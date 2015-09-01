Polyfiller

A polyfill combinator

Getting Started

This package requires Node ~0.10.0

If you haven't used npm before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to install npm and use a package.json file. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this package with this command:

npm install polyfiller --save-dev

Once the package has been installed, it may be used inside your files with this line of JavaScript:

var Polyfiller = require ( 'polyfiller' );

Usage Example

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var polyfiller = new Polyfiller; var list = polyfiller.find([ 'Promise' , 'Fetch' , 'URL' ]); fs.writeFile( './polyfills.js' , polyfiller.pack(list));

Catalog

A list of available features

Compatibility

Theoretically compatible with all contemporary browsers since IE9.

For IE8 only it's recommended to include ie8 script before your build

Methods

find

Type: Function (Array, [ Function (feature, name, features) ])

Returns: Array

Returns an unordered bundle of polyfills as an array of objects

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller; var list = polyfiller.find([ 'Promise' ], function ( feature, name ) { console .log(feature.source, feature.config, name); }); list[ 0 ].source; list[ 0 ].config.name;

Also available the second format (it may be useful in the future versions):

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller; var list = polyfiller.find([ { name : 'Promise' } ], function ( feature, name ) { console .log(name, feature.source, feature.config); });

list

Type: Function ([extended=false])

Returns: Array

Returns a list of all available features as an array of strings.

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller; polyfiller.list();

extended option

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller; var list = polyfiller.list( true ); list; list[ 0 ].name; list[ 0 ].author; list[ 0 ].licenses[ 0 ].type; ...

For more information see the config format

pack

Type: Function (features)

Returns: String

Packs a list of polyfills into one string

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller; var list = polyfiller.find([ 'Promise' ]), code = polyfiller.pack(list);

Options

exclude

Type: Array

Default: []

Some polyfills have dependencies that you can exclude here

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller({ exclude : [ 'setImmediate' ] });

verbose

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Verbose mode is an option that provides additional details as to what the package is doing.

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller({ verbose : true });

wrapper

Type: Function

Default ( find ): None

Default ( pack ): see

A custom wrapper for your environment.

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller({ wrapper : function ( source ) { return ';(function () {' + source + '}.call(self));' } });

Also this option is available like a method:

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller; polyfiller.options.wrapper( function ( source ) { return source; });

modules

Do you want to use some specific npm or bower modules?

var path = require ( 'path' ); var polyfiller = new Polyfiller({ modules : [ path.join(__dirname, '../your_catalog/npm_modules' ), path.join(__dirname, '../your_catalog/bower_components' ) ] });

NOTE: Please use only with the option catalog .

catalog

Type: Array

Default: [trunk/catalog]

Have custom polyfills? Add paths to their location here.

var path = require ( 'path' ); var polyfiller = new Polyfiller({ catalog : [ path.resolve(__dirname, '../your/catalog' ) ] });

If you want to use npm or bower packages in your catalog, please see modules section.

Required file structure for each new package:

catalog Promise index .json index .js

index.json

{ "name" : "Promise" }

There are dependencies?

"dependencies" : [ "window.setImmediate" ]

index.js

module .exports = [ { type : 'npm' , name : 'es6-promises' } ];

type

Type: string [npm | bower | file]

Default: None

name

Type: string

Default: None

The files are located locally?

catalog Promise files index .js — your polyfill index .json index .js

var path = require ( 'path' ); module .exports = [ { type : 'file' , name : path.join(__dirname, './files/index.js' ) } ];

Tests

npm test

Contributing

Please see our contributing guide

Have an interesting and well-tested polyfill?

License

MIT

Task submitted by Alexander Abashkin