Install Python 3.7 or higher:
Get a compatible terminal emulator:
You can then proceed with one of the following methods for installation:
Linux users: Your distro might include
pip in a different package than Python, make sure to have that installed.
Run
pip3 install git+https://github.com/LazoCoder/Pokemon-Terminal.git.
If you want a system-wide install, run the command as superuser or administrator.
If you want a per-user install, append the
--user flag.
You might want to add the following directories to your
PATH on a per-user install, to be able to call
pokemon and
ichooseyou everywhere:
~/.local/bin
X by your Python minor version, for example, 8 for Python 3.8)
%AppData%\Python\Python3X\Scripts for a desktop installation of Python;
%LocalAppData%\Packages\PythonSoftwareFoundation.Python.3.X_qbz5n2kfra8p0\LocalCache\local-packages\Python3X\Scripts for a Microsoft Store installation of Python (note that there's two
X here).
When the command completes, it's installed and ready to go!
Obviously requires to have Node.js installed.
You can install in any (npm-supported) OS using
npm install --global pokemon-terminal. That's it, you're done!
Make sure you also have Python installed,
npm won't automagically do that for you.
This doesn't works on Microsoft Store installations of Python.
You can clone or download this repo, and run
python3 setup.py install at the root of the repo.
If you want a system-wide install, run the command as superuser or administrator.
If you want a per-user install, append the
--user flag. Look at the pip directives to add a per-user install to your
PATH.
usage: pokemon [-h] [-n NAME]
[-r [{kanto,johto,hoenn,sinnoh,unova,kalos} [{kanto,johto,hoenn,sinnoh,unova,kalos} ...]]]
[-l [0.xx]] [-d [0.xx]]
[-t [{normal,fire,fighting,water,flying,grass,poison,electric,ground,psychic,rock,ice,bug,dragon,ghost,dark,steel,fairy} [{normal,fire,fighting,water,flying,grass,poison,electric,ground,psychic,rock,ice,bug,dragon,ghost,dark,steel,fairy} ...]]]
[-ne] [-e] [-ss [X]] [-w] [-v] [-dr] [-c]
[id]
Set a pokemon to the current terminal background or wallpaper
positional arguments:
id Specify the wanted pokemon ID or the exact (case
insensitive) name
optional arguments:
-h, --help show this help message and exit
-c, --clear Clears the current pokemon from terminal background
and quits.
Filters:
Arguments used to filter the list of pokemons with various conditions that
then will be picked
-n NAME, --name NAME Filter by pokemon which name contains NAME
-r [{kanto,johto,hoenn,sinnoh,unova,kalos} [{kanto,johto,hoenn,sinnoh,unova,kalos} ...]], --region [{kanto,johto,hoenn,sinnoh,unova,kalos} [{kanto,johto,hoenn,sinnoh,unova,kalos} ...]]
Filter the pokemons by region
-l [0.xx], --light [0.xx]
Filter out the pokemons darker (lightness threshold
lower) then 0.xx (default is 0.7)
-d [0.xx], --dark [0.xx]
Filter out the pokemons lighter (lightness threshold
higher) then 0.xx (default is 0.42)
-t [{normal,fire,fighting,water,flying,grass,poison,electric,ground,psychic,rock,ice,bug,dragon,ghost,dark,steel,fairy} [{normal,fire,fighting,water,flying,grass,poison,electric,ground,psychic,rock,ice,bug,dragon,ghost,dark,steel,fairy} ...]], --type [{normal,fire,fighting,water,flying,grass,poison,electric,ground,psychic,rock,ice,bug,dragon,ghost,dark,steel,fairy} [{normal,fire,fighting,water,flying,grass,poison,electric,ground,psychic,rock,ice,bug,dragon,ghost,dark,steel,fairy} ...]]
Filter the pokemons by type.
-ne, --no-extras Excludes extra pokemons (from the extras folder)
-e, --extras Excludes all non-extra pokemons
Misc:
-ss [X], --slideshow [X]
Instead of simply choosing a random pokemon from the
filtered list, starts a slideshow (with X minutes of
delay between pokemon) in the background with the
pokemon that matched the filters
-w, --wallpaper Changes the desktop wallpaper instead of the terminal
background
-v, --verbose Enables verbose output
-dr, --dry-run Implies -v and doesn't actually changes either
wallpaper or background after the pokemon has been
chosen
Not setting any filters will get a completely random pokemon
Example:
I highly suggest making the font colors black and the terminal window transparent. Some of the images have both light and dark colours and so it can be difficult to see the text sometimes. Transparency resolves this issue. Since Pokemon-Terminal only changes the background, the transparency must be done manually:
The result should look like this:
You can, like in iTerm2, enable transparency. Simply press the down arrow in the tab bar and click settings. Once the JSON file opens, add the following settings under the
defaults section:
"backgroundImageOpacity": 0.5,
"useAcrylic": true,
"acrylicOpacity": 0.0
The result should look like this:
The folder
pokemonterminal/Images/Extra is for adding custom images. You can manually add backgrounds to this folder and they will be visible to the program. Only JPG format is supported. To see a list of all the custom backgrounds type:
$ pokemon -e -dr
Alternatively, you can delete images from this folder and it will not break the program. These are some custom backgrounds:
If you experience a line at the top of the terminal after changing the Pokemon, you can remove it by typing in the
clear command or opening a new terminal.
If you are using Tilix and the terminal background is not changing, try adjusting the transparency in your profile settings.
If you are experiencing issues with Terminology and are running on Ubuntu, make sure that you have installed the latest version:
$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:niko2040/e19
$ sudo apt-get update
$ sudo apt install terminology
To save a background you will need to setup a startup command in the profile:
pokemon -n [pokemon name]. You can see an example in the image down below.
pokemon for a random theme each time you open up a new terminal.
; clear if you don't care about the line showing up at the top of the terminal.
After setting your desired pokemon, from the menu under the symbol at left of title bar, navigate to Settings > Main > Background and click Save Settings.
Terminology already saves it automatically, just untick "temporary" in the settings after setting your desired Pokemon:
To show a random Pokemon each session:
~/.bashrc in your favorite text editor.
That will simply pick a completely random Pokemon each session, but the
if [[ "$TERMINOLOGY" -eq "1" ]]; then
pokemon
fi
pokemon line is simply calling the app, so you can still filter with regions, darkness, and etc. like you normally would, or you can also reset to a preset Pokemon every time you start.