poly.js is a collection of UMD modules that shim (aka "polyfill") old browsers to support modern (aka "ES5-ish") javascript.
poly.js is unique amongst ES5-ish shims because it:
Note: poly/strict has been deprecated. See below.
Documentation:
poly augments browsers with all of the following features:
Note: setImmediate is not expected to become standardized, but is included here as an interim solution as a performant next-turn implementation.
Methods marked with * cannot be shimmed completely. You can decide whether
these methods should fail silently or loudly. The poly/object and poly/all
modules return a function,
failIfShimmed, that takes a single parameter.
This parameter may be:
By default, poly/object will not throw any exceptions and allows non-functional
or incomplete shims to fail silently. poly/all works the same way. However,
poly/strict sets
failIfShimmed so that poly/object will throw
exceptions for some functions. (see below)
Object.getPrototypeOf works in all situations except when using raw prototypal inheritance in IE6-8. This is due to a well-known IE bug that clobbers the constructor property on objects whose constructor has a prototype.
By "raw", we mean the following:
function MyClass () {}
MyClass.prototype = { foo: 42 };
var obj = new MyClass();
console.log(obj.constructor == MyClass); // false in IE6-8
The workaround is to set the constructor explicitly:
function MyClass () {}
MyClass.prototype = { foo: 42, constructor: MyClass };
var obj = new MyClass();
console.log(obj.constructor == MyClass); // true everywhere!!!!!
Most inheritance helper libs, including John Resig's Simple Inheritance, dojo, and prototype.js already do this for you.
This is a convenience module to load and apply all shims. Shims that have varying levels of "strictness" are set to be loose. Use poly/strict or create your own version of poly/all to be stricter.
The "poly" main module will load poly/all.
This convenience module loads and applies all es5 shims. Shims, such as poly/setImmediate are not included.
This is module is deprecated. Please use poly/es5-strict.
This convenience module loads and applies all es5 shims, but ensures that whitespace characters comply with ES5 specs (many browsers don't do this) and fails loudly for the following object shims that can't reasonably be shimmed to comply with ES5:
If you would like your code to be even stricter, load poly/object or poly/string separately and set the desired level of strictness.
Sample AMD package declaration:
var cfg = {
packages: [
{ name: 'poly', location: 'js/poly-0.5', main: 'poly' }
]
};
Sample AMD package declaration (strict):
var cfg = {
packages: [
{ name: 'poly', location: 'js/poly-0.5', main: 'strict' }
]
};
Using poly's modules as shims / polyfills:
// somewhere in your app's initialization code, load the "poly/array"
// and it will shim the native Array prototype
curl({ preloads: [ "poly/array" ] });
// later, just use arrays as if the js engine supports javascript 1.7!
define(/* my module */ function () {
// Arrays are so hawt!
return {
myFunc: function (arr, process) {
arr.forEach(function (item) {
process(item);
}
}
}
});
// use all available shims
curl({ preloads: [ "poly/all" ] });
// another way to use all available shims
curl({ preloads: [ "poly" ] });
// use all shims, but with stronger ES5 compliance
curl({ preloads: [ "poly/strict" ] });
// use just the array and function shims
curl({ preloads: [ "poly/array", "poly/function" ] });
If you've written the code, you probably know what ES5-ish features you've used.
If you're using
func.bind(), you should load the poly/function module. If
you're using
str.trim(), you will need the poly/string module.
If you're leveraging code that is meant to run in a CommonJS environment, you probably need all of poly's shims except poly/xhr. (Note: curl.js can load CommonJS Modules/1.1 files without pre-wrapping them in an AMD "transport" wrapper. Check out the moduleLoader package config option.)
If you're using poly.js with wire.js, you will need the following shims to use wire.js in all browsers: poly/array, poly/function, poly/object.
poly.js supports has-aware AMD optimizers. dojo's build tool and RequireJS's r.js optimizer will automatically remove unneeded shims when provided a "has profile". Please refer to either of those optimization tools for more information about using and creating a "has profile".
Unfortunately, browser's didn't adopt ES5 features over night. There are various degrees of ES5-ishness in the wild. Therefore, there is no magic test that you can use to determine whether to load an ES5-ish shim or not.
However, if you limit your supported browser list, you may be able to make certain assumptions. For instance, if you limit your supported browsers to IE6+ and the latest version for the remainder of the vendors, you could choose a fairly broad test. Something like the following is fairly safe:
var preloads = [];
if (typeof Object.preventExtensions != 'function') {
preloads.push('poly/all');
}
curl({ preloads: preloads });
If your list of supported browsers isn't so clean, try taking a survey of your code so you can find a reasonable set of tests. The following is a possible set of tests for a project that uses object, function, and string shims:
var preloads = [];
if (typeof Object.preventExtensions != 'function') {
preloads.push('poly/object');
}
if (typeof Function.prototype.bind != 'function') {
preloads.push('poly/function');
}
if (typeof "".trim != 'function') {
preloads.push('poly/string');
}
curl({ preloads: preloads });
Yes. You can use browserify to turn poly's modules into a single file that doesn't require a module loader. Here's a simple example of how to browserify all of the ES5 polyfills into a file named "poly-es5.browserify.js":
browserify -s 'poly' es5.js -o poly-es5.browserify.js
See the browserify documentation for more options and use cases.
JSON support via Kit Cambridge's JSON3 lib at: https://github.com/bestiejs/json3.git
Thanks to the generosity of @mikkelfj, we were able to obtain the
poly package name on
npm.
If you are looking for the previous module, you can find it as
poly.shell on
npm.