polyfill-service

by Financial-Times
3.25.3

Automatic polyfill service.

233

5.7K

4d ago

204

59

CC0-1.0

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

Polyfill.io · license PRs Welcome

Polyfill.io is a service which makes web development less frustrating by selectively polyfilling just what the browser needs. Polyfill.io reads the User-Agent header of each request and returns polyfills that are suitable for the requesting browser.

Documentation

Polyfill.io documentation is on the website.

Contributing

Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes.

Self-Hosting

If you are wanting to self-host this application you need Node.js 12 and npm or yarn installed.

You can prefix the path the application uses for the polyfill API by setting the environment variable CONTEXT_PATH.

Testing powered by


[BrowserStack Open-Source Program]

License

Polyfill.io is licensed under the terms of the MIT license. Contributors must accept our contribution terms.

