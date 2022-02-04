Faster, more consistent, more maintainable CSS
Pollen is a configurable library of CSS variables. It lets you write faster, more consistent, and more maintainable styles. Use it in any stack and easily extend it as a build tool for your own custom design systems.
Pollen's low-level design tokens can be used to build any project. They're easy to customise and extend, and they're globally responsive. They don't require preprocessors, class naming conventions, or any new non-standard syntax.
Read the full documentation at pollen.style