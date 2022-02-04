openbase logo
pollen-css

by heybokeh
4.2.0 (see all)

The foundation of your next design system — CSS variables to accelerate development and encourage consistency

254

624

15d ago

8

6

MIT

Built-In

No?

Readme

Pollen


Pollen

Faster, more consistent, more maintainable CSS

Introduction

Version Size

Pollen is a configurable library of CSS variables. It lets you write faster, more consistent, and more maintainable styles. Use it in any stack and easily extend it as a build tool for your own custom design systems.

What it looks like

Pollen's low-level design tokens can be used to build any project. They're easy to customise and extend, and they're globally responsive. They don't require preprocessors, class naming conventions, or any new non-standard syntax.

Documentation

Read the full documentation at pollen.style

