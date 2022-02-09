openbase logo
pok

pokemon

by Sindre Sorhus
2.3.0 (see all)

Get Pokémon names

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

550

GitHub Stars

388

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
ItsHypixel

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

pokemon

Get Pokémon names

The name list is just a JSON file and can be used wherever.

Install

$ npm install pokemon

Usage

const pokemon = require('pokemon');

pokemon.all();
//=> ['Bulbasaur', …]

pokemon.random();
//=> 'Snorlax'

pokemon.getName(147);
//=> 'Dratini'

pokemon.getId('Dratini');
//=> 147

API

.all(language?)

Get all Pokémon names as a string[].

language

Type: string\ Default: 'en'

Language code to retrieve the list of Pokémon for.

pokemon.all();
//=> ['Bulbasaur', …]
pokemon.all('de');
//=> ['Bisasam', …]

.random(language?)

Get random Pokémon name.

language

Type: string\ Default: 'en'

Language code to retrieve the Pokémon for.

pokemon.random();
//=> 'Vigoroth'
pokemon.random('de');
//=> 'Muntier'

.getName(id, language?)

Get Pokémon name from ID.

id

Type: number

The ID of a Pokémon, retrieved via getId().

language

Type: string\ Default: 'en'

Language code to retrieve the Pokémon for.

pokemon.getName(100);
//=> 'Voltorb'
pokemon.getName(100, 'de');
//=> 'Voltobal'

.getId(name, language?)

Get Pokémon ID from name.

name

Type: string

The Pokémon name in the language locale.

language

Type: string\ Default: 'en'

Language code of the localized name.

pokemon.getId('Snorlax');
//=> 143
pokemon.getId('Relaxo', 'de');
//=> 143

.languages: Set

pokemon.languages.has('ja');
//=> true

Supported languages

Pokémon names are available for the following languages:

  • de (German)
  • en (English)
  • fr (French)
  • es (Spanish)
  • ja (Japanese)
  • ko (Korean)
  • ru (Russian)
  • th (Thai)
  • zh-Hans (Simplified Chinese)
  • zh-Hant (Traditional Chinese)

The language codes follow the IETF BCP 47 standard.

100
Nooc!Australia, NSW13 Ratings0 Reviews
I'm a very basic coder, learning JavaScript and python and coding discord.js.
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Performant

A simple and efficient API for a great series, Pokemon. It gets all stats a person could want and is my first choice always.

0

