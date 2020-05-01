openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pop

points-on-path

by Preet
0.2.1 (see all)

Estimate point on a SVG path

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

points-on-path

This package calculate the points on a SVG Path with a certain tolerance. It can also simplify the shape to use fewer points. This can really usefule when estimating lines/polygons for paths in WebGL or for Hit/Cosllision detections.

This package essentially combines packages path-data-parser and points-on-curve

Install

From npm

npm install --save points-on-path

The package is distributed as an ES6 module.

Usage

pointsOnPath(path: string, tolerance?: number, distance?: number): PathPoints

Pass in a SVG path string and get back a PathPoints object. A PathPoints gives you a list of points (each being a an array of 2 numbers [x, y]), and a flag telling you if the path is actually composed of multiple disconnected paths. 

PathPoints {
  points: Point[];
  continuous: boolean;
}

Take this path for example:

points on path

and estimate the points on the path

import { pointsOnPath } from 'points-on-path';

const points = pointsOnPath('M240,100c50,0,0,125,50,100s0,-125,50,-150s175,50,50,100s-175,50,-300,0s0,-125,50,-100s0,125,50,150s0,-100,50,-100');
// plotPoints(points);

points on path

The method also accepts two optional values tolerance and distance. These are described by points-on-curve; to estimate more tolerant and fewer points.

points on path

points on path

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial