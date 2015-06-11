nodejs
npm install polygon
Create a new polygon:
var p = new Polygon([
Vec2(0, 0),
Vec2(10, 0),
Vec2(0, 10)
]);
You can pass an array of
Vec2s, arrays
[x, y], or objects
{ x: 10, y: 20 }
each(function(prev, current, next, idx) {})
point(idx) - returns the point at index
idx. note: this will wrap in both directions
dedupe(returnNew) - ensure all of the points are unique
insert(vec2, index) - insert
vec2 at the specified index
remove(vecOrIndex) - remove the specified
vec2 or numeric index from this polygon
clean(returnNew) - removes contiguous points that are the same
winding() - returns the direction in which a polygon is wound (true === clockwise)
rewind(bool) - rewinds the polygon in the specified direction (true === clockwise)
area() - computes the area of the polygon
closestPointTo(vec2) - finds the closest point in this polygon to
vec2
center() - returns a
Vec2 at the center of the AABB
scale(amount, origin, returnNew) - scales this polygon around
origin (default is
this.center()) and will return a new polygon if requested with
returnNew
containsPoint(vec2) - returns true if
vec2 is inside the polygon
containsPolygon(poly) - returns true if
poly is completely contained in this polygon
aabb() - returns an object
{x:_, y:_, w:_, h:_} representing the axis-aligned bounding box of this polygyon
offset(amount) - performs an offset/buffering operation on this polygon and returns a new one
line(index) - return an array
[startpoint, endpoint] representing the line at the specified
index
lines(function(start, end, index) {}) - iterate over the lines in this polygon
selfIntersections - find self-intersections and return them as a new polygon
pruneSelfIntersections - remove self intersections from this polygon. returns an array of polygons
length - returns the number of points in this polygon
clone - return a new instance of this polygon
rotate(rads, vec2, returnNew) - rotate by origin
vec2 (default
this.center()) by radians
rads and return a clone if
returnNew is specified
translate(vec2, returnNew) - translate by
vec2 and return a clone if
returnNew is specified
equal(poly) - return true if this polygon has the same components and the incoming
poly
contains(thing) - works with an array of vec2's, an object containing a
.position and
.radius, an object populated with x1,y1,x2,y2, an object populated with x,y,w,h, and an object populated with x,y,width,height. See the tests for more info
union(polygon) returns a new polygon representing the boolean union of
this and the incoming
polygon
cut(polygon) returns a new polygon representing the boolean cut of
polygon from
this
toArray() convert this polygon into an array of arrays (
[[x, y]])
MIT