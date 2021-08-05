A small library for detecting in a point lies inside a polygon
Features
0 if on the edge
Install via
npm install point-in-polygon-hao
import inside from 'point-in-polygon-hao'
const polygon = [
[
[1, 1],
[1, 2],
[2, 2],
[2, 1],
[1, 1]
]
];
inside([ 1.5, 1.5 ], polygon)
// => true
inside([ 4.9, 1.2 ], polygon)
// => false
inside([1, 2], polygon)
// => 0 to indicate on edge
Note: The input polygon format aligns with the GeoJson specification for polygons. This means that the first and last coordinate in a polygon must be repeated, if not this library will throw an error.
const polygonWithHole = [
[
[0, 0], [1, 0], [1, 1], [0, 1], [0, 0]
],
[
[0.1, 0.1], [0.1, 0.9], [0.9, 0.9], [0.9, 0.1], [0.1, 0.1]
]
]
The library does not support multi-polygons.
Some rough comparisons to similar libraries.
While
point-in-polygon is slightly faster in most cases it does not support polygons with holes or degenerate polygons.
// For a point in a much larger geometry (700+ vertices)
point-in-poly-hao x 474,180 ops/sec ±0.55% (93 runs sampled)
point-in-polygon x 489,649 ops/sec ±0.75% (91 runs sampled)
robust-point-in-polygon x 376,268 ops/sec ±0.79% (89 runs sampled)
// For a point in bounding box check
point-in-poly-hao x 29,365,704 ops/sec ±1.30% (90 runs sampled)
point-in-polygon x 42,339,450 ops/sec ±0.78% (95 runs sampled)
robust-point-in-polygon x 20,675,569 ops/sec ±0.65% (95 runs sampled)
This library is based on the paper Optimal Reliable Point-in-Polygon Test and Differential Coding Boolean Operations on Polygons
point-in-polygon or
robust-point-in-polygon