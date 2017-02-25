Pokemon GO api node.js library, still WIP, we have a dev channel on discord: https://discord.gg/W9CZTgn (is for dev only don't ask for support here)
Check 'example.js' for examples
npm install pokemon-go-node-api
var Pokeio = require('pokemon-go-node-api')
Check example.js for the result showed in the demo or check the documentation below.
Initializes Pokeio with either pokemon trainer club credentials or google account. Accepts locations by name or coordinates
Parameters
username {String} Your pokemon trainer club or google username
password {String} Your pokemon trainer club or google password
location {Object} location accepts a combination of type = 'name' & name or type = 'coords' & latitude, longitude, altitude
type {String} Must be one of ['name', 'coords']
name {String} Address for lookup using the google maps api.
coords {Object}
latitude {Number}
longitude {Number}
altitude {Number}
provider {String} Must be one of ['ptc', 'google']
callback {Function(error)}
error {Error}
Will save the access token to the Pokeio internal state.
Parameters
username {String} Your pokemon trainer club username
password {String} Your pokemon trainer club password
callback {Function(error, token)}
error {Error}
token {String}
Will save the api endpoint to the Pokeio internal state.
Parameters
callback {Function(error, api_endpoint)}
error {Error}
api_endpoint {String}
Parameters
callback {Function(error, profile)}
error {Error}
profile {Object}
creation_time {Number}
username {String}
team {Number}
tutorial {Number/Boolean}
poke_storage {String}
item_storage {String}
daily_bonus {Object}
NextCollectTimestampMs {Number}
NextDefenderBonusCollectTimestampMs {Number}
currency {Object}
type {String}
amount {Number}
Reads current latitude and longitude and returns a human readable address using the google maps api.
Parameters
callback {Function(error, formatted_address)}
error {Error}
formatted_address {String}
Returns
coordinates {Object}
latitude {Number}
longitude {Number}
altitude {Number}
Will save cooridinates to the Pokeio internal state. Accepts raw coordinates or location name based on the type property.
Parameters
location {Object}
type {String} One of ['name', 'coords']
name {String} Address for lookup using the google maps api.
coords {object}
latitude {Number}
longitude {Number}
altitude {Number}
callback {Function(error, coordinates)}
error {Error}
coordinates {Object}
latitude {Number}
longitude {Number}
altitude {Number}
Sets the nickname of a pokemon
Parameters
id {Object] The pokemon id to change
name {String} The new nickname
callback {Function(error, status)}
error {Error}
status {Number}
The status can eather of:
UNSET = 0
SUCCESS = 1
ERROR_INVALID_NICKNAME = 2
ERROR_POKEMON_NOT_FOUND = 3
ERROR_POKEMON_IS_EGG = 4
Python demo: tejado
Python demo: tejado