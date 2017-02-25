Pokemon GO api node.js library, still WIP, we have a dev channel on discord: https://discord.gg/W9CZTgn (is for dev only don't ask for support here)

Check 'example.js' for examples

Installation & Usage:

npm install pokemon-go-node-api

var Pokeio = require ( 'pokemon-go-node-api' )

Check example.js for the result showed in the demo or check the documentation below.

Initializes Pokeio with either pokemon trainer club credentials or google account. Accepts locations by name or coordinates

Parameters

username {String} Your pokemon trainer club or google username

Your pokemon trainer club or google username password {String} Your pokemon trainer club or google password

Your pokemon trainer club or google password location {Object} location accepts a combination of type = 'name' & name or type = 'coords' & latitude, longitude, altitude type {String} Must be one of ['name', 'coords'] name {String} Address for lookup using the google maps api. coords {Object} latitude {Number} longitude {Number} altitude {Number}

location accepts a combination of type = 'name' & name or type = 'coords' & latitude, longitude, altitude provider {String} Must be one of ['ptc', 'google']

Must be one of ['ptc', 'google'] callback {Function(error)} error {Error}



Will save the access token to the Pokeio internal state.

Parameters

username {String} Your pokemon trainer club username

Your pokemon trainer club username password {String} Your pokemon trainer club password

Your pokemon trainer club password callback {Function(error, token)} error {Error} token {String}



Will save the api endpoint to the Pokeio internal state.

Parameters

callback {Function(error, api_endpoint)} error {Error} api_endpoint {String}



Parameters

callback {Function(error, profile)} error {Error} profile {Object} creation_time {Number} username {String} team {Number} tutorial {Number/Boolean} poke_storage {String} item_storage {String} daily_bonus {Object} NextCollectTimestampMs {Number} NextDefenderBonusCollectTimestampMs {Number} currency {Object} type {String} amount {Number}



Reads current latitude and longitude and returns a human readable address using the google maps api.

Parameters

callback {Function(error, formatted_address)} error {Error} formatted_address {String}



Returns

coordinates {Object} latitude {Number} longitude {Number} altitude {Number}



Will save cooridinates to the Pokeio internal state. Accepts raw coordinates or location name based on the type property.

Parameters

location {Object} type {String} One of ['name', 'coords'] name {String} Address for lookup using the google maps api. coords {object} latitude {Number} longitude {Number} altitude {Number}

callback {Function(error, coordinates)} error {Error} coordinates {Object} latitude {Number} longitude {Number} altitude {Number}



Sets the nickname of a pokemon

Parameters

id {Object] The pokemon id to change

The pokemon id to change name {String} The new nickname

The new nickname callback {Function(error, status)} error {Error} status {Number}



The status can eather of:

UNSET = 0

SUCCESS = 1

ERROR_INVALID_NICKNAME = 2

ERROR_POKEMON_NOT_FOUND = 3

ERROR_POKEMON_IS_EGG = 4

Thanks to:

Python demo: tejado



@Arm4x Feel free to contact me for help or anything else