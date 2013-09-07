(the verb, not the language)
####node.js
npm install polish
require('polish')
####browser
<!-- browser (1.45 KB minified & gzipped) -->
<script src="polish.min.js"></script>
##Features ####Array operations
list = [1,2,3,4,5]
list.pop(1) == 2 // list == [1,3,4,5] pops element at index
list.remove(2) // list == [1,3,4,5] removes element by value
list.insert(2,5) // list == [1,2,5,3,4,5]
####Use Math min/max with lists
Math.min([1,2,3]) == 1
Math.max([1,2,3]) == 3
####Randomness functions
Math.randInt(100) // random int from 0,100 inclusive
[1,2,3].choice() //random object from list
"abc".choice() //random letter from string
[1,2,3].shuffle() //shuffles array in place
"abc".shuffle() //returns new shuffled string
####Global functions
range(1,4) == [1,2,3]
range(6,1,-2) == [6,4,2]
zip([[1,2],[3,4],[5,6]]) == [[1,3,5],[2,4,6]]
####Python-inspired list/string selectors
list = [1,2,3,4,5]
str = "abcdef"
list.g('-1') == 5
str.g('1:') == "bcdef"
list.g(':2') == [1,2]
str.g('1:3') == "bc"
str.g('-3:-1') == "de"
list.g('::-1') == [5,4,3,2,1]
str.g('3:1:-1') == "dc"
//special -1 selector (picks item from end of list)
list[-1] == 5
####Itertools
Polish.combinations([1,2,3],2) == [[1,2],[1,3],[2,3]]
Polish.combinationsReplace("abc",2) == [['a','a'],['a','b'], ... , ['c','c']]
Polish.permutations([1,2]) == [[1,2],[2,1]]
####Math functions
Math.sum([1,2,3]) == 6
Math.factorial(10) == 3628800
Math.isPrime(23) == true
Math.leastFactor(25) == 5
####Strings
"abc".reverse() == "cba"
Polish.strings
{
letters: 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz',
letters_all: 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ',
digits: '0123456789'
}
####Extra
//stringifies and then parses
Polish.clone
###Compatibility / side-effects: This library has been injected into unit tests for jQuery, backbone, and bootstrap and has not caused any issues.
###License: BSD