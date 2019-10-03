Pokédex API Library Wrapper

A wrapper library for the Pokédex API. Get all your Pokémon Needs in one place.

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry.

Before installing, download and install Node.js. We recommend installing the latest LTS version of Node.js.

Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install pokedex-api --save

Get Started

Read the Wiki to see the available classes and methods (with examples) and know how to use them.

Pokédex API

Contributors

The developer of the Pokédex API and this wrapper library is k3rn31p4nic

List of all contributors

Donate

If want to support the development of this project to keep this alive forever, you can send donations to the developers.

Your donations will ensure the development of this project and I'll make sure this project stays active forever. You can donate via PayPal:

License

GPL-3.0