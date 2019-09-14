Determine if an point is inside a polygon
Works with arbitrary polygons (as in: curves!) and is usable in Node.JS as well as in your browser (through Browserify).
Given an SVG path and a point, it'll tell you whether the point lies within the SVG path.
For instance:
|Color
|Inside red shape (convex)?
|Inside blue shape (concave)?
|Red
|No
|No
|Green
|Yes
|Yes
|Blue
|Yes
|No
|Orange
|No
|Yes
Give it a point and a path string:
var pointInSvgPolygon = require("point-in-svg-polygon");
// See the path specification for the correct format
// https://developer.mozilla.org/en/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths
var pathString = "M1,1 C1,1 501,1 501,501 C501,1001 1,1001 1,1001 L1,1 Z";
var result = pointInSvgPolygon.isInside([x, y], pathString);
You can amortize the path splitting by performing it once:
var pointInSvgPolygon = require("point-in-svg-polygon");
// See the path specification for the correct format
// https://developer.mozilla.org/en/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths
var pathString = "M1,1 C1,1 501,1 501,501 C501,1001 1,1001 1,1001 L1,1 Z";
var segments = pointInSvgPolygon.segments(pathString);
// Use it multiple times:
var result = pointInSvgPolygon.isInside([x, y], segments);
This is useful if you have to test a lot of points.
Originally based on the work by Kevin Lindsey. Severly trimmed down: 6.3Kb footprint when minified, drops down to 2.9Kb when gzipped.
