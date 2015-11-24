polyfills db

A database for various polyfills that includes:

Which browsers support a feature

Associated modules or files for each feature

Types of polyfills:

polyfills - runtime JS polyfills for polyfills

recast - JS transpilation using recast and ecstacy

postcss - CSS transpilation using postcss and ecstacy

Testing on Browsers

Of course, we want to actually test each bundle on a browser. Right now, tests are in paas, so everytime you add a polyfill, checkout paas and see if hitting GET /test.html works in all your browsers. CI testing is coming!

Help Maintaining

Most updates are currently done manually. Please help add polyfills and update the relevant versions. Some helpful resources are:

Notes