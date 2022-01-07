Maintainer: Naramsim
A PokeAPI wrapper intended for browsers only. Comes fully asynchronous (with localForage) and built-in cache. Offers also Image Caching through the inclusion of a Service Worker. For a Node (server-side) wrapper see: pokedex-promise-v2
npm install pokeapi-js-wrapper --save
<script src="https://unpkg.com/pokeapi-js-wrapper/dist/index.js"></script>
const Pokedex = require("pokeapi-js-wrapper")
const P = new Pokedex.Pokedex()
<script>
const P = new Pokedex.Pokedex()
</script>
// with await, be sure to be in an async function (and in a try/catch)
(async () => {
const golduck = await P.getPokemonByName("golduck")
console.log(golduck)
})()
// or with Promises
P.getPokemonByName("eevee")
.then(function(response) {
console.log(response)
})
P.resource([
"/api/v2/pokemon/36",
"api/v2/berry/8",
"https://pokeapi.co/api/v2/ability/9/",
]).then( response => {
console.log(response)
})
Pass an Object to
Pokedex() in order to configure it. Available options:
protocol,
hostName,
versionPath,
cache,
timeout(ms), and
cacheImages.
Any option is optional 😄. All the default values can be found here
const Pokedex = require("pokeapi-js-wrapper")
const customOptions = {
protocol: "https",
hostName: "localhost:443",
versionPath: "/api/v2/",
cache: true,
timeout: 5 * 1000, // 5s
cacheImages: true
}
const P = new Pokedex.Pokedex(customOptions)
Pokeapi.co serves its Pokemon images through Github. For example, the front default DreamWorld image of Pikachu is found at this URL:
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/PokeAPI/sprites/master/sprites/pokemon/other/dream-world/25.svg.
pokeapi-js-wrapper enables browsers to cache all these images by:
cacheImages
In this way when
pokeapi-js-wrapper's
Pokedex is created it will install and start the Service Worker you are serving at the root of your server. The Service Worker will intercept all the calls your HTML/CSS/JS are making to get PokeAPI's images and will cache them.
It's fundamental that you download the Service Worker we provide(Right Click + Save As) and you serve it from the root of your project/server. Service Workers in fact cannot be installed from a domain different than yours.
A basic example is hosted here.
pokeapi-js-wrapper can be tested using two strategies. One is with Node, since this package works with Node (although not recommended), and the other with a browser.
npm test
Or open
/test/test.html in your browser. A live version can be found at
gh-pages
All the endpoints and the functions to access PokeAPI's endpoints are listed in the long table below. Each function
.ByName(name) accepts names and ids. The only 5 functions
.ById(id) only accept ids. You can also pass an array to each function, it will retrieve the data for each element asynchronously.
P.getPokemonByName("eevee").then(function(response) {
console.log(response)
})
P.getPokemonSpeciesByName(25).then(function(response) {
console.log(response)
})
P.getBerryByName(["cheri", "chesto", 5]).then(function(response) {
// `response` will be an Array containing 3 Objects
// response.forEach((item) => {console.log(item.size)}) // 80,50,20
console.log(response)
})
P.getMachineById(3).then(function(response) {
console.log(response)
})
|Function
|Mapped PokeAPI endpoint
|Documentation
getBerryByName(name)
|/berry/:name
|Documentation
getBerryFirmnessByName(name)
|/berry-firmness/:name
|Documentation
getBerryFlavorByName(name)
|/berry-flavor/:name
|Documentation
getContestTypeByName(name)
|/contest-type/:name
|Documentation
getContestEffectById(id)
|/contest-effect/:id
|Documentation
getSuperContestEffectById(id)
|/super-contest-effect/:id
|Documentation
getEncounterMethodByName(name)
|/encounter-method/:name
|Documentation
getEncounterConditionByName(name)
|/encounter-condition/:name
|Documentation
getEncounterConditionValueByName(name)
|/encounter-condition-value/:nam/
|Documentation
getEvolutionChainById(id)
|/evolution-chain/:id
|Documentation
getEvolutionTriggerByName(name)
|/evolution-trigger/:name
|Documentation
getGenerationByName(name)
|/generation/:name
|Documentation
getPokedexByName(name)
|/pokedex/:name
|Documentation
getVersionByName(name)
|/version/:name
|Documentation
getVersionGroupByName(name)
|/version-group/:name
|Documentation
getItemByName(name)
|/item/:name
|Documentation
getItemAttributeByName(name)
|/item-attribute/:name
|Documentation
getItemCategoryByName(name)
|/item-category/:name
|Documentation
getItemFlingEffectByName(name)
|/item-fling-effect/:name
|Documentation
getItemPocketByName(name)
|/item-pocket/:name
|Documentation
getMachineById(id)
|/machine/:id
|Documentation
getMoveByName(name)
|/move/:name
|Documentation
getMoveAilmentByName(name)
|/move-ailment/:name
|Documentation
getMoveBattleStyleByName(name)
|/move-battle-style/:name
|Documentation
getMoveCategoryByName(name)
|/move-category/:name
|Documentation
getMoveDamageClassByName(name)
|/move-damage-class/:name
|Documentation
getMoveLearnMethodByName(name)
|/move-learn-method/:name
|Documentation
getMoveTargetByName(name)
|/move-target/:name
|Documentation
getLocationByName(name)
|/location/:name
|Documentation
getLocationAreaByName(name)
|/location-area/:name
|Documentation
getPalParkAreaByName(name)
|/pal-park-area/:name
|Documentation
getRegionByName(name)
|/region/:name
|Documentation
getAbilityByName(name)
|/ability/:name
|Documentation
getCharacteristicById(id)
|/characteristic/:id
|Documentation
getEggGroupByName(name)
|/egg-group/:name
|Documentation
getGenderByName(name)
|/gender/:name
|Documentation
getGrowthRateByName(name)
|/growth-rate/:name
|Documentation
getNatureByName(name)
|/nature/:name
|Documentation
getPokeathlonStatByName(name)
|/pokeathlon-stat/:name
|Documentation
getPokemonByName(name)
|/pokemon/:name
|Documentation
getPokemonEncounterAreasByName(name)
|/pokemon/:name/encounters
|Documentation
getPokemonColorByName(name)
|/pokemon-color/:name
|Documentation
getPokemonFormByName(name)
|/pokemon-form/:name
|Documentation
getPokemonHabitatByName(name)
|/pokemon-habitat/:name
|Documentation
getPokemonShapeByName(name)
|/pokemon-shape/:name
|Documentation
getPokemonSpeciesByName(name)
|/pokemon-species/:name
|Documentation
getStatByName(name)
|/stat/:name
|Documentation
getTypeByName(name)
|/type/:name
|Documentation
getLanguageByName(name)
|/language/:name
|Documentation
For each PokeAPI's root endpoint we provide a method to get all the items served by that endpoint. By default the method will return every item in the endpoint. If needed an offset and a limit can be configured.
offset is where to start. The first item that you will get. Default
0
limit is how many items you want to list. Default
100000
TIP: Do not pass any config Object to your call, since you will get every item and everything will be cached
The following snippet will get the list of Pokémon between ID 34 and ID 44
const interval = {
offset: 34,
limit: 10,
}
P.getPokemonsList(interval).then(function(response) {
console.log(response)
})
|Function
|Mapped PokeAPI endpoint
getEndpointsList()
|/
getBerriesList()
|/berry
getBerriesFirmnesssList()
|/berry-firmness
getBerriesFlavorsList()
|/berry-flavor
getContestTypesList()
|/contest-type
getContestEffectsList()
|/contest-effect
getSuperContestEffectsList()
|/super-contest-effect
getEncounterMethodsList()
|/encounter-method
getEncounterConditionsList()
|/encounter-condition
getEncounterConditionValuesList()
|/encounter-condition-value
getEvolutionChainsList()
|/evolution-chain
getEvolutionTriggersList()
|/evolution-trigger
getGenerationsList()
|/generation
getPokedexsList()
|/pokedex
getVersionsList()
|/version
getVersionGroupsList()
|/version-group
getItemsList()
|/item
getItemAttributesList()
|/item-attribute
getItemCategoriesList()
|/item-category
getItemFlingEffectsList()
|/item-fling-effect
getItemPocketsList()
|/item-pocket
getMachinesList()
|/machine
getMovesList()
|/move
getMoveAilmentsList()
|/move-ailment
getMoveBattleStylesList()
|/move-battle-style
getMoveCategoriesList()
|/move-category
getMoveDamageClassesList()
|/move-damage-class
getMoveLearnMethodsList()
|/move-learn-method
getMoveTargetsList()
|/move-target
getLocationsList()
|/location
getLocationAreasList()
|/location-area
getPalParkAreasList()
|/pal-park-area
getRegionsList()
|/region
getAbilitiesList()
|/ability
getCharacteristicsList()
|/characteristic
getEggGroupsList()
|/egg-group
getGendersList()
|/gender
getGrowthRatesList()
|/growth-rate
getNaturesList()
|/nature
getPokeathlonStatsList()
|/pokeathlon-stat
getPokemonsList()
|/pokemon
getPokemonColorsList()
|/pokemon-color
getPokemonFormsList()
|/pokemon-form
getPokemonHabitatsList()
|/pokemon-habitat
getPokemonShapesList()
|/pokemon-shape
getPokemonSpeciesList()
|/pokemon-species
getStatsList()
|/stat
getTypesList()
|/type
getLanguagesList()
|/language
Use
.resource() to query any URL or path. Also this function accepts both single values and Arrays.
P.resource([
"/api/v2/pokemon/36",
"api/v2/berry/8",
"https://pokeapi.co/api/v2/ability/9/",
]).then(function(response) {
console.log(response)
})
P.resource("api/v2/berry/5").then(function(response) {
console.log(response)
})
In order to target this browser you must load a
Promise polyfill before
pokeapi-js-wrapper. You can choose one of your choice, we recommend jakearchibald/es6-promise or stefanpenner/es6-promise