A database for various polyfills that includes:
Types of polyfills:
Of course, we want to actually test each bundle on a browser.
Right now, tests are in paas,
so everytime you add a polyfill, checkout paas
and see if hitting
GET /test.html works in all your browsers.
CI testing is coming!
Most updates are currently done manually. Please help add polyfills and update the relevant versions. Some helpful resources are:
regenerator includes
es7-async-fn. If you use
regenerator,
be sure to not use
es7-async-fn, or at least the runtime.