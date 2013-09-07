openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pol

polish

by Zolmeister
0.2.3 (see all)

Making JavaScript better

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

458

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Polish.js

A JavaScript Utility Library

(the verb, not the language)

Install (note, Polish.js overrides default behavior)

####node.js

npm install polish

require('polish')

####browser

<!-- browser (1.45 KB minified & gzipped) -->
<script src="polish.min.js"></script>

##Features ####Array operations

list = [1,2,3,4,5]
list.pop(1) == 2 //    list == [1,3,4,5]    pops element at index
list.remove(2) //    list == [1,3,4,5]      removes element by value
list.insert(2,5) //    list == [1,2,5,3,4,5]

####Use Math min/max with lists

Math.min([1,2,3]) == 1
Math.max([1,2,3]) == 3

####Randomness functions

Math.randInt(100) // random int from 0,100 inclusive
[1,2,3].choice() //random object from list
"abc".choice() //random letter from string
[1,2,3].shuffle() //shuffles array in place
"abc".shuffle() //returns new shuffled string

####Global functions

range(1,4) == [1,2,3]
range(6,1,-2) == [6,4,2]

zip([[1,2],[3,4],[5,6]]) == [[1,3,5],[2,4,6]]

####Python-inspired list/string selectors

list = [1,2,3,4,5]
str = "abcdef"

list.g('-1') == 5
str.g('1:') == "bcdef"
list.g(':2') == [1,2]
str.g('1:3') == "bc"
str.g('-3:-1') == "de"
list.g('::-1') == [5,4,3,2,1]
str.g('3:1:-1') == "dc"

//special -1 selector (picks item from end of list)
list[-1] == 5

####Itertools

Polish.combinations([1,2,3],2) == [[1,2],[1,3],[2,3]]
Polish.combinationsReplace("abc",2) == [['a','a'],['a','b'], ... , ['c','c']]
Polish.permutations([1,2]) == [[1,2],[2,1]]

####Math functions

Math.sum([1,2,3]) == 6
Math.factorial(10) == 3628800
Math.isPrime(23) == true
Math.leastFactor(25) == 5

####Strings

"abc".reverse() == "cba"

Polish.strings
{
    letters: 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz',
    letters_all: 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ',
    digits: '0123456789'
}

####Extra

//stringifies and then parses
Polish.clone

###Compatibility / side-effects: This library has been injected into unit tests for jQuery, backbone, and bootstrap and has not caused any issues.

Summary of globals

Array.prototype.remove()
Array.prototype.insert()
Math.randInt()
String.prototype.choice()
String.prototype.shuffle()
Array.prototype.choice()
Array.prototype.shuffle()
range()
zip()
Array.prototype.g()
String.prototype.g()
Polish.combinations()
Polish.combinationsReplace()

###License: BSD

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial