pokersolver is a poker hand solver and comparison tool written in Javascript. It was written for and is being used in production on CasinoRPG, an HTML5 MMORPG that features Texas Hold'em as one of its main casino games. It is designed for use on either the client (browser) or the server (Node.js). This library is capable of:

Evaluating a hand of up to 7 cards

Calculating the score of the hand (0-9)

Returning the name of the hand (Pair, Flush, etc)

Returning a detailed description (Two Pair, A's & 8's)

Comparing an array of hands and returning the winner(s)

Identifying all cards involved in creating the winning hand

Support for wilds and other game types

Works in both the browser and Node.js

Installation

npm install pokersolver

Examples

Server Usage

var Hand = require ( 'pokersolver' ).Hand;

Browser Usage

<script src= "/path/to/pokersolver.js" > </ script > < script > var hand = Hand.solve([ '...' ]); ... </ script >

Solve two hands and then determine the winner between the two of them.

var hand1 = Hand.solve([ 'Ad' , 'As' , 'Jc' , 'Th' , '2d' , '3c' , 'Kd' ]); var hand2 = Hand.solve([ 'Ad' , 'As' , 'Jc' , 'Th' , '2d' , 'Qs' , 'Qd' ]); var winner = Hand.winners([hand1, hand2]);

Solve a hand and return the type and the description.

var hand = Hand.solve([ 'Ad' , 'As' , 'Jc' , 'Th' , '2d' , 'Qs' , 'Qd' ]); console .log(hand.name); console .log(hand.descr);

API

Hand Methods

Solves the hand passed in, whether 3 cards or 7. Returns various information such as name, description, score and cards involved.

cards : Array All cards involved in the hand, example: ['Ad', '2d', '3d', '4d', 'Qc', 'Ks', '7h'] . Note that a 10 should be passed as a T ( Th for example).

: All cards involved in the hand, example: . Note that a should be passed as a ( for example). game : String Which rule set is used, based on the game being played. Default: 'standard'

: Which rule set is used, based on the game being played. Default: 'standard' canDisqualify: Boolean Is this hand subject to qualification rules, which some games have? Default: false

Compare the passed hands and determine which is the best hand(s). Can return multiple if there is a tie.

hands Array All hands solved with Hand.solve that should be compared.

Returns a formatted string of all cards involved in the identified hand type (maximum of 5 cards).

Solved Hand Properties

cardPool Array

All of the cards passed into the hand.

cards Array

All of the cards involved in the identified hand type.

descr String

Detailed description of the identified hand type ( Two Pair, A's & Q's for example).

name String

Type of hand identified ( Two Pair for example).

rank Number

Ranking of the hand type (Varies from game to game; 0 being the lowest hand).

PaiGowPokerHelper Methods

Solves the hand passed in, sets it according to House Way, and solves both hands.

cards: Array All cards involved in the hand, example: ['Ad', '2d', '3d', '4d', 'Qc', 'Ks', '7h'] .

Sets the hands according to the input, and solves both hands.

hiHand Array Five cards involved in the high hand, example: ['Ad', '2d', '3d', '4d', '7h'] .

Five cards involved in the high hand, example: . loHand Array Two cards involved in the low hand, example: ['Qc', 'Ks'] .

Compare the passed PaiGowPokerHelper hands and determine who wins. 1 = Player, -1 = Banker, 0 = Push.

player PaiGowPokerHelper Non-banking hand solved with PaiGowPokerHelper.solve or PaiGowPokerHelper.setHands .

Non-banking hand solved with or . banker PaiGowPokerHelper Banking hand solved with PaiGowPokerHelper.solve or PaiGowPokerHelper.setHands .

Solved PaiGowPokerHelper Properties

baseHand Hand

All of the cards passed into the helper, run against Hand.solve .

hiHand Hand

Five card high hand, whether calculated or passed into the helper, run against Hand.solve .

loHand Hand

Two card low hand, whether calculated or passed into the helper, run against Hand.solve .

Games Available

standard

Useful for Texas Hold'em, Seven Card Stud, Five Card Draw, and other Standard Poker Games.

jacksbetter

Useful for Jacks or Better Video Poker. Use qualification to determine if a hand is a Pair of Jacks or better.

joker

Useful for Joker Video Poker. Jokers are notated as 'Or' and may be anything. Qualification: Kings or better.

deuceswild

Useful for Deuces Wild Video Poker. Deuces may be anything. Hands lower than Three of a Kind are High Card and not paying hands.

threecard

Useful for Three Card Poker. Qualification: Dealer must have Queen High or better.

fourcard

Useful for Four Card Poker. No qualifying hand.

fourcardbonus

Useful for calculating the Aces Up Bonus for Four Card Poker. Qualification: Pair of Aces or better.

paigowpokerfull

HELPER GAME: Used by PaiGowPokerHelper to create a hand that will eventually be split.

paigowpokeralt

HELPER GAME: Used by PaiGowPokerHelper on a straight and/or flush to create another possible hand.

paigowpokersf6

HELPER GAME: Used by PaiGowPokerHelper to determine if a six-card straight and/or flush is possible.

paigowpokersf7

HELPER GAME: Used by PaiGowPokerHelper to determine if a seven-card straight and/or flush is possible.

paigowpokerhi

Useful for Pai Gow Poker's High Hand. A2345 is the second highest straight. One joker in the deck as 'Or' ; it may be used to complete a straight and/or flush, else is counted as an Ace.

paigowpokerlo

Useful for Pai Gow Poker's Low Hand. One joker in the deck as 'Or' ; it is counted as an Ace.

Testing

npm install npm test

License

Copyright (c) 2016 James Simpson and GoldFire Studios, Inc.

Released under the MIT License.