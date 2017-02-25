openbase logo
pgn

pokemon-go-node-api

by Arm4x
1.3.5 (see all)

Pokemon GO api node.js library

Readme

Poke.io

Pokemon GO api node.js library, still WIP, we have a dev channel on discord: https://discord.gg/W9CZTgn (is for dev only don't ask for support here)
Check 'example.js' for examples

Installation & Usage:

npm install pokemon-go-node-api

var Pokeio = require('pokemon-go-node-api')

Check example.js for the result showed in the demo or check the documentation below.

Demo:

alt tag

Documentation:

Pokeio.init(username, password, location, provider, callback)

Initializes Pokeio with either pokemon trainer club credentials or google account. Accepts locations by name or coordinates

Parameters

  • username {String} Your pokemon trainer club or google username
  • password {String} Your pokemon trainer club or google password
  • location {Object} location accepts a combination of type = 'name' & name or type = 'coords' & latitude, longitude, altitude
    • type {String} Must be one of ['name', 'coords']
    • name {String} Address for lookup using the google maps api.
    • coords {Object}
      • latitude {Number}
      • longitude {Number}
      • altitude {Number}
  • provider {String} Must be one of ['ptc', 'google']
  • callback {Function(error)}
    • error {Error}

Pokeio.GetAccessToken(username, password, callback)

Will save the access token to the Pokeio internal state.

Parameters

  • username {String} Your pokemon trainer club username
  • password {String} Your pokemon trainer club password
  • callback {Function(error, token)}
    • error {Error}
    • token {String}

Pokeio.GetApiEndpoint(callback)

Will save the api endpoint to the Pokeio internal state.

Parameters

  • callback {Function(error, api_endpoint)}
    • error {Error}
    • api_endpoint {String}

Pokeio.GetProfile(callback)

Parameters

  • callback {Function(error, profile)}
    • error {Error}
    • profile {Object}
      • creation_time {Number}
      • username {String}
      • team {Number}
      • tutorial {Number/Boolean}
        • poke_storage {String}
        • item_storage {String}
        • daily_bonus {Object}
          • NextCollectTimestampMs {Number}
          • NextDefenderBonusCollectTimestampMs {Number}
        • currency {Object}
          • type {String}
          • amount {Number}

Pokeio.GetLocation(callback)

Reads current latitude and longitude and returns a human readable address using the google maps api.

Parameters

  • callback {Function(error, formatted_address)}
    • error {Error}
    • formatted_address {String}

Pokeio.GetLocationCoords()

Returns

  • coordinates {Object}
    • latitude {Number}
    • longitude {Number}
    • altitude {Number}

Pokeio.SetLocation(location, callback)

Will save cooridinates to the Pokeio internal state. Accepts raw coordinates or location name based on the type property.

Parameters

  • location {Object}
    • type {String} One of ['name', 'coords']
    • name {String} Address for lookup using the google maps api.
    • coords {object}
      • latitude {Number}
      • longitude {Number}
      • altitude {Number}
  • callback {Function(error, coordinates)}
    • error {Error}
    • coordinates {Object}
      • latitude {Number}
      • longitude {Number}
      • altitude {Number}

Pokeio.RenamePokemon(id, name, callback)

Sets the nickname of a pokemon

Parameters

  • id {Object] The pokemon id to change
  • name {String} The new nickname
  • callback {Function(error, status)}
    • error {Error}
    • status {Number}

The status can eather of:

  • UNSET = 0
  • SUCCESS = 1
  • ERROR_INVALID_NICKNAME = 2
  • ERROR_POKEMON_NOT_FOUND = 3
  • ERROR_POKEMON_IS_EGG = 4

Thanks to:

Python demo: tejado

Contact me

@Arm4x Feel free to contact me for help or anything else

