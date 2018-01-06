Polygon tools.

install

npm i polygon-tools

browser

The minified code is availabe through S3:

https :

build

Build minified javascript for use in browser:

npm run build

The library is exposed as PolygonTools .

var polygon = [ [ 0 , 0 ], [ 100 , 0 ], [ 100 , 100 ], [ 0 , 100 ] ]; var area = PolygonTools.polygon.area(polygon);

documentation

Documentation is available here.

examples

polygon

Summary of polygon methods:

area(pts)

normal(pts)

centroid(pts)

winding(pts)

is_cw(pts)

is_ccw(pts)

import {polygon} from 'polygon-tools' ; const POLYGON = [ [ 0 , 0 ], [ 100 , 0 ], [ 100 , 100 ], [ 0 , 100 ] ]; let area = polygon.area(POLYGON); let normal = polygon.normal(POLYGON); let centroid = polygon.centroid(POLYGON); let winding = polygon.winding(POLYGON); const {WINDING_CW, WINDING_CCW, WINDING_UNKNOWN} = polygon; polygon.is_cw(POLYGON); polygon.is_ccw(POLYGON);

boolean operations

union (...polygons)

subtract (...polygons)

intersection (a, b)

import {polygon} from 'polygon-tools' ; const POLY_A = [ [ 0 , 0 ], [ 100 , 0 ], [ 100 , 100 ], [ 0 , 100 ] ]; const POLY_B = [ [ 50 , 50 ], [ 150 , 50 ], [ 150 , 150 ], [ 50 , 150 ] ]; let union = polygon.union(POLY_A, POLY_B); let subtract = polygon.subtract(POLY_A, POLY_B); let intersection = polygon.intersection(POLY_A, POLY_B);

triangulation

triangulate(polygon, holes)

import {polygon} from 'polygon-tools' ; const POLYGON = [ [ 0 , 0 ], [ 100 , 0 ], [ 100 , 100 ], [ 0 , 100 ] ]; const HOLE = [ [ 30 , 30 ], [ 30 , 70 ], [ 70 , 70 ], [ 70 , 30 ] ]; let triangles = polygon.triangulate(POLYGON, [HOLE]);

using the tesselator

Instead of the convenience methods above, the tesselator can also be used directly. Different vertex sizes can be used so vertex attributes like UVs and normals are correctly interpolated.

import {tesselator} from 'polygon-tools' ; const POLYGON = [ [ 0 , 0 ], [ 100 , 0 ], [ 100 , 100 ], [ 0 , 100 ] ]; const HOLE = [ [ 30 , 30 ], [ 30 , 70 ], [ 70 , 70 ], [ 70 , 30 ] ]; let options = { polygons : [POLYGON], holes : [HOLE], vertexSize : 2 , windingRule : tesselator.GLU_TESS_WINDING_POSITIVE, boundaryOnly : false , normal : null , autoWinding : true }; let triangles = tesselator.run(options);

use with PIXI

Suppose we want a textured polygon with holes. In such cases we cannot use polygon.subtract because any interior hole is returned as another polygon. To create polygons with holes we need use triangulation.

Assuming we have the triangles (see above) and some texture: