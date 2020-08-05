Features

719 unique Pokemon

Select Pokemon by name or by index number

Ability to change the Desktop Wallpaper & the Terminal background

Internal search system for finding Pokemon

Supports iTerm2, ConEmu, Terminology, Windows Terminal and Tilix terminal emulators

Supports Windows, MacOS, GNOME, Openbox (with feh), i3wm (with feh) and sway for desktops

Installation

Install Python 3.7 or higher:

For Mac

For Windows: desktop or Microsoft Store

For Ubuntu

For Arch Linux

Not all compatible distros are named here, but a quick Google search should give you instructions for your distribution of choice.

Get a compatible terminal emulator:

You can then proceed with one of the following methods for installation:

pip

Linux users: Your distro might include pip in a different package than Python, make sure to have that installed.

Run pip3 install git+https://github.com/LazoCoder/Pokemon-Terminal.git .

If you want a system-wide install, run the command as superuser or administrator.

If you want a per-user install, append the --user flag.

You might want to add the following directories to your PATH on a per-user install, to be able to call pokemon and ichooseyou everywhere:

Linux and macOS: ~/.local/bin

Windows: (replace X by your Python minor version, for example, 8 for Python 3.8) %AppData%\Python\Python3X\Scripts for a desktop installation of Python; %LocalAppData%\Packages\PythonSoftwareFoundation.Python.3.X_qbz5n2kfra8p0\LocalCache\local-packages\Python3X\Scripts for a Microsoft Store installation of Python (note that there's two X here).

by your Python minor version, for example, 8 for Python 3.8)

When the command completes, it's installed and ready to go!

npm

Obviously requires to have Node.js installed.

You can install in any (npm-supported) OS using npm install --global pokemon-terminal . That's it, you're done!

Make sure you also have Python installed, npm won't automagically do that for you.

Distutils

This doesn't works on Microsoft Store installations of Python.

You can clone or download this repo, and run python3 setup.py install at the root of the repo.

If you want a system-wide install, run the command as superuser or administrator.

If you want a per-user install, append the --user flag. Look at the pip directives to add a per-user install to your PATH .

Usage

usage: pokemon [-h] [-n NAME] [-r [{kanto,johto,hoenn,sinnoh,unova,kalos} [{kanto,johto,hoenn,sinnoh,unova,kalos} ...]]] [-l [0.xx]] [-d [0.xx]] [-t [{normal,fire,fighting,water,flying,grass,poison,electric,ground,psychic,rock,ice,bug,dragon,ghost,dark,steel,fairy} [{normal,fire,fighting,water,flying,grass,poison,electric,ground,psychic,rock,ice,bug,dragon,ghost,dark,steel,fairy} ...]]] [-ne] [-e] [-ss [X]] [-w] [-v] [-dr] [-c] [id] Set a pokemon to the current terminal background or wallpaper positional arguments: id Specify the wanted pokemon ID or the exact (case insensitive) name optional arguments: - h, --help show this help message and exit - c, --clear Clears the current pokemon from terminal background and quits. Filters: Arguments used to filter the list of pokemons with various conditions that then will be picked - n NAME, --name NAME Filter by pokemon which name contains NAME - r [{kanto,johto,hoenn,sinnoh,unova,kalos} [{kanto,johto,hoenn,sinnoh,unova,kalos} ...]], --region [{kanto,johto,hoenn,sinnoh,unova,kalos} [{kanto,johto,hoenn,sinnoh,unova,kalos} ...]] Filter the pokemons by region - l [ 0 .xx], --light [ 0 .xx] Filter out the pokemons darker (lightness threshold lower) then 0.xx (default is 0.7) - d [ 0 .xx], --dark [ 0 .xx] Filter out the pokemons lighter (lightness threshold higher) then 0.xx (default is 0.42) - t [{normal,fire,fighting,water,flying,grass,poison,electric,ground,psychic,rock,ice,bug,dragon,ghost,dark,steel,fairy} [{normal,fire,fighting,water,flying,grass,poison,electric,ground,psychic,rock,ice,bug,dragon,ghost,dark,steel,fairy} ...]], --type [{normal,fire,fighting,water,flying,grass,poison,electric,ground,psychic,rock,ice,bug,dragon,ghost,dark,steel,fairy} [{normal,fire,fighting,water,flying,grass,poison,electric,ground,psychic,rock,ice,bug,dragon,ghost,dark,steel,fairy} ...]] Filter the pokemons by type. - ne, --no-extras Excludes extra pokemons (from the extras folder) - e, --extras Excludes all non-extra pokemons Misc: - ss [X], --slideshow [X] Instead of simply choosing a random pokemon from the filtered list, starts a slideshow (with X minutes of delay between pokemon) in the background with the pokemon that matched the filters - w, --wallpaper Changes the desktop wallpaper instead of the terminal background - v, --verbose Enables verbose output - dr, --dry-run Implies -v and doesn 't actually changes either wallpaper or background after the pokemon has been chosen Not setting any filters will get a completely random pokemon

Example:

Tips, tricks and common issues

iTerm2 settings

I highly suggest making the font colors black and the terminal window transparent. Some of the images have both light and dark colours and so it can be difficult to see the text sometimes. Transparency resolves this issue. Since Pokemon-Terminal only changes the background, the transparency must be done manually:

Navigate to iTerm2 > Preferences > Profiles > Window Set the transparency to about half way. Hit the "blur" checkbox. Set the blur to maximum. Optionally you can set the blending to maximum to adjust the colors to look like the samples provided.

The result should look like this:

ConEmu settings

From the menu under the symbol at left of title bar, navigate to Settings > Main > Background Set Darkening to maximum (255). Set Placement to Stretch. Click Save Settings. Optionally you apply transparency under Features > Transparency.

Windows Terminal settings

You can, like in iTerm2, enable transparency. Simply press the down arrow in the tab bar and click settings. Once the JSON file opens, add the following settings under the defaults section:

"backgroundImageOpacity" : 0.5 , "useAcrylic" : true , "acrylicOpacity" : 0.0

The result should look like this:

Adding Custom Images

The folder pokemonterminal/Images/Extra is for adding custom images. You can manually add backgrounds to this folder and they will be visible to the program. Only JPG format is supported. To see a list of all the custom backgrounds type:

$ pokemon -e -dr

Alternatively, you can delete images from this folder and it will not break the program. These are some custom backgrounds:

Solutions for Common Issues

If you experience a line at the top of the terminal after changing the Pokemon, you can remove it by typing in the clear command or opening a new terminal.

If you are using Tilix and the terminal background is not changing, try adjusting the transparency in your profile settings.

If you are experiencing issues with Terminology and are running on Ubuntu, make sure that you have installed the latest version: $ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:niko2040/e19 $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt install terminology

Saving

iTerm2

To save a background you will need to setup a startup command in the profile:

Navigate to iTerm2 > Preferences > General Locate the field where it says Send text at start under Command. In that field type pokemon -n [pokemon name] . You can see an example in the image down below. Alternatively you can also type pokemon for a random theme each time you open up a new terminal. You can leave out ; clear if you don't care about the line showing up at the top of the terminal.

ConEmu

After setting your desired pokemon, from the menu under the symbol at left of title bar, navigate to Settings > Main > Background and click Save Settings.

Terminology

Terminology already saves it automatically, just untick "temporary" in the settings after setting your desired Pokemon:

To show a random Pokemon each session:

Open ~/.bashrc in your favorite text editor. Add the following lines to it: if [[ " $TERMINOLOGY " -eq "1" ]]; then pokemon fi That will simply pick a completely random Pokemon each session, but the pokemon line is simply calling the app, so you can still filter with regions, darkness, and etc. like you normally would, or you can also reset to a preset Pokemon every time you start.

Notes & Credits