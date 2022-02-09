Get Pokémon names
The name list is just a JSON file and can be used wherever.
$ npm install pokemon
const pokemon = require('pokemon');
pokemon.all();
//=> ['Bulbasaur', …]
pokemon.random();
//=> 'Snorlax'
pokemon.getName(147);
//=> 'Dratini'
pokemon.getId('Dratini');
//=> 147
Get all Pokémon names as a
string[].
Type:
string\
Default:
'en'
Language code to retrieve the list of Pokémon for.
pokemon.all();
//=> ['Bulbasaur', …]
pokemon.all('de');
//=> ['Bisasam', …]
Get random Pokémon name.
Type:
string\
Default:
'en'
Language code to retrieve the Pokémon for.
pokemon.random();
//=> 'Vigoroth'
pokemon.random('de');
//=> 'Muntier'
Get Pokémon name from ID.
Type:
number
The ID of a Pokémon, retrieved via
getId().
Type:
string\
Default:
'en'
Language code to retrieve the Pokémon for.
pokemon.getName(100);
//=> 'Voltorb'
pokemon.getName(100, 'de');
//=> 'Voltobal'
Get Pokémon ID from name.
Type:
string
The Pokémon name in the
language locale.
Type:
string\
Default:
'en'
Language code of the localized name.
pokemon.getId('Snorlax');
//=> 143
pokemon.getId('Relaxo', 'de');
//=> 143
pokemon.languages.has('ja');
//=> true
Pokémon names are available for the following languages:
de (German)
en (English)
fr (French)
es (Spanish)
ja (Japanese)
ko (Korean)
ru (Russian)
th (Thai)
zh-Hans (Simplified Chinese)
zh-Hant (Traditional Chinese)
The language codes follow the IETF BCP 47 standard.
A simple and efficient API for a great series, Pokemon. It gets all stats a person could want and is my first choice always.