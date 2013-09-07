A JavaScript Utility Library

(the verb, not the language)

Install (note, Polish.js overrides default behavior)

####node.js

npm install polish

require ( 'polish' )

####browser

< script src = "polish.min.js" > </ script >

##Features ####Array operations

list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] list.pop( 1 ) == 2 list.remove( 2 ) list.insert( 2 , 5 )

####Use Math min/max with lists

Math .min([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) == 1 Math .max([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) == 3

####Randomness functions

Math .randInt( 100 ) [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].choice() "abc" .choice() [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].shuffle() "abc" .shuffle()

####Global functions

range( 1 , 4 ) == [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] range( 6 , 1 , -2 ) == [ 6 , 4 , 2 ]

zip([[ 1 , 2 ],[ 3 , 4 ],[ 5 , 6 ]]) == [[ 1 , 3 , 5 ],[ 2 , 4 , 6 ]]

####Python-inspired list/string selectors

list = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] str = "abcdef" list.g( '-1' ) == 5 str.g( '1:' ) == "bcdef" list.g( ':2' ) == [ 1 , 2 ] str.g( '1:3' ) == "bc" str.g( '-3:-1' ) == "de" list.g( '::-1' ) == [ 5 , 4 , 3 , 2 , 1 ] str.g( '3:1:-1' ) == "dc" list[ -1 ] == 5

####Itertools

Polish.combinations([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], 2 ) == [[ 1 , 2 ],[ 1 , 3 ],[ 2 , 3 ]] Polish.combinationsReplace( "abc" , 2 ) == [[ 'a' , 'a' ],[ 'a' , 'b' ], ... , [ 'c' , 'c' ]] Polish.permutations([ 1 , 2 ]) == [[ 1 , 2 ],[ 2 , 1 ]]

####Math functions

Math .sum([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) == 6 Math .factorial( 10 ) == 3628800 Math .isPrime( 23 ) == true Math .leastFactor( 25 ) == 5

####Strings

"abc" .reverse() == "cba" Polish.strings { letters : 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' , letters_all : 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ' , digits : '0123456789' }

####Extra

Polish.clone

###Compatibility / side-effects: This library has been injected into unit tests for jQuery, backbone, and bootstrap and has not caused any issues.

Summary of globals

###License: BSD