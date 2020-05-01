This package calculate the points on a SVG Path with a certain tolerance. It can also simplify the shape to use fewer points. This can really usefule when estimating lines/polygons for paths in WebGL or for Hit/Cosllision detections.

This package essentially combines packages path-data-parser and points-on-curve

Install

From npm

npm install --save points- on -path

The package is distributed as an ES6 module.

Usage

pointsOnPath(path: string, tolerance?: number, distance?: number): PathPoints

Pass in a SVG path string and get back a PathPoints object. A PathPoints gives you a list of points (each being a an array of 2 numbers [x, y] ), and a flag telling you if the path is actually composed of multiple disconnected paths.

PathPoints { points : Point[]; continuous: boolean; }

Take this path for example:

and estimate the points on the path

import { pointsOnPath } from 'points-on-path' ; const points = pointsOnPath( 'M240,100c50,0,0,125,50,100s0,-125,50,-150s175,50,50,100s-175,50,-300,0s0,-125,50,-100s0,125,50,150s0,-100,50,-100' );

The method also accepts two optional values tolerance and distance . These are described by points-on-curve; to estimate more tolerant and fewer points.

License

MIT License