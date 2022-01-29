Templates rendering plugin support for Fastify.
point-of-view decorates the reply interface with the
view method for managing view engines, which can be used to render templates responses.
Currently supports the following templates engines:
In
production mode,
point-of-view will heavily cache the templates file and functions, while in
development will reload every time the template file and function.
Note that at least Fastify
v2.0.0 is needed.
Note:
ejs-mate support has been dropped.
Note:
marko support has been dropped. Please use
@marko/fastify instead.
npm install point-of-view --save
fastify.register is used to register point-of-view. By default, It will decorate the
reply object with a
view method that takes at least two arguments:
This example will render the template and provide a variable
text to be used inside the template:
const fastify = require("fastify")();
fastify.register(require("point-of-view"), {
engine: {
ejs: require("ejs"),
},
});
fastify.get("/", (req, reply) => {
reply.view("/templates/index.ejs", { text: "text" });
});
fastify.listen(3000, (err) => {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(`server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port}`);
});
If your handler function is asynchronous, make sure to return the result - otherwise this will result in an
FST_ERR_PROMISE_NOT_FULFILLED error:
// This is an async function
fastify.get("/", async (req, reply) => {
// We are awaiting a functioon result
const t = await something();
// Note the return statement
return reply.view("/templates/index.ejs", { text: "text" });
});
fastify.register(<engine>, <options>) accepts an options object.
engine: The template engine object - pass in the return value of
require('<engine>'). This option is mandatory.
layout: Point-of-view supports layouts for EJS, Handlebars, Eta and doT. This option lets you specify a global layout file to be used when rendering your templates. Settings like
root or
viewExt apply as for any other template file. Example:
./templates/layouts/main.hbs
propertyName: The property that should be used to decorate
reply and
fastify - E.g.
reply.view() and
fastify.view() where
"view" is the property name. Default:
"view".
root: The root path of your templates folder. The template name or path passed to the render function will be resolved relative to this path. Default:
"./".
includeViewExtension: Setting this to
true will automatically append the default extension for the used template engine if ommited from the template name . So instead of
template.hbs, just
template can be used. Default:
false.
viewExt: Let's you override the default extension for a given template engine. This has precedence over
includeViewExtension and will lead to the same behavior, just with a custom extension. Default
"". Example:
"handlebars".
defaultContext: The template variables defined here will be available to all views. Variables provided on render have precendence and will override this if they have the same name. Default:
{}. Example:
{ siteName: "MyAwesomeSite" }.
Example:
fastify.register(require("point-of-view"), {
engine: {
handlebars: require("handlebars"),
},
root: path.join(__dirname, "views"), // Points to `./views` relative to the current file
layout: "./templates/template", // Sets the layout to use to `./views/templates/layout.handlebars` relative to the current file.
viewExt: "handlebars", // Sets the default extension to `.handlebars`
propertyName: "render", // The template can now be rendered via `reply.render()` and `fastify.render()`
defaultContext: {
dev: process.env.NODE_ENV === "development", // Inside your templates, `dev` will be `true` if the expression evaluates to true
},
options: {}, // No options passed to handlebars
});
The
fastify object is decorated the same way as
reply and allows you to just render a view into a variable instead of sending the result back to the browser:
// Promise based, using async/await
const html = await fastify.view("/templates/index.ejs", { text: "text" });
// Callback based
fastify.view("/templates/index.ejs", { text: "text" }, (err, html) => {
// Handle error
// Do something with `html`
});
Registering multiple engines with different configurations is supported. They are dinguished via their
propertyName:
fastify.register(require("point-of-view"), {
engine: { ejs: ejs },
layout: "./templates/layout-mobile.ejs",
propertyName: "mobile",
});
fastify.register(require("point-of-view"), {
engine: { ejs: ejs },
layout: "./templates/layout-desktop.ejs",
propertyName: "desktop",
});
fastify.get("/mobile", (req, reply) => {
// Render using the `mobile` render function
return reply.mobile("/templates/index.ejs", { text: "text" });
});
fastify.get("/desktop", (req, reply) => {
// Render using the `desktop` render function
return reply.desktop("/templates/index.ejs", { text: "text" });
});
Point-of-view supports layouts for EJS, Handlebars, Eta and doT. These engines also support providing a layout on render.
Please note: Global layouts and provding layouts on render are mutually exclusive. They can not be mixed.
fastify.get('/', (req, reply) => {
reply.view('index-for-layout.ejs', data, { layout: 'layout.html' })
})
Sometimes, several templates should have access to the same request-sceific variables. E.g. when setting the current username.
If you want to provide data, which will be depended on by a request and available in all views, you have to add property
locals to
reply object, like in the example below:
fastify.addHook("preHandler", function (request, reply, done) {
reply.locals = {
text: getTextFromRequest(request), // it will be available in all views
};
done();
});
Properties from
reply.locals will override those from
defaultContext, but not from
data parameter provided to
reply.view(template, data) function.
To utilize
html-minifier in the rendering process, you can add the option
useHtmlMinifier with a reference to
html-minifier,
and the optional
htmlMinifierOptions option is used to specify the
html-minifier options:
// get a reference to html-minifier
const minifier = require('html-minifier')
// optionally defined the html-minifier options
const minifierOpts = {
removeComments: true,
removeCommentsFromCDATA: true,
collapseWhitespace: true,
collapseBooleanAttributes: true,
removeAttributeQuotes: true,
removeEmptyAttributes: true
}
// in template engine options configure the use of html-minifier
options: {
useHtmlMinifier: minifier,
htmlMinifierOptions: minifierOpts
}
To utilize
html-minify-stream in the rendering process with template engines that support streams,
you can add the option
useHtmlMinifyStream with a reference to
html-minify-stream, and the optional
htmlMinifierOptions option is used to specify the options just like
html-minifier:
// get a reference to html-minify-stream
const htmlMinifyStream = require('html-minify-stream')
// optionally defined the html-minifier options that are used by html-minify-stream
const minifierOpts = {
removeComments: true,
removeCommentsFromCDATA: true,
collapseWhitespace: true,
collapseBooleanAttributes: true,
removeAttributeQuotes: true,
removeEmptyAttributes: true
}
// in template engine options configure the use of html-minify-stream
options: {
useHtmlMinifyStream: htmlMinifyStream,
htmlMinifierOptions: minifierOpts
}
To filter some paths from minification, you can add the option
pathsToExcludeHtmlMinifier with list of paths
// get a reference to html-minifier
const minifier = require('html-minifier')
// in options configure the use of html-minifier and set paths to exclude from minification
const options = {
useHtmlMinifier: minifier,
pathsToExcludeHtmlMinifier: ['/test']
}
fastify.register(require("point-of-view"), {
engine: {
ejs: require('ejs')
},
options
});
// This path is excluded from minification
fastify.get("/test", (req, reply) => {
reply.view("./template/index.ejs", { text: "text" });
});
To use partials in mustache you will need to pass the names and paths in the options parameter:
options: {
partials: {
header: 'header.mustache',
footer: 'footer.mustache'
}
}
To use partials in handlebars you will need to pass the names and paths in the options parameter:
options: {
partials: {
header: 'header.hbs',
footer: 'footer.hbs'
}
}
To use layouts in handlebars you will need to pass the
layout parameter:
fastify.register(require("point-of-view"), {
engine: {
handlebars: require("handlebars"),
},
layout: "./templates/layout.hbs",
});
fastify.get("/", (req, reply) => {
reply.view("./templates/index.hbs", { text: "text" });
});
To configure nunjucks environment after initialisation, you can pass callback function to options:
options: {
onConfigure: (env) => {
// do whatever you want on nunjucks env
};
}
To configure liquid you need to pass the engine instance as engine option:
const { Liquid } = require("liquidjs");
const path = require("path");
const engine = new Liquid({
root: path.join(__dirname, "templates"),
extname: ".liquid",
});
fastify.register(require("point-of-view"), {
engine: {
liquid: engine,
},
});
fastify.get("/", (req, reply) => {
reply.view("./templates/index.liquid", { text: "text" });
});
When using doT the plugin compiles all templates when the application starts, this way all
.def files are loaded and
both
.jst and
.dot files are loaded as in-memory functions.
This behaviour is recommended by the doT team here.
To make it possible it is necessary to provide a
root or
templates option with the path to the template directory.
const path = require("path");
fastify.register(require("point-of-view"), {
engine: {
dot: require("dot"),
},
root: "templates",
options: {
destination: "dot-compiled", // path where compiled .jst files are placed (default = 'out')
},
});
fastify.get("/", (req, reply) => {
// this works both for .jst and .dot files
reply.view("index", { text: "text" });
});
To require
point-of-view as a dependency to a fastify-plugin, add the name
point-of-view to the dependencies array in the plugin's opts.
fastify.register(myViewRendererPlugin, {
dependencies: ["point-of-view"],
});
To forcefully clear cache when in production mode, call the
view.clearCache() function.
fastify.view.clearCache();
By default views are served with the mime type 'text/html; charset=utf-8', but you can specify a different value using the type function of reply, or by specifying the desired charset in the property 'charset' in the opts object given to the plugin.
