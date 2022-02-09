pokemon

Get Pokémon names

The name list is just a JSON file and can be used wherever.

Install

npm install pokemon

Usage

const pokemon = require ( 'pokemon' ); pokemon.all(); pokemon.random(); pokemon.getName( 147 ); pokemon.getId( 'Dratini' );

API

Get all Pokémon names as a string[] .

language

Type: string \ Default: 'en'

Language code to retrieve the list of Pokémon for.

pokemon.all(); pokemon.all( 'de' );

Get random Pokémon name.

language

Type: string \ Default: 'en'

Language code to retrieve the Pokémon for.

pokemon.random(); pokemon.random( 'de' );

Get Pokémon name from ID.

id

Type: number

The ID of a Pokémon, retrieved via getId() .

language

Type: string \ Default: 'en'

Language code to retrieve the Pokémon for.

pokemon.getName( 100 ); pokemon.getName( 100 , 'de' );

Get Pokémon ID from name.

name

Type: string

The Pokémon name in the language locale.

language

Type: string \ Default: 'en'

Language code of the localized name.

pokemon.getId( 'Snorlax' ); pokemon.getId( 'Relaxo' , 'de' );

.languages: Set

pokemon.languages.has( 'ja' );

Supported languages

Pokémon names are available for the following languages:

de (German)

(German) en (English)

(English) fr (French)

(French) es (Spanish)

(Spanish) ja (Japanese)

(Japanese) ko (Korean)

(Korean) ru (Russian)

(Russian) th (Thai)

(Thai) zh-Hans (Simplified Chinese)

(Simplified Chinese) zh-Hant (Traditional Chinese)

The language codes follow the IETF BCP 47 standard.

Related