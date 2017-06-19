openbase logo
polyfills

by polyfills
2.1.1 (see all)

Bundle polyfills based on a User-Agent header

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

107

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Polyfills

NPM version Build status Test coverage Dependency Status License Downloads Gittip

Create polyfill builds based on the client's browser and serve only what's needed. This allows you to write modern JavaScript without worrying too much (you should still do due diligence) about browser support as well as not penalizing modern browsers with unnecessary polyfills. See https://polyfills.github.io for more details.

Description

This library is merely the "logic" and does not handle any HTTP serving. It essentially does the following:

  • Parses user agent strings for <family> <major>.<minor>.<version> and creates polyfill bundles based on these variables.
  • Returned a bundle of all the minified polyfills.

Installation

npm install polyfills

Usage

var polyfills = require('polyfills')
var polyfill = polyfills(options)
var js = polyfill(<useragent>)

polyfills.load.then( => )

The first .update() instance. Wait until the polyfills are loaded before using this library.

polyfills.update().then( => )

Reload all the polyfills from the source.

var polyfill = polyfills([options])

The options are:

  • include - which polyfills to include. This is an inclusive list. The names are included in polyfills/db.
  • exclude - conversely, you can exclude specific polyfills.

var js = polyfill(useragent)

Bundle a polyfill for a useragent.

app.use(function (req, res, next) {
  var js = polyfill(req.headers['user-agent')
  res.type('js')
  res.send(js)
})

Adding polyfills

Checkout polyfills/db.

Alternatives

Tutorials

