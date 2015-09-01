A polyfill combinator
This package requires Node
~0.10.0
If you haven't used npm before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to install npm and use a package.json file. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this package with this command:
npm install polyfiller --save-dev
Once the package has been installed, it may be used inside your files with this line of JavaScript:
var Polyfiller = require('polyfiller');
var fs = require('fs');
var polyfiller = new Polyfiller;
var list = polyfiller.find([ 'Promise', 'Fetch', 'URL' ]);
fs.writeFile('./polyfills.js', polyfiller.pack(list));
A list of available features
|Feature
|What's included?
|Type
|License
|Array.from
|Array.from
|MIT
|Array.prototype.find
|Array.prototype.find
|MIT
|Array.prototype.findIndex
|Array.prototype.findIndex
|MIT
|CSS.escape
|CSS.escape
|MIT
|Object.observe
|Object.observe
|MIT
|Reflect
|Reflect
Proxy handler
|Apache License, MPL
|Collections
|Set
Map
WeakSet
WeakMap
|MIT
|DOM4
|CustomEvent
Element#append
Element#prepend
Element#after
Element#before
Element#replaceWith
Element#remove
Element#query
Element#queryAll
Element#matches
Element#closest
Element#classList
|MIT
|Element.prototype.dataset
|Element.prototype.dataset
|MIT
|EventSource
|EventSource
|MIT
|Fetch
|window.fetch
Body
Headers
Request
Response
|MIT
|Promise
|Promise
|MIT
|KeyboardEvent
|URL
|MIT
|Notification
|Notification
|MIT
|Number.prototype.toLocaleString
|Number.prototype.toLocaleString
|Public Domain
|Object.create (patch)
|Object.create
|MIT
|Object.getOwnPropertySymbols
|Object.getOwnPropertySymbols
|MIT
|PointerEvents
|PointerEvents
|Apache License
|window.setImmediate
|window.setImmediate
window.clearImmediate
|MIT
|RegExp.prototype.match
|RegExp.prototype.match
|MIT
|RegExp.prototype.search
|RegExp.prototype.search
|MIT
|String.fromCodePoint
|MIT
|String.prototype.at
|String.prototype.at
|MIT
|String.prototype.codePointAt
|String.prototype.codePointAt
|MIT
|String.prototype.endsWith
|String.prototype.endsWith
|MIT
|String.prototype.includes
|String.prototype.includes
|MIT
|String.prototype.normalize
|String.prototype.normalize
|MIT, GPL
|String.prototype.repeat
|String.prototype.repeat
|MIT
|String.prototype.startsWith
|String.prototype.startsWith
|MIT
|System
|System
|MIT
|TextEncoder
|TextEncoder
|Apache License
|TypedArray
|TypedArray
ArrayBuffer
DataView
|MIT
|URL
|URL
|MIT
|UserTiming
|window.performance.clearMarks
window.performance.clearMeasures
window.performance.getEntries
window.performance.getEntriesByName
window.performance.getEntriesByType
window.performance.mark
window.performance.measure
|MIT
|WindowBase64
|WindowBase64
|WTFPL
|document.currentScript
|document.scrollingElement
|MIT
|document.scrollingElement
|document.scrollingElement
|MIT
|window.location.origin
|window.location.origin
|MIT
|window.navigator.geolocation
|window.navigator.geolocation
|MIT
|window.navigator.getUserMedia
|window.navigator.getUserMedia
|MIT
|window.navigator.language
|window.location.origin
|MIT
|window.performance.now
|window.performance.now
|MIT
|window.requestAnimationFrame
|window.requestAnimationFrame
window.cancelAnimationFrame
|MIT
Theoretically compatible with all contemporary browsers since IE9.
For IE8 only it's recommended to include ie8 script before your build
Type:
Function (Array, [ Function (feature, name, features) ])
Returns:
Array
Returns an unordered bundle of polyfills as an array of objects
var polyfiller = new Polyfiller;
var list = polyfiller.find([
'Promise'
],
function (feature, name) {
console.log(feature.source, feature.config, name);
});
list[0].source; // source code
list[0].config.name; // Promise
Also available the second format (it may be useful in the future versions):
var polyfiller = new Polyfiller;
var list = polyfiller.find([
{
name: 'Promise'
}
],
function (feature, name) {
console.log(name, feature.source, feature.config);
});
Type:
Function ([extended=false])
Returns:
Array
Returns a list of all available features as an array of strings.
var polyfiller = new Polyfiller;
polyfiller.list(); // ['Promise', 'Reflect', 'URL', ...]
extended option
var polyfiller = new Polyfiller;
var list = polyfiller.list(true);
list; // [{ config }, ...]
list[0].name; // Array.from
list[0].author; // Mathias Bynens
list[0].licenses[0].type; // MIT
...
For more information see the config format
Type:
Function (features)
Returns:
String
Packs a list of polyfills into one string
var polyfiller = new Polyfiller;
var list = polyfiller.find([ 'Promise' ]),
code = polyfiller.pack(list);
Type:
Array
Default:
[]
Some polyfills have dependencies that you can exclude here
var polyfiller = new Polyfiller({
exclude: ['setImmediate']
});
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Verbose mode is an option that provides additional details as to what the package is doing.
var polyfiller = new Polyfiller({
verbose: true
});
Type:
Function
Default (
find):
None
Default (
pack): see
A custom wrapper for your environment.
var polyfiller = new Polyfiller({
wrapper: function (source) {
return ';(function () {' + source + '}.call(self));'
}
});
Also this option is available like a method:
var polyfiller = new Polyfiller;
polyfiller.options.wrapper(function (source) {
return source;
});
Do you want to use some specific
npm or
bower modules?
var path = require('path');
var polyfiller = new Polyfiller({
modules: [
path.join(__dirname, '../your_catalog/npm_modules'),
path.join(__dirname, '../your_catalog/bower_components')
]
});
NOTE: Please use only with the option
catalog.
Type:
Array
Default:
[trunk/catalog]
Have custom polyfills? Add paths to their location here.
var path = require('path');
var polyfiller = new Polyfiller({
catalog: [
path.resolve(__dirname, '../your/catalog')
]
});
If you want to use
npm or
bower packages in your catalog, please see
modules section.
Required file structure for each new package:
catalog
Promise
index.json
index.js
index.json
{
"name": "Promise"
}
There are dependencies?
"dependencies": ["window.setImmediate"]
index.js
module.exports = [
{
type: 'npm',
name: 'es6-promises'
}
];
type
Type:
string [npm | bower | file]
Default:
None
name
Type:
string
Default:
None
The files are located locally?
catalog
Promise
files
index.js — your polyfill
index.json
index.js
// index.js
var path = require('path');
module.exports = [
{
type: 'file',
name: path.join(__dirname, './files/index.js')
}
];
npm test
Please see our contributing guide
Have an interesting and well-tested polyfill?
MIT
Task submitted by Alexander Abashkin