the edges of a planar graph. It's basically an implementation of GEOS's Polygonizer.

Although, the algorithm is the same as GEOS, it isn't a literal transcription of the C++ source code. It was rewriten in order to get a more javascript like code.

JSDoc

Example

This example is the test found in test/in/complex.geojson .

const polygonize = require ( 'polygonize' ), fs = require ( 'fs' ), input = JSON .parse(fs.readFileSync( './test/in/complex.geojson' )); console .log( JSON .stringify(polygonize(input)));

The input as GeoJson LineString:

Turned into polygons:

Documentation

Polygonizes (Multi)LineString(s) into Polygons.

Implementation of GEOSPolygonize function ( geos::operation::polygonize::Polygonizer ).

Polygonizes a set of lines that represents edges in a planar graph. Edges must be correctly noded, i.e., they must only meet at their endpoints.

The implementation correctly handles:

Dangles: edges which have one or both ends which are not incident on another edge endpoint.

Cut Edges (bridges): edges that are connected at both ends but which do not form part of a polygon.

Parameters

geojson (FeatureCollection | Geometry | Feature<(LineString | MultiLineString)>) Lines in order to polygonize

Throws Error if geoJson is invalid.

Returns FeatureCollection<Polygon> Polygons created

Installation

Install this module individually: