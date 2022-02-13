Pokémon Showdown

Introduction

Pokémon Showdown is many things:

A web site you can use for Pokémon battling http://pokemonshowdown.com/

A JavaScript library for simulating Pokémon battles and getting Pokédex data sim/README.md

Some command-line tools for simulating Pokémon battles (which can be used in non-JavaScript programs) COMMANDLINE.md

A web API for the web site for Pokémon battling pokemon-showdown-client: WEB-API.md

A game server for hosting your own Pokémon Showdown community and game modes server/README.md



Pokémon Showdown simulates singles, doubles and triples battles in all the games out so far (Generations 1 through 8).

PROTOCOL.md - How the client and server communicate with each other.

sim/SIM-PROTOCOL.md - The part of the protocol used for battles and battle messages.

CONTRIBUTING.md - Useful code standards to understand if you want to send pull requests to PS (not necessary if you're just using the code and not planning to contribute back).

ARCHITECTURE.md - A high-level overview of how the code works.

Bot FAQ - An FAQ compiled by Kaiepi regarding making Pokemon Showdown bots - mainly chatbots and battle bots.

Community

PS has a built-in chat service. Join our main server to talk to us!

You can also visit the Pokémon Showdown forums for discussion and help.

If you'd like to contribute to programming and don't know where to start, feel free to check out Ideas for New Developers.

License

Pokémon Showdown's server is distributed under the terms of the MIT License.

Credits

Owner

Guangcong Luo [Zarel] - Development, Design, Sysadmin

Staff

Andrew Werner [HoeenHero] - Development

Annika L. [Annika] - Development

Chris Monsanto [chaos] - Development, Sysadmin

Leonard Craft III - Research (game mechanics)

Mathieu Dias-Martins [Marty-D] - Research (game mechanics), Development

Contributors