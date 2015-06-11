Install

nodejs

npm install polygon

Usage

Create a new polygon:

var p = new Polygon([ Vec2( 0 , 0 ), Vec2( 10 , 0 ), Vec2( 0 , 10 ) ]);

You can pass an array of Vec2 s, arrays [x, y] , or objects { x: 10, y: 20 }

Supported Methods

each(function(prev, current, next, idx) {})

point(idx) - returns the point at index idx . note: this will wrap in both directions

point(idx) - returns the point at index idx . note: this will wrap in both directions

- ensure all of the points are unique insert(vec2, index) - insert vec2 at the specified index

- insert at the specified index remove(vecOrIndex) - remove the specified vec2 or numeric index from this polygon

clean(returnNew) - removes contiguous points that are the same

winding() - returns the direction in which a polygon is wound (true === clockwise)

rewind(bool) - rewinds the polygon in the specified direction (true === clockwise)

area() - computes the area of the polygon

- computes the area of the polygon closestPointTo(vec2) - finds the closest point in this polygon to vec2

- finds the closest point in this polygon to center() - returns a Vec2 at the center of the AABB

scale(amount, origin, returnNew) - scales this polygon around origin (default is this.center() ) and will return a new polygon if requested with returnNew

containsPoint(vec2) - returns true if vec2 is inside the polygon

containsPolygon(poly) - returns true if poly is completely contained in this polygon

aabb() - returns an object {x:_, y:_, w:_, h:_} representing the axis-aligned bounding box of this polygyon

- returns an object representing the axis-aligned bounding box of this polygyon offset(amount) - performs an offset/buffering operation on this polygon and returns a new one

line(index) - return an array [startpoint, endpoint] representing the line at the specified index

lines(function(start, end, index) {}) - iterate over the lines in this polygon

- iterate over the lines in this polygon selfIntersections - find self-intersections and return them as a new polygon

pruneSelfIntersections - remove self intersections from this polygon. returns an array of polygons

length - returns the number of points in this polygon

clone - return a new instance of this polygon

- return a new instance of this polygon rotate(rads, vec2, returnNew) - rotate by origin vec2 (default this.center() ) by radians rads and return a clone if returnNew is specified

translate(vec2, returnNew) - translate by vec2 and return a clone if returnNew is specified

equal(poly) - return true if this polygon has the same components and the incoming poly

- return true if this polygon has the same components and the incoming contains(thing) - works with an array of vec2's, an object containing a .position and .radius , an object populated with x1,y1,x2,y2, an object populated with x,y,w,h, and an object populated with x,y,width,height. See the tests for more info

union(polygon) returns a new polygon representing the boolean union of this and the incoming polygon

cut(polygon) returns a new polygon representing the boolean cut of polygon from this

toArray() convert this polygon into an array of arrays ( [[x, y]] )

license

MIT