pokedex-api

by PokeDevs
1.1.2 (see all)

A Node.js wrapper library for the Pokédex API.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme


PokeDevs


PokeDevs Discord server NPM version NPM downloads Dependencies Known Vulnerabilities LICENSE PayPal

Pokédex API Library Wrapper

A wrapper library for the Pokédex API. Get all your Pokémon Needs in one place.

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry.

Before installing, download and install Node.js. We recommend installing the latest LTS version of Node.js.

Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install pokedex-api --save

Get Started

Read the Wiki to see the available classes and methods (with examples) and know how to use them.

Pokédex API

Contributors

The developer of the Pokédex API and this wrapper library is k3rn31p4nic

List of all contributors

If want to support the development of this project to keep this alive forever, you can send donations to the developers.
Your donations will ensure the development of this project and I'll make sure this project stays active forever. You can donate via PayPal:

Donate via PayPal

License

GPL-3.0

If you liked this project you can ⭐ Star it on GitHub to show your love.

