An easy way to use Pokéapi v2 with promises (or callbacks as of v3) in node.js

Install

As of 4.0.0 this package is now pure ESM. Please read this.

npm install pokedex-promise-v2 --save

yarn add pokedex-promise-v2

pnpm i pokedex-promise-v2

Usage

import Pokedex from 'pokedex-promise-v2' ; const P = new Pokedex();

NOTE: Any function with the designation "ByName" can also be passed an integer ID. However, the functions with the designation "ById" can only be passed an integer ID. Refer to the pokeapi v2 docs to find out more about how the data is structured.

UPDATE: You can pass an array to each endpoint, it will retrive data for each array element. If you scroll down, you will find an example.

Example requests

( async () => { try { const golduckSpecies = await P.getPokemonSpeciesByName( "golduck" ) const frenchName = golduckSpecies.names.filter( pokeAPIName => pokeAPIName.language.name === 'fr' )[ 0 ].name console .log(frenchName) } catch (error) { throw error } })() P.getPokemonByName([ 'eevee' , 'ditto' ]) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); }); P.getPokemonByName( 34 , (response, error) => { if (!error) { console .log(response); } else { console .log(error) } }); P.getResource([ '/api/v2/pokemon/36' , 'api/v2/berry/8' , 'https://pokeapi.co/api/v2/ability/9/' ]) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); });

Configuration

Pass an Object to Pokedex in order to configure it. Available options: protocol , hostName , versionPath , cacheLimit in ms, timeout in ms. Any option is optional 😄. If no Object is passed, the Pokedex will be initialized to grab data from pokeapi.co using http with 20 seconds timeout and caching resources for 11 days. HTTPS is the default protocol.

import Pokedex from 'pokedex-promise-v2' ; const options = { protocol : 'https' , hostName : 'localhost:443' , versionPath : '/api/v2/' , cacheLimit : 100 * 1000 , timeout : 5 * 1000 } const P = new Pokedex(options);

Endpoints

Berries

Use getBerryByName to return data about a specific berry.

P.getBerryByName( 'cheri' ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getBerryFirmnessByName to return data about the firmness of a specific berry.

P.getBerryFirmnessByName( 'very-soft' ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getBerryFlavorByName to return data about the flavor of a specific berry.

P.getBerryFlavorByName( 'spicy' ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Array as a parameter example. It can be a mixed array. This method fetches data asynchronously. So it is quite fast 😄

P.getBerryByName([ 'cheri' , 'chesto' , 5 ]) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); })

Contests

Use getContestTypeByName to return data about the effects of moves when used in contests.

P.getContestTypeByName( 'cool' ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getContestEffectById to return data about the effects of moves when used in contests.

P.getContestTypeByName( 1 ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getSuperContestEffectById to return data about the effects of moves when used in super contests.

P.getSuperContestTypeById( 1 ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Encounters

Use getEncounterMethodByName to return data about the conditions in which a trainer may encounter a pokemon in the wild.

P.getEncounterMethodByName( "walk" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getEncounterConditionByName to return data that affects which pokemon might appear in the wild.

P.getEncounterConditionByName( "swarm" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getEncounterConditionValueByName to return data the various states that an encounter condition can have.

P.getEncounterConditionValueByName( "swarm-yes" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Evolution

Use getEvolutionChainById to return data evolution chains.

P.getEvolutionChainById( 1 ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getEvolutionTriggerByName to return data about triggers which cause pokemon to evolve.

P.getEvolutionTriggerByName( "level-up" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Games

Use getGenerationByName to return data about the different generations of pokemon games.

P.getGenerationByName( "generation-i" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getPokedexByName to return data about specific types of pokedexes.

P.getPokedexByName( "kanto" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getVersionByName to return data about specific versions of pokemon games.

P.getVersionByName( "red" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getVersionGroupByName to return data about specific version groups of pokemon games.

P.getVersionGroupByName( "red-blue" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Items

Use getItemByName to return data about specific items.

P.getItemByName( "master-ball" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getItemAttributeByName to return data about specific item attribute.

P.getItemAttributeByName( "countable" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getItemCategoryByName to return data about specific item category.

P.getItemCategoryByName( "stat-boosts" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getItemFlingEffectByName to return data about specific item fling effect.

P.getItemFlingEffectByName( "badly-poison" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getItemPocketByName to return data about specific pockets in a players bag.

P.getItemPocketByName( "misc" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Machines

Use getMachineById to return data about specific machine.

P.getMachineById( 2 ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Moves

Use getMoveByName to return data about specific pokemon move.

P.getMoveByName( "pound" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getMoveAilmentByName to return data about specific pokemon move ailment.

P.getMoveAilmentByName( "paralysis" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getMoveBattleStyleByName to return data about specific pokemon move battle style.

P.getMoveBattleStyleByName( "attack" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getMoveCategoryByName to return data about specific pokemon move category.

P.getMoveCategoryByName( "ailment" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getMoveDamageClassByName to return data about specific pokemon damage class.

P.getMoveDamageClassByName( "status" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getMoveLearnMethodByName to return data about specific pokemon learn method.

P.getMoveLearnMethodByName( "level-up" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getMoveTargetByName to return data about specific pokemon move target.

P.getMoveTargetByName( "specific-move" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Locations

Use getLocationByName to return data about specific pokemon location.

P.getLocationByName( "sinnoh" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getLocationAreaByName to return data about specific pokemon location area.

P.getLocationAreaByName( "canalave-city-area" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getPalParkAreaByName to return data about specific pokemon pal park area.

P.getPalParkAreaByName( "forest" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getRegionByName to return data about specific pokemon region.

P.getRegionByName( "kanto" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Pokemon

Use getAbilityByName to return data about specific pokemon ability.

P.getAbilityByName( "stench" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getCharacteristicById to return data about specific pokemon characteristic.

P.getCharacteristicById( 1 ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getEggGroupByName to return data about specific pokemon egg group.

P.getEggGroupByName( "monster" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getGenderByName to return data about specific pokemon gender.

P.getGenderByName( "female" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getGrowthRateByName to return data about specific pokemon growth rate.

P.getGrowthRateByName( "slow" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getNatureByName to return data about specific pokemon nature.

P.getNatureByName( "bold" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getPokeathlonStatByName to return data about specific pokeathon stat.

P.getPokeathlonStatByName( "speed" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getPokemonByName to return data about specific pokemon.

P.getPokemonByName( "butterfree" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getPokemonColorByName to return data about specific pokemon color.

P.getPokemonColorByName( "black" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getPokemonFormByName to return data about specific pokemon form.

P.getPokemonFormByName( "wormadam-plant" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getPokemonHabitatByName to return data about specific pokemon habitat.

P.getPokemonHabitatByName( "grottes" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getPokemonShapeByName to return data about specific pokemon shape.

P.getPokemonShapeByName( "ball" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getPokemonSpeciesByName to return data about specific pokemon species.

P.getPokemonSpeciesByName( "wormadam" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getStatByName to return data about specific pokemon stat.

P.getStatByName( "attack" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Use getTypeByName to return data about specific pokemon type.

P.getTypeByName( "ground" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Utility

Use getLanguageByName to return data about specific pokemon language.

P.getLanguageByName( "ja" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'There was an ERROR: ' , error); });

Custom URLs and paths

Use resource to return data about any URL or path.

P.getResource([ '/api/v2/pokemon/36' , 'api/v2/berry/8' , 'https://pokeapi.co/api/v2/ability/9/' ]) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }); P.getResource( 'api/v2/berry/5' ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); });

Root Endpoints

For each root endpoint we provide a method to get all the items contained by that endpoint. By default the method will return every item in the endpoint. If you want you can configure its offset and limit.

offset is where to start. The first item that you will get. Default 0

is where to start. The first item that you will get. Default limit is how many items you want to list. Default 100000

TIP: Do not pass any config Object to your call, since you will get every item and everything will be cached to your RAM.

This call will get the list of pokemon between ID 34 and ID 44

const interval = { limit : 10 , offset : 34 } P.getPokemonsList(interval) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); })

This is what you will get:

{ "count" : 811 , "next" : "https://pokeapi.co:443/api/v2/pokemon/?limit=11&offset=44" , "previous" : "https://pokeapi.co:443/api/v2/pokemon/?limit=11&offset=22" , "results" : [ { "url" : "https://pokeapi.co:443/api/v2/pokemon/34/" , "name" : "nidoking" }, { "url" : "https://pokeapi.co:443/api/v2/pokemon/35/" , "name" : "clefairy" }, { "url" : "..." , "name" : "..." }, { "url" : "https://pokeapi.co:443/api/v2/pokemon/44/" , "name" : "gloom" } ] }

List of supported root endpoints

.getEndpointsList()

.getBerriesList()

.getBerriesFirmnessList()

.getBerriesFlavorsList()

.getContestTypesList()

.getContestEffectsList()

.getSuperContestEffectsList()

.getEncounterMethodsList()

.getEncounterConditionsList()

.getEncounterConditionValuesList()

.getEvolutionChainsList()

.getEvolutionTriggersList()

.getGenerationsList()

.getPokedexList()

.getVersionsList()

.getVersionGroupsList()

.getItemsList()

.getItemAttributesList()

.getItemCategoriesList()

.getItemFlingEffectsList()

.getItemPocketsList()

.getMachinesList()

.getMovesList()

.getMoveAilmentsList()

.getMoveBattleStylesList()

.getMoveCategoriesList()

.getMoveDamageClassesList()

.getMoveLearnMethodsList()

.getMoveTargetByName()

.getLocationsList()

.getLocationAreasList()

.getPalParkAreasList()

.getRegionsList()

.getAbilitiesList()

.getCharacteristicsList()

.getEggGroupsList()

.getGendersList()

.getGrowthRatesList()

.getNaturesList()

.getPokeathlonStatsList()

.getPokemonsList()

.getPokemonColorsList()

.getPokemonFormsList()

.getPokemonHabitatsList()

.getPokemonShapesList()

.getPokemonSpeciesList()

.getStatsList()

.getTypesList()

.getLanguagesList()

Development

A linux environment is preferred. bash , sed , find and required.