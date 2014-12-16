PokitDok Platform API Client for NodeJS

Resources

Installation

npm install pokitdok-nodejs

Supported NodeJS versions

This library aims to support and is tested against these NodeJS versions, using travis-ci:

0.8.x

0.9.x

0.10.x

API Reference

##class: PokitDok Members

###new PokitDok(clientId, clientSecret, version) Create a connection to the pokitdok API. The version defaults to v4. You must enter your client ID and client secret or all requests made with your connection will return errors.

Params

clientId string - The client id of your PokitDok App

- The client id of your PokitDok App clientSecret string - The client secret of your PokitDok App

- The client secret of your PokitDok App version string - the version of the API the connection should use

Example

var PokitDok = require ( 'pokitdok-nodejs' ); var pokitdok = new PokitDok(process.env.POKITDOK_CLIENT_ID, process.env.POKITDOK_CLIENT_SECRET);

Example

var PokitDok = require ( 'pokitdok-nodejs' ); var pokitdokV3 = new PokitDok(process.env.POKITDOK_CLIENT_ID, process.env.POKITDOK_CLIENT_SECRET, 'v3' );

###pokitDok.apiRequest(options, callback) A generic API request that is used by all specific endpoints functions like pokitdok.activities(...) and pokitdok.CashPrices(...) .

Params

options object - keys: path , method , qs , json . The path is the desired API endpoint, such as /activities or /tradingpartners . Method is the desired HTTP request method. qs is the query string containing request paramaters, and json is a json object containing request options.

- keys: , , , . The path is the desired API endpoint, such as or . Method is the desired request method. qs is the query string containing request paramaters, and json is a json object containing request options. callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

Example

pokitdok.apiRequest({ path : '/activities/' + token, method : (options.transition && options.id) ? 'PUT' : 'GET' , qs : (!options.id) ? options : null , json : { transition : options.transition } }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } for ( var i = 0 , ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) { var activity = res.data[i]; console .log(activity.id + ':' + activity.name + ':' + activity.state.name); } });

###pokitDok.activities(options, callback) Get a list of activities from the API. If an id is passed with the options, get a single activity. You can also change the state of an activity by passing the desired state (pause, cancel, resume) in the transition key.

Params

options object - keys: id, transition

- keys: id, transition callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

See API documentation for more information

Example

pokitdok.activities({}, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } for ( var i = 0 , ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) { var activity = res.data[i]; console .log(activity.id + ':' + activity.name + ':' + activity.state.name); } });

Example

pokitdok.activities({ id : '5317f51527a27620f2ec7533' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } console .log(res.data.id + ':' + res.data.name + ':' + res.data.state.name); });

Example

pokitdok.activities({ id : '5317f51527a27620f2ec7533' , transition : 'cancel' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } console .log(res.data.id + ':' + res.data.name + ':' + res.data.state.name); });

###pokitDok.authorizations(options, callback) The Authorizations resource allows an application to submit a request for the review of health care in order to obtain an authorization for that health care.

Params

options object - the authorizations query

- the authorizations query callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

See API documentation for more information

Example

pokitdok.authorizations({ event : { category : 'health_services_review' , certification_type : 'initial' , delivery : { quantity : 1 , quantity_qualifier : 'visits' }, diagnoses : [ { code : '789.00' , date : '2014-10-01' } ], place_of_service : 'office' , provider : { organization_name : 'KELLY ULTRASOUND CENTER, LLC' , npi : '1760779011' , phone : '8642341234' }, services : [ { cpt_code : '76700' , measurement : 'unit' , quantity : 1 } ], type : 'diagnostic_imaging' }, patient : { birth_date : '1970-01-01' , first_name : 'JANE' , last_name : 'DOE' , id : '1234567890' }, provider : { first_name : 'JEROME' , npi : '1467560003' , last_name : 'AYA-AY' }, trading_partner_id : 'MOCKPAYER' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } console .log(res.data.correlation_id + ':' + res.data.trading_partner_id); });

###pokitDok.cashPrices(options, callback) Get a list of cash prices for a particular CPT Code in a specific Zip Code

Params

options object - keys: cpt_code, zip_code

- keys: cpt_code, zip_code callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

See API documentation for more information

Example

pokitdok.cashPrices({ zip_code : '94401' , cpt_code : '90658' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } for ( var i = 0 , ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) { var price = res.data[i]; console .log(price.cpt_code + ':' + price.geo_zip_area + ':' + price.average); } });

###pokitDok.claims(options, callback) Submit a claim for processing. The API calls back with an activity object that tracks the state of the claim.

Params

options object - the claim document

- the claim document callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

See API documentation for more information

Example

pokitdok.claims({ transaction_code : 'chargeable' , trading_partner_id : 'MOCKPAYER' , billing_provider : { taxonomy_code : '207Q00000X' , first_name : 'Jerome' , last_name : 'Aya-Ay' , npi : '1467560003' , address : { address_lines : [ '8311 WARREN H ABERNATHY HWY' ], city : 'SPARTANBURG' , state : 'SC' , zipcode : '29301' }, tax_id : '123456789' }, subscriber : { first_name : 'Jane' , last_name : 'Doe' , member_id : 'W000000000' , address : { address_lines : [ '123 N MAIN ST' ], city : 'SPARTANBURG' , state : 'SC' , zipcode : '29301' }, birth_date : '1970-01-01' , gender : 'female' }, claim : { total_charge_amount : 60.0 , service_lines : [ { procedure_code : '99213' , charge_amount : 60.0 , unit_count : 1.0 , diagnosis_codes : [ '487.1' ], service_date : '2014-06-01' } ] } }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } console .log(res.data.id + ':' + res.data.name + ':' + res.data.state.name); });

###pokitDok.claimStatus(options, callback) Get the status of a submitted claim from the specified trading partner. You can specify a specific tracking id if you have one from the original claim.

Params

options object - the claim status query

- the claim status query callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

See API documentation for more information

Example

pokitdok.claimStatus({ patient : { birth_date : '1970-01-01' , first_name : 'JANE' , last_name : 'DOE' , id : '1234567890' }, provider : { first_name : 'Jerome' , last_name : 'Aya-Ay' , npi : '1467560003' , }, service_date : '2014-01-01' , service_end_date : '2014-01-04' , trading_partner_id : 'MOCKPAYER' , tracking_id : 'ABC12345' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } console .log(res.data.correlation_id + ':' + res.data.trading_partner_id); });

###pokitDok.eligibility(options, callback) Get an eligibility response from a trading partner based on the provided eligibility document (provider, member, cpt code, service_types)

Params

options object - keys: provider, service_types, member, cpt_code, trading_partner_id

- keys: provider, service_types, member, cpt_code, trading_partner_id callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

See API documentation for more information

Example

pokitdok.eligibility({ member : { birth_date : '1970-01-01' , first_name : 'Jane' , last_name : 'Doe' , id : 'W000000000' }, provider : { first_name : 'JEROME' , last_name : 'AYA-AY' , npi : '1467560003' }, service_types : [ 'health_benefit_plan_coverage' ], trading_partner_id : 'MOCKPAYER' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } console .log(res.data); });

Example

pokitdok.eligibility({ member : { birth_date : '1970-01-01' , first_name : 'Jane' , last_name : 'Doe' , id : 'W000000000' }, provider : { first_name : 'JEROME' , last_name : 'AYA-AY' , npi : '1467560003' }, cpt_code : '81291' , trading_partner_id : 'MOCKPAYER' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } console .log(res.data); });

###pokitDok.enrollment(options, callback) Get an enrollment response from a trading partner based on the provided enrollment document (provider, member, cpt code, service_types)

Params

options object - keys: provider, service_types, member, cpt_code, trading_partner_id

- keys: provider, service_types, member, cpt_code, trading_partner_id callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

See API documentation for more information

Example

pokitdok.enrollment({ member : { birth_date : '1970-01-01' , first_name : 'Jane' , last_name : 'Doe' , id : 'W000000000' }, provider : { first_name : 'JEROME' , last_name : 'AYA-AY' , npi : '1467560003' }, service_types : [ 'health_benefit_plan_coverage' ], trading_partner_id : 'MOCKPAYER' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } console .log(res.data); });

###pokitDok.icdConvert(options, callback) The ICD Convert endpoint allows a client application to request ICD-9 to ICD-10 mapping information for the specified ICD-9 code. This endpoint retrieves ICD-9 to ICD-10 mapping information.

Params

options object - An object containing query parameters. Avaiable keys: code (an ICD-9 code)

- An object containing query parameters. Avaiable keys: code (an ICD-9 code) callback function - See API documentation for more information

Example

pokitdok.icdConvert(icd9Code, function ( err,res ) { if ( err ) { console .log(err); } else { for ( var i = 0 ; ilen = res.data.destination_scenarios.choice_lists.length; i < ilen; i++ ) { console .log(res.data.destination_scenarios.choice_lists[i].value); } });

###pokitDok.insurancePrices(options, callback) Get a list of insurance prices for a particular CPT Code in a specific Zip Code

Params

options object - keys: cpt_code, zip_code

- keys: cpt_code, zip_code callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

See API documentation for more information

Example

pokitdok.insurancePrices({ zip_code : '94401' , cpt_code : '90658' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } console .log(res.data.cpt_code + ':' + res.data.geo_zip_area); for ( var i = 0 , ilen = res.data.amounts.length; i < ilen; i++) { var price = res.data.amounts[i]; console .log(price.payment_type + ':' + price.average); } });

###pokitDok.medicalProcedureCodes(options, callback) Get a list of medical procedure information meeting certain search criteria.

Params

options object - possible query string parameters or a specific code. Available query paramters: name, description.

- possible query string parameters or a specific code. Available query paramters: name, description. callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

See API documentation for more information

Example

pokitdok.medicalProcedureCodes({}, function ( req, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } for ( var i = 0 , ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) { console .log(res.data[i].code.name); } });

### pokitDok.payers(callback) Get a list of payers from the API for use in other EDI transactions.

Params

callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

See API documentation for more information

Deprecated

Example

pokitdok.payers( function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } for ( var i = 0 , ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) { var payer = res.data[i]; console .log(payer.payer_name + ':' + payer.trading_partner_id); } });

###pokitDok.plans(options, callback) Get information about available plans based on parameters given

See API documentation for more information

Params

options object - keys: trading_partner_id, county, state, plan_id, plan_type, plan_name, metallic_level

- keys: trading_partner_id, county, state, plan_id, plan_type, plan_name, metallic_level callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

Example

pokitdok.plans( function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } for ( var i = 0 , ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) { var plan = res.data[i]; console .log(plan.plan_name + ':' + plan.plan_id); } });

Example

pokitdok.plans({ plan_type : 'PPO' , state : 'TX' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } for ( var i = 0 , ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) { var plan = res.data[i]; console .log(plan.plan_name + ':' + plan.plan_id); } });

###pokitDok.providers(options, callback) Search health care providers in the PokitDok directory. When an id is specified in the options object, a single provider or a 404 error response is returned. When a npi is specified on the options object, a single provider or 404 error is returned. Use any of the other available options to return a list of providers.

See API documentation for more information

Params

options object - keys: npi, zipcode, radius, first_name, last_name, specialty, organization_name, limit

- keys: npi, zipcode, radius, first_name, last_name, specialty, organization_name, limit callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

Example

pokitdok.providers({ zipcode : 94118 , last_name : 'shen' , radius : '10mi' , limit : 2 }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } for ( var i= 0 , ilen=res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) { var provider = res.data[i].provider; console .log(provider.first_name + ' ' + provider.last_name); } });

Example

pokitdok.providers({ npi : '1881692002' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } console .log(res.data.provider.first_name + ' ' + res.data.provider.last_name); });

###pokitDok.referrals(options, callback) The Referrals resource allows an application to request approval for a referral to another health care provider.

See API documentation for more information

Params

options object - the authorizations query

- the authorizations query callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

Example

pokitdok.referrals({ event : { category : 'specialty_care_review' , certification_type : 'initial' , delivery : { quantity : 1 , quantity_qualifier : 'visits' }, diagnoses : [ { code : '384.20' , date : '2014-09-30' } ], place_of_service : 'office' , provider : { first_name : 'JOHN' , npi : '1154387751' , last_name : 'FOSTER' , phone : '8645822900' }, type : 'consultation' }, patient : { birth_date : '1970-01-01' , first_name : 'JANE' , last_name : 'DOE' , id : '1234567890' }, provider : { first_name : 'CHRISTINA' , last_name : 'BERTOLAMI' , npi : '1619131232' }, trading_partner_id : 'MOCKPAYER' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } console .log(res.data.correlation_id + ':' + res.data.trading_partner_id); });

###pokitDok.schedulers(options, callback) Get a list of supported scheduling systems and their UUIDs and descriptions or get a single

See API documentation for more information

Params

options object - Available keys: scheduler_uuid - A scheduling system's unique ID

- Available keys: scheduler_uuid - A scheduling system's unique ID callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

Example

pokitdok.schedulers( function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err); } for ( var i = 0 , ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) { var scheduler = res.data[i]; console .log(scheduler.description); } });

Example

pokitdok.schedulers({ uuid : schedulersList[ 0 ].scheduler_uuid }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err); } console .log(); });

###pokitDok.appointmentTypes(options, callback) Get a list of appointment types, their UUIDs, and descriptions.

See API documentation for more information

Params

options object - Available keys: uuid - An appointment type's unique ID

- Available keys: uuid - An appointment type's unique ID callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

Example

pokitdok.appointmentTypes( function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err); } for ( var i = 0 , ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) { var appt_type = res.data[i]; console .log(appt_type.type + ' - ' + appt_type.description); } });

Example

pokitdok.appointmentTypes( function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err); } console .log(res.data); });

###pokitDok.appointments(options, callback) Query for open appointment slots (using pd_provider_uuid and location) or booked appointments (using patient_uuid) given query parameters.

See API documentation for more information

Params

options object - Available keys: uuid - An appointment type's unique ID, pd_provider_uuid - A provider's unique ID, patient_uuid - an existing patient's unique ID, and location - location {object} for a provider or business

- Available keys: uuid - An appointment type's unique ID, pd_provider_uuid - A provider's unique ID, patient_uuid - an existing patient's unique ID, and location - location {object} for a provider or business callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

Example

pokitdok.appointments( function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err); } for ( var i = 0 , ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) { var appt = res.data[i]; console .log(appt_type.type + ' - ' + appt_type.description); } });

Example

pokitdok.appointments({ uuid : 'ef987691-0a19-447f-814d-f8f3abbf4859' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err); } console .log(res.data); } });

###pokitDok.updateAppointment(options, callback) Book appointment for an open slot or edit its description. Post data contains patient attributes and description.

See API documentation for more information

Params

options object - Required keys: pd_appointment_uuid,

- Required keys: pd_appointment_uuid, callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

Example

pokitdok.deleteAppointmentSlot({ uuid : ab21e95b -8 fa6 -41 d4 -98 b9 -9 a1f6fcff0d2 }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err); } console .log(res); } });

###pokitDok.deleteAppointment(options, callback) Cancel appointment given its {pd_appointment_uuid}.

See API documentation for more information

Params

options object - Required keys: pd_appointment_uuid,

- Required keys: pd_appointment_uuid, callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

Example

pokitdok.deleteAppointmentSlot({ uuid : ab21e95b -8 fa6 -41 d4 -98 b9 -9 a1f6fcff0d2 }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err); } console .log(res); } });

###pokitDok.addPatientToSystem(options, callback) Registers an existing PokitDok user as a patient within a provider’s scheduling system.

See API documentation for more information

Params

options object - Required keys: pd_patient_uuid - The PokitDok unique identifier for the user record, pd_provider_uuid - The PokitDok unique identifier for the provider record. location - The geo-location of the provider’s physical address.

- Required keys: pd_patient_uuid - The PokitDok unique identifier for the user record, pd_provider_uuid - The PokitDok unique identifier for the provider record. location - The geo-location of the provider’s physical address. callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

Example

pokitdok.addPatientToSystem( function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err); } console .log(res); });

###pokitDok.createAppointmentSlot(options, callback) Creates an open scheduling slot with the specified start and end times at the specified provider and location.

See API documentation for more information

Params

options object - Required keys: pd_provider_uuid, location, appointment_type, start_date, end_date

- Required keys: pd_provider_uuid, location, appointment_type, start_date, end_date callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

Example

pokitdok.createAppointmentSlot( function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err); } console .log(res); });

###pokitDok.deleteAppointmentSlot(options, callback) Deletes an open scheduling slot with the specified uuid.

See API documentation for more information

Params

options object - Required keys: pd_appointment_uuid.

- Required keys: pd_appointment_uuid. callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

Example

pokitdok.deleteAppointmentSlot({ uuid : ab21e95b -8 fa6 -41 d4 -98 b9 -9 a1f6fcff0d2 }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err); } console .log(res); });

###pokitDok.getIdentity(options, callback) Returns a list containing a single identity resource if a uuid is provided or returns a list containing one or more identity resources meeting search criteria.

See API documentation for more information

Params

options object - A list of parameters used to create the identity resource. Avaiable keys include: address.adddress_lines, address.city, address.state, address.zipcode, birth_date, email, first_name, gender, identifiers, last_name, member_id, middle_name, phone, prefix, secondary_phone ssn, suffix, uuid.

- A list of parameters used to create the identity resource. Avaiable keys include: address.adddress_lines, address.city, address.state, address.zipcode, birth_date, email, first_name, gender, identifiers, last_name, member_id, middle_name, phone, prefix, secondary_phone ssn, suffix, uuid. callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

Example

pokitdok.getIdentity({ uuid : '881bc095-2068-43cb-9783-cce630364122' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err); } console .log(res); });

Example

pokitdok.getIdentity({ first_name : 'Oscar' , last_name : 'Whitemire' , gender : 'male' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err); } console .log(res); });

###pokitDok.updateIdentity(options, callback) Updates an existing identity resource. Returns the updated resource

See API documentation for more information

Params

options object - A list of parameters used to create the identity resource. Avaiable keys include: address.adddress_lines, address.city, address.state, address.zipcode, birth_date, email, first_name, gender, identifiers, last_name, member_id, middle_name, phone, prefix, secondary_phone ssn, suffix, uuid.

- A list of parameters used to create the identity resource. Avaiable keys include: address.adddress_lines, address.city, address.state, address.zipcode, birth_date, email, first_name, gender, identifiers, last_name, member_id, middle_name, phone, prefix, secondary_phone ssn, suffix, uuid. callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

Example

pokitdok.updateIdentity({ uuid : '881bc095-2068-43cb-9783-cce630364122' prefix : 'Mr.' , first_name : 'Oscar' , middle_name : 'Harold' , last_name : 'Whitmire' , suffix : 'IV' , birth_date : '2000-05-01' , gender : 'male' , email : 'oscar.whitmire@pokitdok.com' , phone : '555-555-5555' , secondary_phone : '333-333-4444' , address : { address_lines : [ '1400 Anyhoo Avenue' ], city : 'Springfield' , state : 'IL' , zipcode : '90210' }, identifiers : [ { location : [ -121.93831 , 37.53901 ], provider_uuid : '1917f12b-fb6a-4016-93bc-adeb83204c83' , system_uuid : '967d207f-b024-41cc-8cac-89575a1f6fef' , value : 'W90100-IG-88' } ] }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err); } console .log(res); });

###pokitDok.createIdentity(options, callback) Creates an identity resource. Returns the created resource with a uuid

See API documentation for more information

Params

options object - A list of parameteres used to creat the identity resource. Avaiable keys include: address.adddress_lines, address.city, address.state, address.zipcode, birth_date, email, first_name, gender, identifiers, last_name, member_id, middle_name, phone, prefix, secondary_phone ssn, suffix, uuid.

- A list of parameteres used to creat the identity resource. Avaiable keys include: address.adddress_lines, address.city, address.state, address.zipcode, birth_date, email, first_name, gender, identifiers, last_name, member_id, middle_name, phone, prefix, secondary_phone ssn, suffix, uuid. callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

Example

pokitdok.createIdentity({ 'prefix' : 'Mr.' , 'first_name' : 'Oscar' , 'middle_name' : 'Harold' , 'last_name' : 'Whitmire' , 'suffix' : 'IV' , 'birth_date' : '2000-05-01' , 'gender' : 'male' , 'email' : 'oscar@pokitdok.com' , 'phone' : '555-555-5555' , 'secondary_phone' : '333-333-4444' , 'address' : { 'address_lines' : [ '1400 Anyhoo Avenue' ], 'city' : 'Springfield' , 'state' : 'IL' , 'zipcode' : '90210' }, 'identifiers' : [ { 'location' : [ -121.93831 , 37.53901 ], 'provider_uuid' : '1917f12b-fb6a-4016-93bc-adeb83204c83' , 'system_uuid' : '967d207f-b024-41cc-8cac-89575a1f6fef' , 'value' : 'W90100-IG-88' } ] }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err); } console .log(res); });

###pokitDok.tradingPartners(options, callback) Get a list of trading partners from the API for use in other EDI transactions.

See API documentation for more information

Params

options object - A object containing some options for the request. Possible keys include: id (a trading partner id)

- A object containing some options for the request. Possible keys include: id (a trading partner id) callback function - a callback function that accepts an error and response parameter

Example

pokitdok.tradingPartners( function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } for ( var i = 0 , ilen = res.data.length; i < ilen; i++) { var tradingPartner = res.data[i]; console .log(tradingPartner.name + ':' + tradingPartner.id); } });

Example

pokitdok.tradingPartners({ id : 'MOCKPAYER' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } console .log(res.data.name + ':' + res.data.id); });

Check SSL protocol and cipher

pokitdok.apiRequest({ path : '/ssl/' , method : 'GET' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { return console .log(err, res.statusCode); } console .log(res.data.name + ':' + res.data.id); });

License

Copyright (c) 2014 PokitDok Inc. See LICENSE for details.