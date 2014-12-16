PokitDok Platform API Client for NodeJS
npm install pokitdok-nodejs
This library aims to support and is tested against these NodeJS versions, using travis-ci:
###new PokitDok(clientId, clientSecret, version) Create a connection to the pokitdok API. The version defaults to v4. You must enter your client ID and client secret or all requests made with your connection will return errors.
Params
string - The client id of your PokitDok App
string - The client secret of your PokitDok App
string - the version of the API the connection should use
Example
// get a connection to the PokitDok Platform for the most recent version
var PokitDok = require('pokitdok-nodejs');
var pokitdok = new PokitDok(process.env.POKITDOK_CLIENT_ID, process.env.POKITDOK_CLIENT_SECRET);
Example
// get a connection to the PokitDok Platform for version 3
var PokitDok = require('pokitdok-nodejs');
var pokitdokV3 = new PokitDok(process.env.POKITDOK_CLIENT_ID, process.env.POKITDOK_CLIENT_SECRET, 'v3');
###pokitDok.apiRequest(options, callback)
A generic API request that is used by all specific endpoints functions like
pokitdok.activities(...) and
pokitdok.CashPrices(...).
Params
object - keys:
path,
method,
qs,
json. The path is the desired API endpoint, such as
/activities or
/tradingpartners. Method is the desired
HTTP request method. qs is the query string containing request paramaters, and json is a json object containing request options.
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
Example
// Get a list of activities using the generic pokitdok.apiRequest(...) function.
// This has the same result as the first pokidtdok.activities(...) example.
pokitdok.apiRequest({
path: '/activities/' + token,
method: (options.transition && options.id) ? 'PUT' : 'GET',
qs: (!options.id) ? options : null,
json: {
transition: options.transition
}
}, function(err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
// print the activity name status and id
for (var i = 0, ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) {
var activity = res.data[i];
console.log(activity.id + ':' + activity.name + ':' + activity.state.name);
}
});
###pokitDok.activities(options, callback) Get a list of activities from the API. If an id is passed with the options, get a single activity. You can also change the state of an activity by passing the desired state (pause, cancel, resume) in the transition key.
Params
object - keys: id, transition
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
See API documentation for more information
Example
// get a list of activities
pokitdok.activities({}, function(err, res){
if(err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
// print the activity name status and id
for (var i = 0, ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) {
var activity = res.data[i];
console.log(activity.id + ':' + activity.name + ':' + activity.state.name);
}
});
Example
// get a single activity
pokitdok.activities({
id: '5317f51527a27620f2ec7533'
}, function(err, res){
if(err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
// print the activity name status and id
console.log(res.data.id + ':' + res.data.name + ':' + res.data.state.name);
});
Example
// cancel an activity
pokitdok.activities({
id: '5317f51527a27620f2ec7533',
transition: 'cancel'
}, function(err, res){
if(err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
// print the activity name status and id
console.log(res.data.id + ':' + res.data.name + ':' + res.data.state.name);
});
###pokitDok.authorizations(options, callback) The Authorizations resource allows an application to submit a request for the review of health care in order to obtain an authorization for that health care.
Params
object - the authorizations query
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
See API documentation for more information
Example
// submit an authorizations request
pokitdok.authorizations({
event: {
category: 'health_services_review',
certification_type: 'initial',
delivery: {
quantity: 1,
quantity_qualifier: 'visits'
},
diagnoses: [
{
code: '789.00',
date: '2014-10-01'
}
],
place_of_service: 'office',
provider: {
organization_name: 'KELLY ULTRASOUND CENTER, LLC',
npi: '1760779011',
phone: '8642341234'
},
services: [
{
cpt_code: '76700',
measurement: 'unit',
quantity: 1
}
],
type: 'diagnostic_imaging'
},
patient: {
birth_date: '1970-01-01',
first_name: 'JANE',
last_name: 'DOE',
id: '1234567890'
},
provider: {
first_name: 'JEROME',
npi: '1467560003',
last_name: 'AYA-AY'
},
trading_partner_id: 'MOCKPAYER'
}, function (err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
// print the correlation_id and trading_partner_id of the authorization
console.log(res.data.correlation_id + ':' + res.data.trading_partner_id);
});
###pokitDok.cashPrices(options, callback) Get a list of cash prices for a particular CPT Code in a specific Zip Code
Params
object - keys: cpt_code, zip_code
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
See API documentation for more information
Example
// print the procedure code and price for a particular zip/cpt combination
pokitdok.cashPrices({
zip_code: '94401',
cpt_code: '90658'
}, function (err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
// print the cpt, geo_zip and average price
for (var i = 0, ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) {
var price = res.data[i];
console.log(price.cpt_code + ':' + price.geo_zip_area + ':' + price.average);
}
});
###pokitDok.claims(options, callback) Submit a claim for processing. The API calls back with an activity object that tracks the state of the claim.
Params
object - the claim document
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
See API documentation for more information
Example
// submit a claim document
pokitdok.claims({
transaction_code: 'chargeable',
trading_partner_id: 'MOCKPAYER',
billing_provider: {
taxonomy_code: '207Q00000X',
first_name: 'Jerome',
last_name: 'Aya-Ay',
npi: '1467560003',
address: {
address_lines: [
'8311 WARREN H ABERNATHY HWY'
],
city: 'SPARTANBURG',
state: 'SC',
zipcode: '29301'
},
tax_id: '123456789'
},
subscriber: {
first_name: 'Jane',
last_name: 'Doe',
member_id: 'W000000000',
address: {
address_lines: ['123 N MAIN ST'],
city: 'SPARTANBURG',
state: 'SC',
zipcode: '29301'
},
birth_date: '1970-01-01',
gender: 'female'
},
claim: {
total_charge_amount: 60.0,
service_lines: [
{
procedure_code: '99213',
charge_amount: 60.0,
unit_count: 1.0,
diagnosis_codes: [
'487.1'
],
service_date: '2014-06-01'
}
]
}
}, function (err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
// print the activity id, name and state
console.log(res.data.id + ':' + res.data.name + ':' + res.data.state.name);
});
###pokitDok.claimStatus(options, callback) Get the status of a submitted claim from the specified trading partner. You can specify a specific tracking id if you have one from the original claim.
Params
object - the claim status query
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
See API documentation for more information
Example
// get the status of a claim using a date range and tracking id
pokitdok.claimStatus({
patient: {
birth_date: '1970-01-01',
first_name: 'JANE',
last_name: 'DOE',
id: '1234567890'
},
provider: {
first_name: 'Jerome',
last_name: 'Aya-Ay',
npi: '1467560003',
},
service_date: '2014-01-01',
service_end_date: '2014-01-04',
trading_partner_id: 'MOCKPAYER',
tracking_id: 'ABC12345'
}, function (err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
// print the correlation_id and trading_partner_id of the claim
console.log(res.data.correlation_id + ':' + res.data.trading_partner_id);
});
###pokitDok.eligibility(options, callback) Get an eligibility response from a trading partner based on the provided eligibility document (provider, member, cpt code, service_types)
Params
object - keys: provider, service_types, member, cpt_code, trading_partner_id
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
See API documentation for more information
Example
// get general eligibility for a member for a specific provider
pokitdok.eligibility({
member: {
birth_date: '1970-01-01',
first_name: 'Jane',
last_name: 'Doe',
id: 'W000000000'
},
provider: {
first_name: 'JEROME',
last_name: 'AYA-AY',
npi: '1467560003'
},
service_types: ['health_benefit_plan_coverage'],
trading_partner_id: 'MOCKPAYER'
}, function (err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
// print the member eligibility for the specified provider
console.log(res.data);
});
Example
// get eligibility for a member for a specific CPT code
pokitdok.eligibility({
member: {
birth_date: '1970-01-01',
first_name: 'Jane',
last_name: 'Doe',
id: 'W000000000'
},
provider: {
first_name: 'JEROME',
last_name: 'AYA-AY',
npi: '1467560003'
},
cpt_code: '81291',
trading_partner_id: 'MOCKPAYER'
}, function (err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
// print the member eligibility for the specified CPT code
console.log(res.data);
});
###pokitDok.enrollment(options, callback) Get an enrollment response from a trading partner based on the provided enrollment document (provider, member, cpt code, service_types)
Params
object - keys: provider, service_types, member, cpt_code, trading_partner_id
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
See API documentation for more information
Example
// get general enrollment for a member for a specific provider
pokitdok.enrollment({
member: {
birth_date: '1970-01-01',
first_name: 'Jane',
last_name: 'Doe',
id: 'W000000000'
},
provider: {
first_name: 'JEROME',
last_name: 'AYA-AY',
npi: '1467560003'
},
service_types: ['health_benefit_plan_coverage'],
trading_partner_id: 'MOCKPAYER'
}, function (err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
// print the member enrollment for the specified provider
console.log(res.data);
});
###pokitDok.icdConvert(options, callback) The ICD Convert endpoint allows a client application to request ICD-9 to ICD-10 mapping information for the specified ICD-9 code. This endpoint retrieves ICD-9 to ICD-10 mapping information.
Params
object - An object containing query parameters. Avaiable keys: code (an ICD-9 code)
function - See API documentation for more information
Example
// Basic ICD-9 to ICD-10 conversion
pokitdok.icdConvert(icd9Code, function(err,res) {
if ( err ) {
console.log(err);
} else {
// Print out the ICD-10 values for the destination scenarios choice list
for ( var i = 0; ilen = res.data.destination_scenarios.choice_lists.length; i < ilen; i++ ) {
console.log(res.data.destination_scenarios.choice_lists[i].value);
}
});
###pokitDok.insurancePrices(options, callback) Get a list of insurance prices for a particular CPT Code in a specific Zip Code
Params
object - keys: cpt_code, zip_code
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
See API documentation for more information
Example
// print the procedure code and price for a particular zip/cpt combination
pokitdok.insurancePrices({
zip_code: '94401',
cpt_code: '90658'
}, function (err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
// print the cpt and geo_zip
console.log(res.data.cpt_code + ':' + res.data.geo_zip_area);
// print the average price per payment types
for (var i = 0, ilen = res.data.amounts.length; i < ilen; i++) {
var price = res.data.amounts[i];
console.log(price.payment_type + ':' + price.average);
}
});
###pokitDok.medicalProcedureCodes(options, callback) Get a list of medical procedure information meeting certain search criteria.
Params
object - possible query string parameters or a specific code. Available query paramters: name, description.
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
See API documentation for more information
Example
// Print a list of all code names
pokitdok.medicalProcedureCodes({}, function(req, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
// Print the list
for (var i = 0, ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) {
console.log(res.data[i].code.name);
}
});
###
pokitDok.payers(callback)
Get a list of payers from the API for use in other EDI transactions.
Params
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
See API documentation for more information
Deprecated
Example
// print the trading partner id's, used to identify a payer for other EDI transaction
pokitdok.payers(function (err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
// print the name and trading_partner_id of each payer
for (var i = 0, ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) {
var payer = res.data[i];
console.log(payer.payer_name + ':' + payer.trading_partner_id);
}
});
###pokitDok.plans(options, callback) Get information about available plans based on parameters given
See API documentation for more information
Params
object - keys: trading_partner_id, county, state, plan_id, plan_type, plan_name, metallic_level
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
Example
// fetch any plan information
pokitdok.plans(function (err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
// print the plan names and ids
for (var i = 0, ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) {
var plan = res.data[i];
console.log(plan.plan_name + ':' + plan.plan_id);
}
});
Example
// fetch plan information for PPOs in Texas
pokitdok.plans({plan_type:'PPO', state: 'TX'}, function (err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
// print the plan names and ids
for (var i = 0, ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) {
var plan = res.data[i];
console.log(plan.plan_name + ':' + plan.plan_id);
}
});
###pokitDok.providers(options, callback) Search health care providers in the PokitDok directory. When an id is specified in the options object, a single provider or a 404 error response is returned. When a npi is specified on the options object, a single provider or 404 error is returned. Use any of the other available options to return a list of providers.
See API documentation for more information
Params
object - keys: npi, zipcode, radius, first_name, last_name, specialty, organization_name, limit
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
Example
// get a list of providers based on the filters provided
pokitdok.providers({
zipcode: 94118,
last_name: 'shen',
radius: '10mi',
limit: 2
}, function(err, res){
if(err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
// res.data is a list of results
for(var i=0, ilen=res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) {
var provider = res.data[i].provider;
console.log(provider.first_name + ' ' + provider.last_name);
}
});
Example
// get a provider using a npi id
pokitdok.providers({
npi: '1881692002'
}, function(err, res){
if(err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
// res.data is a single result
console.log(res.data.provider.first_name + ' ' + res.data.provider.last_name);
});
###pokitDok.referrals(options, callback) The Referrals resource allows an application to request approval for a referral to another health care provider.
See API documentation for more information
Params
object - the authorizations query
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
Example
// submit a referral request for approval
pokitdok.referrals({
event: {
category: 'specialty_care_review',
certification_type: 'initial',
delivery: {
quantity: 1,
quantity_qualifier: 'visits'
},
diagnoses: [
{
code: '384.20',
date: '2014-09-30'
}
],
place_of_service: 'office',
provider: {
first_name: 'JOHN',
npi: '1154387751',
last_name: 'FOSTER',
phone: '8645822900'
},
type: 'consultation'
},
patient: {
birth_date: '1970-01-01',
first_name: 'JANE',
last_name: 'DOE',
id: '1234567890'
},
provider: {
first_name: 'CHRISTINA',
last_name: 'BERTOLAMI',
npi: '1619131232'
},
trading_partner_id: 'MOCKPAYER'
}, function (err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
// print the correlation_id and trading_partner_id of the referral
console.log(res.data.correlation_id + ':' + res.data.trading_partner_id);
});
###pokitDok.schedulers(options, callback) Get a list of supported scheduling systems and their UUIDs and descriptions or get a single
See API documentation for more information
Params
object - Available keys: scheduler_uuid - A scheduling system's unique ID
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
Example
// Grab a list of schedulers and print their descriptions
pokitdok.schedulers(function(err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err);
}
for (var i = 0, ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) {
var scheduler = res.data[i];
console.log(scheduler.description);
}
});
Example
// Grab a single scheduler and print the scheduler object
pokitdok.schedulers({
uuid: schedulersList[0].scheduler_uuid
}, function(err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err);
}
console.log();
});
###pokitDok.appointmentTypes(options, callback) Get a list of appointment types, their UUIDs, and descriptions.
See API documentation for more information
Params
object - Available keys: uuid - An appointment type's unique ID
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
Example
// Grab a list of appointment types and print their type and descriptions
pokitdok.appointmentTypes(function(err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err);
}
for (var i = 0, ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) {
var appt_type = res.data[i];
console.log(appt_type.type + ' - ' + appt_type.description);
}
});
Example
// Grab a single appointment type and print the appointment type object
pokitdok.appointmentTypes(function(err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err);
}
console.log(res.data);
});
###pokitDok.appointments(options, callback) Query for open appointment slots (using pd_provider_uuid and location) or booked appointments (using patient_uuid) given query parameters.
See API documentation for more information
Params
object - Available keys: uuid - An appointment type's unique ID, pd_provider_uuid - A provider's unique ID,
patient_uuid - an existing patient's unique ID, and location - location {object} for
a provider or business
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
Example
// Grab a list of appointment types and print their type and descriptions
pokitdok.appointments(function(err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err);
}
for (var i = 0, ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) {
var appt = res.data[i];
console.log(appt_type.type + ' - ' + appt_type.description);
}
});
Example
// Grab a single appointment and print the appointment type object
pokitdok.appointments({
uuid: 'ef987691-0a19-447f-814d-f8f3abbf4859'
},
function(err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err);
}
console.log(res.data);
}
});
###pokitDok.updateAppointment(options, callback) Book appointment for an open slot or edit its description. Post data contains patient attributes and description.
See API documentation for more information
Params
object - Required keys: pd_appointment_uuid,
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
Example
// Delete an appointment slot with the given uuid
pokitdok.deleteAppointmentSlot({
uuid: ab21e95b-8fa6-41d4-98b9-9a1f6fcff0d2
},function(err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err);
}
console.log(res);
}
});
###pokitDok.deleteAppointment(options, callback) Cancel appointment given its {pd_appointment_uuid}.
See API documentation for more information
Params
object - Required keys: pd_appointment_uuid,
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
Example
// Delete an appointment slot with the given uuid
pokitdok.deleteAppointmentSlot({
uuid: ab21e95b-8fa6-41d4-98b9-9a1f6fcff0d2
},function(err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err);
}
console.log(res);
}
});
###pokitDok.addPatientToSystem(options, callback) Registers an existing PokitDok user as a patient within a provider’s scheduling system.
See API documentation for more information
Params
object - Required keys: pd_patient_uuid - The PokitDok unique identifier for the user record,
pd_provider_uuid - The PokitDok unique identifier for the provider record.
location - The geo-location of the provider’s physical address.
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
Example
// Grab a list of appointment types and print their type and descriptions
pokitdok.addPatientToSystem(function(err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err);
}
console.log(res);
});
// An example response from this endpoint:
// {
// 'uuid': '2773f6ff-00cb-460f-823f-5ff2208511e7',
// 'email': 'peg@emailprovider.com',
// 'phone': '5553331122',
// 'birth_date': '1990-01-13',
// 'first_name': 'Peg',
// 'last_name': 'Patient',
// 'member_id': 'PD20150001'
// }
###pokitDok.createAppointmentSlot(options, callback) Creates an open scheduling slot with the specified start and end times at the specified provider and location.
See API documentation for more information
Params
object - Required keys: pd_provider_uuid, location, appointment_type, start_date, end_date
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
Example
// Grab a list of appointment types and print their type and descriptions
pokitdok.createAppointmentSlot(function(err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err);
}
console.log(res);
});
// An example response from this endpoint
// {
// 'pd_appointment_uuid': 'ab21e95b-8fa6-41d4-98b9-9a1f6fcff0d2',
// 'provider_scheduler_uuid': '8b21efa4-8535-11e4-a6cb-0800272e8da1',
// 'appointment_id': 'W4MEM00001',
// 'appointment_type': 'AT1',
// 'start_date': '2014-12-16T15:09:34.197709',
// 'end_date': '2014-12-16T16:09:34.197717',
// 'booked': false
// }
###pokitDok.deleteAppointmentSlot(options, callback) Deletes an open scheduling slot with the specified uuid.
See API documentation for more information
Params
object - Required keys: pd_appointment_uuid.
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
Example
// Delete an appointment slot with the given uuid
pokitdok.deleteAppointmentSlot({
uuid: ab21e95b-8fa6-41d4-98b9-9a1f6fcff0d2
},function(err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err);
}
console.log(res);
});
###pokitDok.getIdentity(options, callback) Returns a list containing a single identity resource if a uuid is provided or returns a list containing one or more identity resources meeting search criteria.
See API documentation for more information
Params
object - A list of parameters used to create the identity resource. Avaiable keys include: address.adddress_lines,
address.city, address.state, address.zipcode, birth_date, email, first_name, gender, identifiers, last_name,
member_id, middle_name, phone, prefix, secondary_phone ssn, suffix, uuid.
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
Example
// Get a single identity resource by providing an uuid
pokitdok.getIdentity({
uuid: '881bc095-2068-43cb-9783-cce630364122'
},function(err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err);
}
console.log(res);
});
Example
// Query the indentity endpoint for an identity resource with the given values for the fields provided
pokitdok.getIdentity({
first_name: 'Oscar',
last_name: 'Whitemire',
gender: 'male'
},function(err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err);
}
console.log(res);
});
###pokitDok.updateIdentity(options, callback) Updates an existing identity resource. Returns the updated resource
See API documentation for more information
Params
object - A list of parameters used to create the identity resource. Avaiable keys include: address.adddress_lines,
address.city, address.state, address.zipcode, birth_date, email, first_name, gender, identifiers, last_name,
member_id, middle_name, phone, prefix, secondary_phone ssn, suffix, uuid.
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
Example
// Get a single identity resource by providing an uuid
pokitdok.updateIdentity({
uuid: '881bc095-2068-43cb-9783-cce630364122'
prefix: 'Mr.',
first_name: 'Oscar',
middle_name: 'Harold',
last_name: 'Whitmire',
suffix: 'IV',
birth_date: '2000-05-01',
gender: 'male',
email: 'oscar.whitmire@pokitdok.com',
phone: '555-555-5555',
secondary_phone: '333-333-4444',
address: {
address_lines: ['1400 Anyhoo Avenue'],
city: 'Springfield',
state: 'IL',
zipcode: '90210'
},
identifiers: [
{
location: [-121.93831, 37.53901],
provider_uuid: '1917f12b-fb6a-4016-93bc-adeb83204c83',
system_uuid: '967d207f-b024-41cc-8cac-89575a1f6fef',
value: 'W90100-IG-88'
}
]
}, function(err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err);
}
console.log(res);
});
###pokitDok.createIdentity(options, callback) Creates an identity resource. Returns the created resource with a uuid
See API documentation for more information
Params
object - A list of parameteres used to creat the identity resource. Avaiable keys include: address.adddress_lines,
address.city, address.state, address.zipcode, birth_date, email, first_name, gender, identifiers, last_name,
member_id, middle_name, phone, prefix, secondary_phone ssn, suffix, uuid.
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
Example
// Create a new identity resource with the following information
pokitdok.createIdentity({
'prefix': 'Mr.',
'first_name': 'Oscar',
'middle_name': 'Harold',
'last_name': 'Whitmire',
'suffix': 'IV',
'birth_date': '2000-05-01',
'gender': 'male',
'email': 'oscar@pokitdok.com',
'phone': '555-555-5555',
'secondary_phone': '333-333-4444',
'address': {
'address_lines': ['1400 Anyhoo Avenue'],
'city': 'Springfield',
'state': 'IL',
'zipcode': '90210'
},
'identifiers': [
{
'location': [-121.93831, 37.53901],
'provider_uuid': '1917f12b-fb6a-4016-93bc-adeb83204c83',
'system_uuid': '967d207f-b024-41cc-8cac-89575a1f6fef',
'value': 'W90100-IG-88'
}
]
},function(err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err);
}
console.log(res);
});
###pokitDok.tradingPartners(options, callback) Get a list of trading partners from the API for use in other EDI transactions.
See API documentation for more information
Params
object - A object containing some options for the request. Possible keys include: id (a trading partner id)
function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter
Example
// print the trading partner id's, used to identify a payer for other EDI transaction
pokitdok.tradingPartners(function (err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
// print the name and trading_partner_id of each trading partner
for (var i = 0, ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) {
var tradingPartner = res.data[i];
console.log(tradingPartner.name + ':' + tradingPartner.id);
}
});
Example
// print a single trading partner
pokitdok.tradingPartners({id:'MOCKPAYER'}, function (err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
console.log(res.data.name + ':' + res.data.id);
});
pokitdok.apiRequest({path:'/ssl/', method:'GET'}, function (err, res) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err, res.statusCode);
}
console.log(res.data.name + ':' + res.data.id);
});
Copyright (c) 2014 PokitDok Inc. See LICENSE for details.