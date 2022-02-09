This package calculate the points on a curve with a certain tolerance. It can also simplify the shape to use fewer points. This can really be useful when estimating lines/polygons for curves in WebGL or for Hit/Collision detections.

Install

From npm

npm install --save points- on -curve

The package is distributed as an ES6 module.

API

You pass in the points representing a bezier curve. Each point is an array of two numbers e.g. [100, 123] .

The points can also be a set of continuous curves where the last poing on the Nth curve acts as the first point of the next.

import { pointsOnBezierCurves } from 'points-on-curve' ; const curve = [[ 70 , 240 ],[ 145 , 60 ],[ 275 , 90 ],[ 300 , 230 ]]; const points = pointsOnBezierCurves(curve);

Same can be rendered with more tolerance (default value is 0.15):

const points = pointsOnBezierCurves(curve, 0.7 );

Note that this method does not accept the number of points to render, but takes in a tolerance level which allows for better distribution of points.

The value of tolerance can be between 0 and 1. It is used to decide how many points are needed in a section of the curve. The algorithm determined the flatness of a section of the curve and compares it to the tolerance level, if less flat, the segment gets further divided into 2 segments.

Simplifying path

Based on the tolerance alone, this algorithm nicely provides enough points to represent a curve. It does not, however, efficiently get rid of unneeded points. The second optional argument in function, distance helps with that. If a distance value is provided, the method uses the Ramer–Douglas–Peucker algorithm to reduce the points.

const points = pointsOnBezierCurves(curve, 0.2 , 0.15 );

Following are the points generated with distance values of 0.15 , 0.75 , 1.5 , and 3.0

Sometimes it's hard to think of shape as a set of cubic bezier curves, each curve with 2 controls points. It is simple to just think of them as a curve passing through a set of points.

This method turns those set of points to a set of points representing bezier curves.

import { curveToBezier } from 'points-on-curve/lib/curve-to-bezier.js' ; const curvePoints = [ [ 20 , 240 ], [ 95 , 69 ], [ 225 , 90 ], [ 250 , 180 ], [ 290 , 220 ], [ 380 , 80 ], ]; const bcurve = curveToBezier(curvePoints);

Now that we have bezier points, these could be passed to pointsOnBezierCurves function to get the points on the curve

License

MIT License