A small library for detecting in a point lies inside a polygon

Features

Works on polygons with holes

Works with degenerate/self-intersecting polyons

Returns 0 if on the edge

if on the edge Not effected by floating point errors

Usage

Install via npm install point-in-polygon-hao

import inside from 'point-in-polygon-hao' const polygon = [ [ [1, 1 ], [1, 2 ], [2, 2 ], [2, 1 ], [1, 1 ] ] ]; inside([ 1.5 , 1.5 ], polygon) // => true inside([ 4.9 , 1.2 ], polygon) // => false inside([1, 2 ], polygon) // => 0 to indicate on edge

Note: The input polygon format aligns with the GeoJson specification for polygons. This means that the first and last coordinate in a polygon must be repeated, if not this library will throw an error.

const polygonWithHole = [ [ [0, 0 ], [1, 0 ], [1, 1 ], [0, 1 ], [0, 0 ] ], [ [0.1, 0.1 ], [0.1, 0.9 ], [0.9, 0.9 ], [0.9, 0.1 ], [0.1, 0.1 ] ] ]

The library does not support multi-polygons.

Comparisons

Some rough comparisons to similar libraries. While point-in-polygon is slightly faster in most cases it does not support polygons with holes or degenerate polygons.

point-in-poly-hao x 474 , 180 ops / sec ± 0 .55 % ( 93 runs sampled) point-in-polygon x 489 , 649 ops / sec ± 0 .75 % ( 91 runs sampled) robust-point-in-polygon x 376 , 268 ops / sec ± 0 .79 % ( 89 runs sampled)

// For a point in bounding box check point - in -poly-hao x 29 , 365 , 704 ops/sec ± 1.30 % ( 90 runs sampled) point - in - polygon x 42 , 339 , 450 ops/sec ± 0.78 % ( 95 runs sampled) robust- point - in - polygon x 20 , 675 , 569 ops/sec ± 0.65 % ( 95 runs sampled)

Algorithm

This library is based on the paper Optimal Reliable Point-in-Polygon Test and Differential Coding Boolean Operations on Polygons

Other notes