1.4K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

polyfills db

A database for various polyfills that includes:

  • Which browsers support a feature
  • Associated modules or files for each feature

Types of polyfills:

Testing on Browsers

Of course, we want to actually test each bundle on a browser. Right now, tests are in paas, so everytime you add a polyfill, checkout paas and see if hitting GET /test.html works in all your browsers. CI testing is coming!

Help Maintaining

Most updates are currently done manually. Please help add polyfills and update the relevant versions. Some helpful resources are:

Notes

regenerator includes es7-async-fn. If you use regenerator, be sure to not use es7-async-fn, or at least the runtime.

