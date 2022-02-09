NOTE: this repository isn't actively maintained
This repo describes a potential setup for a Polkadot or Kusama validator that aims to prevent some types of potential attacks at the TCP layer and below. The Workflow section describes the Platform Layer and the Application Layer in more detail.
There are two ways of using this repository:
Platform & Application Layer
Configure credentials for infrastructure providers such as AWS, Azure, GCP, digitalocean, and/or Packet, then execute the Terraform process to automatically deploy the required machines (Platform Layer) and setup the Application Layer.
See the Complete Guide for more.
Application Layer
Setup Debian-based machines yourself, which only need basic SSH access and configure those in an inventory. The Ansible scripts will setup the entire Application Layer.
See the Ansible Guide for more.
The secure validator setup is composed of one or more validators that run with a local instance of NGINX as a reverse TCP proxy in front of them. The validators are instructed to:
The setup also configures a firewall in which the default p2p port is closed for incoming connections and only the proxy port is open.
The secure validator setup is structured in two layers, an underlying platform and the applications that run on top of it.
Validators are created using the terraform modules located at terraform directory. We have created code for several providers but it is possible to add new ones, please reach out if you are interested in any provider currently not available.
Besides the actual machines the terraform modules create the minimum required networking infrastructure for adding firewall rules to protect the nodes.
This is done through the ansible playbook and polkadot-validator role located at ansible, basically the role performs these actions:
The current version of polkadot-secure-validator doesn't allow to create and configure sentry nodes. Although the terraform files and ansible roles of this latest version can be applied on setups created with previous versions, the validators would be configured to work without sentries and to connect to the network using the local reverse proxy instead.
If you created the sentries with a previous version of this tool through terraform following the complete workflow, then they will not be deleted automatically when running this new version. In short, the old sentries will no longer be used by the validators and it will be up to you to remove them manually.