Polygon tools.
npm i polygon-tools
The minified code is availabe through S3:
https://fpcdn.s3.amazonaws.com/apps/polygon-tools/0.4.6/polygon-tools.min.js
Build minified javascript for use in browser:
npm run build
The library is exposed as
PolygonTools.
var polygon = [
[0, 0],
[100, 0],
[100, 100],
[0, 100]
];
var area = PolygonTools.polygon.area(polygon);
Documentation is available here.
Summary of polygon methods:
area(pts)
normal(pts)
centroid(pts)
winding(pts)
is_cw(pts)
is_ccw(pts)
import {polygon} from 'polygon-tools';
const POLYGON = [
[0, 0],
[100, 0],
[100, 100],
[0, 100]
];
// Signed area - 2D only
let area = polygon.area(POLYGON);
// Polygon normal - both 2D and 3D polygons
let normal = polygon.normal(POLYGON);
// Polygon centroid - 2D only
let centroid = polygon.centroid(POLYGON);
// Polygon winding - 2D only
let winding = polygon.winding(POLYGON);
// result is one of:
const {WINDING_CW, WINDING_CCW, WINDING_UNKNOWN} = polygon;
// test for WINDING_CW
polygon.is_cw(POLYGON);
// test for WINDING_CCW
polygon.is_ccw(POLYGON);
union (...polygons)
subtract (...polygons)
intersection (a, b)
import {polygon} from 'polygon-tools';
const POLY_A = [
[0, 0],
[100, 0],
[100, 100],
[0, 100]
];
const POLY_B = [
[50, 50],
[150, 50],
[150, 150],
[50, 150]
];
// union(polyA, polyB, polyN, ...)
let union = polygon.union(POLY_A, POLY_B);
// subtract(polyA, polyB, polyN, ...)
// NOTE: poly B..N are subtracted from A
let subtract = polygon.subtract(POLY_A, POLY_B);
// intersection(polyA, polyB)
let intersection = polygon.intersection(POLY_A, POLY_B);
triangulate(polygon, holes)
import {polygon} from 'polygon-tools';
const POLYGON = [
[0, 0],
[100, 0],
[100, 100],
[0, 100]
];
const HOLE = [
[30, 30],
[30, 70],
[70, 70],
[70, 30]
];
// returns an array of triangles
let triangles = polygon.triangulate(POLYGON, [HOLE]);
Instead of the convenience methods above, the tesselator can also be used directly. Different vertex sizes can be used so vertex attributes like UVs and normals are correctly interpolated.
import {tesselator} from 'polygon-tools';
const POLYGON = [
[0, 0],
[100, 0],
[100, 100],
[0, 100]
];
const HOLE = [
[30, 30],
[30, 70],
[70, 70],
[70, 30]
];
let options = {
polygons: [POLYGON],
holes: [HOLE],
vertexSize: 2,
windingRule: tesselator.GLU_TESS_WINDING_POSITIVE,
boundaryOnly: false,
normal: null,
autoWinding: true
};
let triangles = tesselator.run(options);
Suppose we want a textured polygon with holes. In such cases we cannot
use
polygon.subtract because any interior hole is returned as another
polygon. To create polygons with holes we need use triangulation.
Assuming we have the triangles (see above) and some texture:
let sprite = new PIXI.Sprite(texture);
let mask = new PIXI.Graphics();
// create paths
let paths = triangles.map(tri => {
return tri.reduce((p, v) => {
return p.push(v[0], v[1]);
}, []);
});
paths.forEach(path => {
mask.beginFill(0xff0000);
mask.drawPolygon(path);
});
sprite.mask = mask;
sprite.addChild(mask);