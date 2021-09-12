pokersolver is a poker hand solver and comparison tool written in Javascript. It was written for and is being used in production on CasinoRPG, an HTML5 MMORPG that features Texas Hold'em as one of its main casino games. It is designed for use on either the client (browser) or the server (Node.js). This library is capable of:
npm install pokersolver
var Hand = require('pokersolver').Hand;
<script src="/path/to/pokersolver.js"></script>
<script>
var hand = Hand.solve(['...']);
...
</script>
Solve two hands and then determine the winner between the two of them.
var hand1 = Hand.solve(['Ad', 'As', 'Jc', 'Th', '2d', '3c', 'Kd']);
var hand2 = Hand.solve(['Ad', 'As', 'Jc', 'Th', '2d', 'Qs', 'Qd']);
var winner = Hand.winners([hand1, hand2]); // hand2
Solve a hand and return the type and the description.
var hand = Hand.solve(['Ad', 'As', 'Jc', 'Th', '2d', 'Qs', 'Qd']);
console.log(hand.name); // Two Pair
console.log(hand.descr); // Two Pair, A's & Q's
Solves the hand passed in, whether 3 cards or 7. Returns various information such as name, description, score and cards involved.
Array All cards involved in the hand, example:
['Ad', '2d', '3d', '4d', 'Qc', 'Ks', '7h']. Note that a
10 should be passed as a
T (
Th for example).
String Which rule set is used, based on the game being played. Default: 'standard'
Boolean Is this hand subject to qualification rules, which some games have? Default: false
Compare the passed hands and determine which is the best hand(s). Can return multiple if there is a tie.
Array All hands solved with
Hand.solve that should be compared.
Returns a formatted string of all cards involved in the identified hand type (maximum of 5 cards).
Array
All of the cards passed into the hand.
Array
All of the cards involved in the identified hand type.
String
Detailed description of the identified hand type (
Two Pair, A's & Q's for example).
String
Type of hand identified (
Two Pair for example).
Number
Ranking of the hand type (Varies from game to game; 0 being the lowest hand).
Solves the hand passed in, sets it according to House Way, and solves both hands.
Array All cards involved in the hand, example:
['Ad', '2d', '3d', '4d', 'Qc', 'Ks', '7h'].
Sets the hands according to the input, and solves both hands.
Array Five cards involved in the high hand, example:
['Ad', '2d', '3d', '4d', '7h'].
Array Two cards involved in the low hand, example:
['Qc', 'Ks'].
Compare the passed PaiGowPokerHelper hands and determine who wins. 1 = Player, -1 = Banker, 0 = Push.
PaiGowPokerHelper Non-banking hand solved with
PaiGowPokerHelper.solve or
PaiGowPokerHelper.setHands.
PaiGowPokerHelper Banking hand solved with
PaiGowPokerHelper.solve or
PaiGowPokerHelper.setHands.
Hand
All of the cards passed into the helper, run against
Hand.solve.
Hand
Five card high hand, whether calculated or passed into the helper, run against
Hand.solve.
Hand
Two card low hand, whether calculated or passed into the helper, run against
Hand.solve.
Useful for Texas Hold'em, Seven Card Stud, Five Card Draw, and other Standard Poker Games.
Useful for Jacks or Better Video Poker. Use qualification to determine if a hand is a Pair of Jacks or better.
Useful for Joker Video Poker. Jokers are notated as
'Or' and may be anything. Qualification: Kings or better.
Useful for Deuces Wild Video Poker. Deuces may be anything. Hands lower than Three of a Kind are
High Card and not paying hands.
Useful for Three Card Poker. Qualification: Dealer must have Queen High or better.
Useful for Four Card Poker. No qualifying hand.
Useful for calculating the Aces Up Bonus for Four Card Poker. Qualification: Pair of Aces or better.
HELPER GAME: Used by
PaiGowPokerHelper to create a hand that will eventually be split.
HELPER GAME: Used by
PaiGowPokerHelper on a straight and/or flush to create another possible hand.
HELPER GAME: Used by
PaiGowPokerHelper to determine if a six-card straight and/or flush is possible.
HELPER GAME: Used by
PaiGowPokerHelper to determine if a seven-card straight and/or flush is possible.
Useful for Pai Gow Poker's High Hand. A2345 is the second highest straight. One joker in the deck as
'Or'; it may be used to complete a straight and/or flush, else is counted as an Ace.
Useful for Pai Gow Poker's Low Hand. One joker in the deck as
'Or'; it is counted as an Ace.
npm install
npm test
Copyright (c) 2016 James Simpson and GoldFire Studios, Inc.
Released under the MIT License.