Points

A specification for storing shape data in Javascript. Includes functions for adding, removing, reordering, converting and manipulating points.

If working with SVG you might find it well paired with svg-points.

If you are looking to convert a SVG DOM node directly to points, then check out the frameShape function of Wilderness DOM node.

4.0kb gzipped.

Example shape

const shape = [ { x : 50 , y : 30 , moveTo : true }, { x : 50 , y : 70 , curve : { type : 'arc' , rx : 20 , ry : 20 , sweepFlag : 1 } }, { x : 50 , y : 30 , curve : { type : 'arc' , rx : 20 , ry : 20 , sweepFlag : 1 } } ]

Functions

add() – add additional points to a shape

– add additional points to a shape boundingBox() – get a shape's bounding box and center coordinates

– get a shape's bounding box and center coordinates cubify() – convert shape's curves to cubic beziers

– convert shape's curves to cubic beziers length() – get a shape's length

– get a shape's length moveIndex() – change the starting point of a shape

– change the starting point of a shape offset() – offset a shape

– offset a shape position() – find the coordinates and angle at a specific point of a shape

– find the coordinates and angle at a specific point of a shape remove() – remove unrequired points of a shape

– remove unrequired points of a shape reverse() – reverse the order of points of a shape

– reverse the order of points of a shape rotate() – rotate a shape

– rotate a shape scale() – scale a shape

Specification

A shape is an array of 2 or more point objects.

A line should be drawn between each point in a shape.

Adding a moveTo property to a point indicates that a line should not be drawn to that point from the previous.

The first point in a shape must include the moveTo property.

Point types

Each point is somewhere on an x , y plane. Therefore, at the very least each point object requires x and y properties. Values should be numeric.

Basic

{ x : 10 , y : 25 }

Arc

{ x : 80 , y : 35 , curve : { type : 'arc' , rx : 2 , ry : 2 , xAxisRotation : 45 , sweepFlag : 1 , largeArcFlag : 1 } }

The curve properties xAxisRotation , sweepFlag and largeArcFlag are all optional and if missing are assumed to be 0 .

Quadratic bezier

{ x : 100 , y : 200 , curve : { type : 'quadratic' , x1 : 50 , y1 : 200 } }

Cubic bezier

{ x : 5 , y : 10 , curve : { type : 'cubic' , x1 : 2 , y1 : 0 , x2 : 3 , y2 : 10 } }

Installation

npm install points

Function usage

add

import { add } from 'points' const newShape = add(shape, 25 )

Takes an existing shape array as the first argument, and the total number of desired points as the second argument. Adds points without changing the shape and returns a new shape array.

boundingBox

import { boundingBox } from 'points' const { top, right, bottom, left, center } = boundingBox(shape)

Takes an existing shape array, or an array of shape arrays, as the only argument and returns an object of bounding coordinates including a center property containing the x , y values.

cubify

import { cubify } from 'points' const newShape = cubify(shape)

Takes an existing shape array as the only argument, or an array of shape arrays, and converts any arc or quadratic bezier points to cubic bezier points.

Returns a new shape array or an array of shape arrays, depending on input.

length

import { length } from 'points' const value = length(shape, 1 )

Takes an existing shape array as the first argument. The optional second argument takes a number above 0 but below 180. This second argument is the accuracy (in degrees) used to calculate when a curve is straight enough to be considered a straight line. Returns the length of the shape.

moveIndex

import { moveIndex } from 'points' ; const newShape = moveIndex(shape, 3 );

Takes an existing shape array as the first argument, and the desired number of points to shift the index as the second argument (this can be a negative integer too). Returns a new shape array.

offset

import { offset } from 'points' const newShape = offset(shape, 10 , 20 )

Takes an existing shape array, or an array of shape arrays, as the first argument, the horizontal offset as the second argument, and the vertical offset as the third argument.

Returns a new shape array or an array of shape arrays, depending on input.

position

import { position } from 'points' const { angle, x, y } = position(shape, 0.5 , 1 )

Takes an existing shape array as the first argument, and an interval (a number from 0 to 1) as the second argument. The optional third argument takes a number above 0 but below 180. This third argument is the accuracy (in degrees) used to calculate when a curve is straight enough to be considered a straight line. Returns an object that includes the x and y coordinates at the interval of the shape, and the angle of that point with the vertical.

remove

import { remove } from 'points' const newShape = remove(shape)

Takes an existing shape array, or an array of shape arrays, as the only argument, and removes any points that do not affect the shape.

Returns a new shape array or an array of shape arrays, depending on input.

reverse

import { reverse } from 'points' const newShape = reverse(shape)

Takes an existing shape array, or an array of shape arrays, as the only argument, and reverses the order of the points.

Returns a new shape array or an array of shape arrays, depending on input.

rotate

import { rotate } from 'points' const newShape = rotate(shape, 45 )

Takes an existing shape array, or an array of shape arrays, as the first argument. Takes the clockwise angle of rotation as the second argument.

Returns a new shape array or an array of shape arrays, depending on input.

scale

import { scale } from 'points' const newShape = scale(shape, 0.5 , 'topLeft' )

Takes an existing shape array, or an array of shape arrays, as the first argument. Takes the scale factor as the second argument and an anchor point as the third argument.

The anchor point can take any of the following strings:

center (default)

topLeft

topRight

bottomRight

bottomLeft

Returns a new shape array or an array of shape arrays, depending on input.

CommonJS

This is how you get to the good stuff if you're using require .

const Points = require ( 'points' ) const add = Points.add const boundingBox = Points.boundingBox const cubify = Points.cubify const moveIndex = Points.moveIndex const offset = Points.offset const position = Points.position const remove = Points.remove const reverse = Points.reverse const scale = Points.scale

UMD

And if you just want to smash in a Javascript file you're also covered. Drop this in place ...

https://unpkg.com/points/dist/points.min.js

Then access it on the Points global variable.

const add = Points.add const boundingBox = Points.boundingBox const cubify = Points.cubify const moveIndex = Points.moveIndex const offset = Points.offset const position = Points.position const remove = Points.remove const reverse = Points.reverse const scale = Points.scale

Help make this better

Issues and pull requests gratefully received!

I'm also on twitter @colinmeinke.

Thanks 🌟

License

ISC.