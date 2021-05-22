openbase logo
pol

polka

by Luke Edwards
0.5.2 (see all)

A micro web server so fast, it'll make you dance! 👯‍♀️

Documentation
96.4K

GitHub Stars

5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
IzhakiLondon4 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
ohagerBrazil9 Ratings1 Review
Passionate Coder, Code Punk, Unhipster, Signum Dev
10 months ago

