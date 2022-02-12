police

A module dependency version policing tool. It goes through all your repositories on github which has package.json. Then it analyzes the dependencies and reports back to you about all the outdated packages.

It also can suggest corrections to your package.json file in certain cases.

Installation

Install police globally from npm registry by typing the following command

npm install police -g

Usage

For the first time after you installed police, you need to authenticate yourself to github. This is a one-time step

police auth

Note: We will not save your github password anywhere. A token which we acquire during the authentication will be used thereafter. And it will be saved in a file with permissions 0600

Does not work when 2 factor authorization is enabled. Please create a personal use token here and edit the ./policeconf file.

police police octonode police -u flatiron police flatiron/plates police -l ~/octonode police -l ~/octonode/package.json police -f police -u flatiron -f police -e police -a police -t

Given below are some ideal commands to help you.

police -f -e -t police -f -a -t police -l ~/octonode -t

The token which we acquied during auth will be stored in $HOME/.policeconf . If you want to use another config file

police octonode police octonode

If you want to destory your token, you can use

police -d police --destroy

Calling police with help option will display all the above

police -h police -- help

If you like this project, please watch this and follow me.

Testing

npm test

Contributors

Here is a list of Contributors

TODO

Option to isolate dependency checking and suggestions

Support multiple npm registries (custom)

Display progress bar instead of listing the dependencies (use charm)

Caching package.json blobs per commit

Start using octonode module

Command for setting and deleting configurations

I accept pull requests and guarantee a reply back within a day

License

MIT/X11

Bug Reports

Report here. Guaranteed reply within a day.

Pavan Kumar Sunkara (pavan.sss1991@gmail.com)

Follow me on github, twitter

Concept by: Martin Wawrusch (martin@wawrusch.com)