Determine if an point is inside a polygon

Works with arbitrary polygons (as in: curves!) and is usable in Node.JS as well as in your browser (through Browserify).

What it does

Given an SVG path and a point, it'll tell you whether the point lies within the SVG path.

For instance:

Color Inside red shape (convex)? Inside blue shape (concave)? Red No No Green Yes Yes Blue Yes No Orange No Yes

Usage

Give it a point and a path string:

var pointInSvgPolygon = require ( "point-in-svg-polygon" ); var pathString = "M1,1 C1,1 501,1 501,501 C501,1001 1,1001 1,1001 L1,1 Z" ; var result = pointInSvgPolygon.isInside([x, y], pathString);

You can amortize the path splitting by performing it once:

var pointInSvgPolygon = require ( "point-in-svg-polygon" ); var pathString = "M1,1 C1,1 501,1 501,501 C501,1001 1,1001 1,1001 L1,1 Z" ; var segments = pointInSvgPolygon.segments(pathString); var result = pointInSvgPolygon.isInside([x, y], segments);

This is useful if you have to test a lot of points.

Credits

Originally based on the work by Kevin Lindsey. Severly trimmed down: 6.3Kb footprint when minified, drops down to 2.9Kb when gzipped.

License