Readme

Polyfiller

npm version Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status License Codacy Badge

Sauce Test Status

A polyfill combinator

Getting Started

This package requires Node ~0.10.0

If you haven't used npm before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to install npm and use a package.json file. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this package with this command:

npm install polyfiller --save-dev

Once the package has been installed, it may be used inside your files with this line of JavaScript:

var Polyfiller = require('polyfiller');

Usage Example

var fs = require('fs');

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller;
var list = polyfiller.find([ 'Promise', 'Fetch', 'URL' ]);

fs.writeFile('./polyfills.js', polyfiller.pack(list));

Catalog

A list of available features

FeatureWhat's included?TypeLicense
Array.fromArray.from
ecmaMIT
Array.prototype.findArray.prototype.find
ecmaMIT
Array.prototype.findIndexArray.prototype.findIndex
ecmaMIT
CSS.escapeCSS.escape
w3cMIT
Object.observeObject.observe
proposalMIT
ReflectReflect
Proxy handler
ecmaApache License, MPL
CollectionsSet
Map
WeakSet
WeakMap
ecmaMIT
DOM4CustomEvent
Element#append
Element#prepend
Element#after
Element#before
Element#replaceWith
Element#remove
Element#query
Element#queryAll
Element#matches
Element#closest
Element#classList
w3c whatwgMIT
Element.prototype.datasetElement.prototype.dataset
w3c whatwgMIT
EventSourceEventSource
whatwgMIT
Fetchwindow.fetch
Body
Headers
Request
Response
whatwgMIT
PromisePromise
ecmaMIT
KeyboardEventURL
w3cMIT
NotificationNotification
whatwgMIT
Number.prototype.toLocaleStringNumber.prototype.toLocaleString
ecmaPublic Domain
Object.create (patch)Object.create
ecmaMIT
Object.getOwnPropertySymbolsObject.getOwnPropertySymbols
ecmaMIT
PointerEventsPointerEvents
w3cApache License
window.setImmediatewindow.setImmediate
window.clearImmediate
w3cMIT
RegExp.prototype.matchRegExp.prototype.match
ecmaMIT
RegExp.prototype.searchRegExp.prototype.search
ecmaMIT
String.fromCodePointRegExp.prototype.search
ecmaMIT
String.prototype.atString.prototype.at
proposalMIT
String.prototype.codePointAtString.prototype.codePointAt
ecmaMIT
String.prototype.endsWithString.prototype.endsWith
ecmaMIT
String.prototype.includesString.prototype.includes
ecmaMIT
String.prototype.normalizeString.prototype.normalize
ecmaMIT, GPL
String.prototype.repeatString.prototype.repeat
ecmaMIT
String.prototype.startsWithString.prototype.startsWith
ecmaMIT
SystemSystem
ecmaMIT
TextEncoderTextEncoder
whatwgApache License
TypedArrayTypedArray
ArrayBuffer
DataView
ecmaMIT
URLURL
whatwgMIT
UserTimingwindow.performance.clearMarks
window.performance.clearMeasures
window.performance.getEntries
window.performance.getEntriesByName
window.performance.getEntriesByType
window.performance.mark
window.performance.measure
w3cMIT
WindowBase64WindowBase64
w3c whatwgWTFPL
document.currentScriptdocument.scrollingElement
whatwgMIT
document.scrollingElementdocument.scrollingElement
w3cMIT
window.location.originwindow.location.origin
whatwgMIT
window.navigator.geolocationwindow.navigator.geolocation
w3cMIT
window.navigator.getUserMediawindow.navigator.getUserMedia
w3cMIT
window.navigator.languagewindow.location.origin
whatwgMIT
window.performance.nowwindow.performance.now
w3cMIT
window.requestAnimationFramewindow.requestAnimationFrame
window.cancelAnimationFrame
w3cMIT

Compatibility

Theoretically compatible with all contemporary browsers since IE9.
For IE8 only it's recommended to include ie8 script before your build

Methods

find

Type: Function (Array, [ Function (feature, name, features) ])
Returns: Array

Returns an unordered bundle of polyfills as an array of objects

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller;

var list = polyfiller.find([
    'Promise'
],
function (feature, name) {
    console.log(feature.source, feature.config, name);
});

list[0].source; // source code
list[0].config.name; // Promise

Also available the second format (it may be useful in the future versions):

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller;

var list = polyfiller.find([
    { 
        name: 'Promise'
    }
],
function (feature, name) {
    console.log(name, feature.source, feature.config);
});

list

Type: Function ([extended=false])
Returns: Array

Returns a list of all available features as an array of strings.

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller;

polyfiller.list(); // ['Promise', 'Reflect', 'URL', ...]

extended option

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller;
var list = polyfiller.list(true);

list; // [{ config }, ...]
list[0].name; // Array.from
list[0].author; // Mathias Bynens
list[0].licenses[0].type; // MIT
...

For more information see the config format

pack

Type: Function (features)
Returns: String

Packs a list of polyfills into one string

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller;

var list = polyfiller.find([ 'Promise' ]),
    code = polyfiller.pack(list);

Options

exclude

Type: Array
Default: []

Some polyfills have dependencies that you can exclude here

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller({
    exclude: ['setImmediate']
});

verbose

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Verbose mode is an option that provides additional details as to what the package is doing.

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller({
    verbose: true
});

wrapper

Type: Function
Default (find): None
Default (pack): see

A custom wrapper for your environment.

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller({
    wrapper: function (source) {
        return ';(function () {' + source + '}.call(self));'
    }
});

Also this option is available like a method:

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller;

polyfiller.options.wrapper(function (source) {
    return source;
});

modules

Do you want to use some specific npm or bower modules?

var path = require('path');

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller({
    modules: [
        path.join(__dirname, '../your_catalog/npm_modules'),
        path.join(__dirname, '../your_catalog/bower_components')
    ]
});

NOTE: Please use only with the option catalog.

catalog

Type: Array
Default: [trunk/catalog]

Have custom polyfills? Add paths to their location here.

var path = require('path');

var polyfiller = new Polyfiller({
    catalog: [ 
        path.resolve(__dirname, '../your/catalog')
    ]
});

If you want to use npm or bower packages in your catalog, please see modules section.

Required file structure for each new package:

catalog
    Promise
        index.json
        index.js

index.json

{
    "name": "Promise"
}

There are dependencies?

"dependencies": ["window.setImmediate"]

index.js

module.exports = [
    {
        type: 'npm',
        name: 'es6-promises'
    }
];

type

Type: string [npm | bower | file]
Default: None

name

Type: string
Default: None

The files are located locally?

catalog
    Promise
        files
            index.js — your polyfill

        index.json
        index.js

// index.js

var path = require('path');

module.exports = [
    {
        type: 'file',
        name: path.join(__dirname, './files/index.js')
    }
];

Tests

npm test

Contributing

Please see our contributing guide

Have an interesting and well-tested polyfill?

License

MIT

Task submitted by Alexander Abashkin

